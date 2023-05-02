Advanced search
    IPCO   CA46016U1084

INTERNATIONAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION

(IPCO)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-05-01 pm EDT
13.12 CAD   -0.83%
02:56aInternational Petroleum : Q1 2023 operations and financial update presentation
PU
International Petroleum : Q1 2023 operations and financial update presentation

05/02/2023 | 02:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Q1

23

Operations & Financial Update

First Quarter 2023

Mike Nicholson, CEO

Christophe Nerguararian, CFO

May 2, 2023

NC00312 p01 04.23

International Petroleum Corp.

Q1 2023 Highlights

NC00312 p02 04.23

Production Guidance Operating costs

Organic Growth

Cash Flow

Liquidity

Hedging

ESG

Share Repurchase

Record quarterly average net production 52,800 boepd, above high end guidance

2023 average net production expected to be at top end of guidance range of 48,000-50,000 boepd

Q1 operating costs in line with guidance at 17.3 USD/boe Full year forecast maintained at 17.5-18.0 USD/boe

2023 capital expenditure forecast of 365 MUSD maintained - 55 MUSD in Q1

Q1 Operating Cash Flow (OCF) 76 MUSD

2023 OCF forecast of 250-495 MUSD (@ Brent 70-100 USD/bbl)

Q1 Free Cash Flow (FCF) of 16 MUSD

2023 FCF forecast of (145)-105 MUSD (@ Brent 70-100 USD/bbl)

Net cash of 67 MUSD Gross cash of 378 MUSD

34 MMcf/d gas hedging at 4.10 CAD/Mcf April to October 2023 No Brent, WTI hedges

WCS - ARV hedging: 12 Mbopd at -10 USD/bbl

No material safety incidents

On track to achieve 50% net emission reduction target by 2025; extended to 2027

5.5 million shares repurchased under NCIB program (December 2022 to March 2023); ~60% complete

See Notes and Reader Advisory

2

International Petroleum Corp.

2023 Production

NC00312 p03 04.23

Record quarterly production of 52,800 boepd in Q1 2023

Canada

- Strong performance at the Suffield

oil and gas producing assets including Cor4

- Strong performance continues at Onion Lake Thermal

International

  • Production well rate optimisation and high facility uptime >99% at Bertam field, Malaysia
  • France drilling program complete

See Notes and Reader Advisory

Mboepd

Production - all assets

International

LowHigh Q1 Guidance

Canada

50

40

30

20

10

0

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

2023

3

International Petroleum Corp.

2023 Production Guidance

2023 annual production expected to be at upper end of CMD guidance of 48,000 to 50,000 boepd

2023 Production Guidance

Malaysia

International, 14%

Canada Gas, 33%

France

Canada Other

Suffield

Ferguson

Gas

Onion Lake

Thermal

Suffield

Production (Mboepd)

53

Canada Oil, 53%

50

46

49

48

46

High guidance 50

Low guidance 48

50

48

42

43

40

40

41

37

30

High

Guidance

20

Low

range

Gas

10

Oil WCS

04.23

Oil Brent

0

2020

2021

NC00312 p04

See Notes and Reader Advisory

2022

Q1

Q2 Q3 Q4

2023

Full Year

2023

4

International Petroleum Corp.

Operating Cash Flow

NC00312 p05 04.23

See Notes and Reader Advisory

495 MUSD

100 USD/bbl

(5/20)

250 MUSD

70 USD/bbl

(5/20)

76 MUSD

81 USD/bbl

(5/25)

Q1 2023 OCF

2023 CMD OCF

guidance

5

Disclaimer

International Petroleum Corporation published this content on 02 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2023 06:55:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 012 M - -
Net income 2023 200 M - -
Net cash 2023 66,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,08x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 276 M 1 276 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,19x
EV / Sales 2024 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 271
Free-Float 69,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 9,68 $
Average target price 13,18 $
Spread / Average Target 36,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Nicholson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christophe Nerguararian Chief Financial Officer
Charles Ashley Heppenstall Chairman
William A. W. Lundin Chief Operating Officer
Donald Kinloch Charter Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERNATIONAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-14.81%1 276
CHEVRON CORPORATION-6.82%316 860
CONOCOPHILLIPS-13.11%124 254
CNOOC LIMITED28.26%77 562
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-8.40%69 734
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED8.53%66 191
