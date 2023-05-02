International Petroleum : Q1 2023 operations and financial update presentation

Record quarterly average net production 52,800 boepd, above high end guidance

2023 average net production expected to be at top end of guidance range of 48,000-50,000 boepd

Q1 operating costs in line with guidance at 17.3 USD/boe Full year forecast maintained at 17.5-18.0 USD/boe

2023 capital expenditure forecast of 365 MUSD maintained - 55 MUSD in Q1

Q1 Operating Cash Flow (OCF) 76 MUSD

2023 OCF forecast of 250-495 MUSD (@ Brent 70-100 USD/bbl)

Q1 Free Cash Flow (FCF) of 16 MUSD

2023 FCF forecast of (145)-105 MUSD (@ Brent 70-100 USD/bbl)

Net cash of 67 MUSD Gross cash of 378 MUSD

34 MMcf/d gas hedging at 4.10 CAD/Mcf April to October 2023 No Brent, WTI hedges

WCS - ARV hedging: 12 Mbopd at -10 USD/bbl

No material safety incidents

On track to achieve 50% net emission reduction target by 2025; extended to 2027

5.5 million shares repurchased under NCIB program (December 2022 to March 2023); ~60% complete