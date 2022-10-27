Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. International Public Partnerships Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INPP   GB00B188SR50

INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC PARTNERSHIPS LIMITED

(INPP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:31 2022-10-27 am EDT
151.50 GBX   +0.87%
05:22aIN BRIEF: International Public Partnerships offers cash dividend only
AI
09/20International Public Partnerships Divests Investee Company NextGenAccess to ITS Technology Group
MT
09/15INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC PARTNERSHIPS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for optional dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IN BRIEF: International Public Partnerships offers cash dividend only

10/27/2022 | 05:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

International Public Partnerships Ltd - London-based infrastructure investment company - Says it will not offer the option of a scrip dividend, paying the forthcoming dividend only in cash of 3.87 pence. As of Wednesday, the firm's net asset value per share is 150.2p, down 4.5% from 157.3p at June 30. "The board therefore consider that it is not in the best interests of shareholders to offer a scrip dividend alternative on this occasion," it explains.

Current stock price: 151.58 pence, up 0.9% on Thursday in London

12-month change: down 8.0%

By Elizabeth Winter; elizabethwinter@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

All news about INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC PARTNERSHIPS LIMITED
05:22aIN BRIEF: International Public Partnerships offers cash dividend only
AI
09/20International Public Partnerships Divests Investee Company NextGenAccess to ITS Technol..
MT
09/15INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC PARTNERSHIPS LIMITED : Ex-divi..
FA
09/08Transcript : International Public Partnerships Limited, H1 2022 Earnings Call..
CI
09/08International Public Partnerships Boosts H1 Dividend As Profit Soars On Volume Income G..
MT
09/08International Public Partnerships Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year En..
CI
09/08International Public Partnerships Limited Declares Dividend for the First Half of 2022,..
CI
09/08International Public Partnerships Limited Provides Dividend Guidance for the Year 2022 ..
CI
06/07International Public Partnerships Limited Announces Board and Committee Changes
CI
06/01International Public Partnerships Buys Additional Stake In London's Thames Tideway Tunn..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 162 M 188 M 188 M
Net income 2021 129 M 150 M 150 M
Net Debt 2021 100 M 116 M 116 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,9x
Yield 2021 4,44%
Capitalization 2 871 M 3 331 M 3 331 M
EV / Sales 2020 28,6x
EV / Sales 2021 18,5x
Nbr of Employees 13 672
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC PARTNERSHIPS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
International Public Partnerships Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC PARTNERSHIPS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 150,20 GBX
Average target price 165,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 9,85%
Managers and Directors
Michael John Gerrard Chairman
John Le Poidevin Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Giles James Frost Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Julia Bond Non-Executive Director
Sally-Ann David Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC PARTNERSHIPS LIMITED-11.65%3 331
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-8.64%9 835
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-10.70%5 311
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-6.34%3 899
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED0.45%3 890
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-24.91%3 027