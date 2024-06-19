(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of trading updates by London-listed companies, issued on Wednesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:

International Public Partnerships Ltd - London-based infrastructure investment company - Since January 1, says GBP83 million worth of investments made in offshore transmission, social infrastructure, and digital sectors, funded by cash generated from recent realisations totalling GBP200 million. The company reaffirms its annual dividend growth targets for 2024 and 2025, with a 3.0% increase to 8.37 pence per share for 2024 and a further 2.5% increase to 8.58 pence per share for 2025.

River & Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Co Ltd - In six months ended March 31, net asset value per share is GBP1.8818 up from GBP1.7714 at September 30. Pretax profit rises 39% to GBP3.7 million from GBP2.7 million year-on-year. The company does not expect to pay dividends. NAV total return over six month period 6.2% versus comparative index 6.0%.

R&Q Insurance Holdings Ltd - Bermuda-based non-life specialty insurance company - Previously, company proposed sale of 100% interest Randall & Quilter America Holding Inc, holding company of the company's programme management business Accredited, to funds advised by Onex Corp. On June 13 said Onex proposed alternative transaction structure in the event that the closing conditions of the original sale were not able to be satisfied. Board accepts alternative proposal.

Vinanz Ltd - Bitcoin mining company - Announces plans to open new mining cluster in Indiana, US as part of Vinanz Nexus network. Chair David Lenigas says: "Our vision for growth is to expand the Vinanz Bitcoin Nexus network as fast as we can into as many US States as possible."

