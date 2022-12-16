Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. International Public Partnerships Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INPP   GB00B188SR50

INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC PARTNERSHIPS LIMITED

(INPP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:15 2022-12-16 am EST
148.30 GBX   -0.74%
02:27aInternational Public Partnerships Consortium Closes Investment in Offshore Transmission Asset
MT
12/09FTSE 100 Closes Friday Up on China Reopening, Rally Hopes
DJ
12/09InterContinental Hotels Shares Have Been 'Left Behind'
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

International Public Partnerships consortium closes on East Anglia buy

12/16/2022 | 05:34am EST
(Alliance News) - International Public Partnerships Ltd on Friday said that a consortium of which it is a member reached a financial close for the long-term ownership and ongoing operation of the East Anglia One Offshore Transmission assets.

The London-based infrastructure and business investment firm said the consortium consists of itself, Amber Infrastructure Group, and Transmission Investment.

INPP said it will buy all of TC East Anglia OFTO Ltd for GBP107 million. Further, INPP is a preferred bidder on Moray East OFTO, with an expected investment of around GBP100 million.

Regarding electricity production, INPP said: "The company takes no exposure to electricity production or price risk but is paid a pre-agreed, availability-based revenue stream over 21.5 years which is linked to UK inflation, as measured by the [UK] retail price index."

International Public Partnerships shares were 0.7% lower at 148.30 pence each on Friday morning in London.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

