  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. International Research Corporation Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IRCP   TH0711010Z02

INTERNATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(IRCP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  04-10
1.800 THB   -4.76%
08:42aINTERNATIONAL RESEARCH PUBLIC : Notification of conversion price calculation of the convertible debentures of International Research Corporation Public Company Limited
PU
04/01INTERNATIONAL RESEARCH PUBLIC : Disclosure of the Invitation of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on the Company's website
PU
03/23INTERNATIONAL RESEARCH PUBLIC : Issuance and offering to the convertible debentures No. 1/2022
PU
International Research Public : Notification of conversion price calculation of the convertible debentures of International Research Corporation Public Company Limited

04/12/2022 | 08:42am EDT
Date/Time
12 Apr 2022 19:25:43
Headline
Notification of conversion price calculation of the convertible debentures of International Research Corporation Public Company Limited
Symbol
IRCP
Source
IRCP
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

International Research Corporation pcl published this content on 12 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2022 12:41:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 740 M 22,0 M 22,0 M
Net income 2021 18,6 M 0,55 M 0,55 M
Net Debt 2021 213 M 6,34 M 6,34 M
P/E ratio 2021 33,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 744 M 22,1 M 22,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,76x
EV / Sales 2021 1,41x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 65,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Dan Hetrakul Chief Executive Officer & Director
Amnuay Thongsathitya Independent Chairman
Siwa Sangmanee Independent Director
Woravit Chailimpamontri Executive Director
Nikom Vanichwatanarumlock Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERNATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-10.00%22
ACCENTURE PLC-21.05%207 293
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-1.12%178 255
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-5.45%113 646
INFOSYS LIMITED-6.42%97 605
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-3.60%97 014