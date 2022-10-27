IN BRIEF: International Public Partnerships offers cash dividend only

International Public Partnerships Ltd - London-based infrastructure investment company - Says it will not offer the option of a scrip dividend, paying the forthcoming dividend only in cash of 3.87 pence. As of Wednesday, the firm's net asset value per share is 150.2p, down 4.5% from 157.3p at June 30. "The board therefore consider that it is not in the best interests of shareholders to offer a scrip dividend alternative on this occasion," it explains.

Current stock price: 151.58 pence, up 0.9% on Thursday in London

12-month change: down 8.0%

By Elizabeth Winter; elizabethwinter@alliancenews.com

