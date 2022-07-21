Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. International Research Corporation Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IRCP   TH0711010Z02

INTERNATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(IRCP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-07-19
0.9900 THB   -1.98%
02:54aINTERNATIONAL RESEARCH PUBLIC : Notification of conversion price calculation of the convertible debentures of International Re-search Corporation Public Company Limited
PU
07/20INTERNATIONAL RESEARCH PUBLIC : New shares of IRCP to be traded on July 22, 2022
PU
07/20INTERNATIONAL RESEARCH PUBLIC : Notification of the utilization of capital increase
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

International Research Public : Notification of conversion price calculation of the convertible debentures of International Re-search Corporation Public Company Limited

07/21/2022 | 02:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

บมจ.เลขที่ 0107546000024

Ref. No. EM-IRCP59-65

July 21, 2022

Subject: Notification of conversion price calculation of the convertible debentures of International Research Corporation Public Company Limited

To: Director and Manager

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

According to International Research Corporation Public Company Limited ("Company") has operated to offer and issue the newly convertible debentures pursuant to the Convertible Debentures Agreement for "International Research Corporation Public Company Limited long-term convertible debentures No. 6/2022 due 2025" to Advance Opportunities Fund ("AO Fund") are collectively referred to as "the convertible debenture holders", then the convertible debenture holders notified the conversion of convertible debenture on July 21, 2022 as follows;

The

Number of

Number of conversed

Remaining non-conversed

Company's

convertible debentures

convertible debentures

convertible debentures

convertible

(shares)

(shares) (July 21, 2022)

(shares)

debentures

AO Fund

AO Fund I

Total

AO Fund

AO Fund I

Total

AO Fund

AO Fund I

Total

No. 1/2022

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

No. 2/2022

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

No. 3/2022

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

No. 4/2022

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

No. 5/2022

-

17,000

17,000

-

-

-

-

17,000

17,000

No. 6/2022

8,000

-

8,000

3,000

-

3,000

5,000

-

5,000

July 21, 2022

  • AO Fund notified the conversion of "International Research Corporation Public Company Limited long-term convertible debentures No. 6/2022 due 2025" of 3,000 shares (Baht 3 million) to 3,205,128 ordinary shares.

Page 1 of 3

199 Column Tower 7th Floor Ratchadapisek Road, Khlong Toei Subdistrict, Khlong Toei District, Bangkok 10110 Thailand Tel : (66) 2 171 8601 Fax : (66) 2 171 8602 www.ircp.co.th

บมจ.เลขที่ 0107546000024

  • The conversion price for AO Fund of Baht 0.936 per share which is a convertible price of not less than 90 percent of the market price, which is calculated from the weighted average price of the Company's shares in the SET for the past 7 business days.

The weighted average price of the Company's shares for the past 7 business days is as follows:

Date

Number of Shares

Total Value ('000 Baht)

20/7/2022

3,711,700

3,718.02

19/7/2022

7,851,773

7,933.93

18/7/2022

1,047,580

1,107.89

15/7/2022

3,874,740

4,030.98

14/7/2022

1,096,900

1,185.52

12/7/2022

1,409,200

1,536.05

11/7/2022

2,633,900

2,901.70

Total

21,625,793

22,414.09

Remark: Information from www.set.or.th

Weighted average market price (Baht/Share)

90% of the weighted average market price (Baht/Share)

Trading Value

  • Trading Volume

22,414,090

  • 21,625,793

=1.04

=0.936

Remark

Market price will be calculated by specifying 2 decimal places. If the 3rd decimal place is 5 or more, it will be

rounded up.

The conversion price of the Convertible Debentures will be calculated by specifying 3 decimal places. If the 4th

decimal place is 5 or more, it will be rounded up.

The convertible price as of July 21, 2022 of Baht 0.936 per share, which is not lower than 90 percent of the said weighted average price. Therefore, it does not meet the conditions that prohibit the sale of shares within 1 year from the date of receiving the convertible securities (Silent Period) pursuant to Notification of the Stock Exchange of Thailand, Re : Rules, Conditions and Procedures Governing the Listing of Ordinary or Preferred Shares Issued for Capital Increase B. E. 2558 (2015) , Convertible debenture holders

Page 2 of 3

199 Column Tower 7th Floor Ratchadapisek Road, Khlong Toei Subdistrict, Khlong Toei District, Bangkok 10110 Thailand Tel : (66) 2 171 8601 Fax : (66) 2 171 8602 www.ircp.co.th

บมจ.เลขที่ 0107546000024

will receive ordinary shares on July 21, 2022 of 3,205,128 shares and the Company's remaining ordinary shares being reserved for the next convertible debentures of 49,498,558 shares.

Please be informed accordingly

Sincerely yours,

Mr. Dan Hetrakul

Chief Executive Officer

Office of the Chief Executive Officer

Tel. 02-171-8601 Ext. 111

Page 3 of 3

199 Column Tower 7th Floor Ratchadapisek Road, Khlong Toei Subdistrict, Khlong Toei District, Bangkok 10110 Thailand Tel : (66) 2 171 8601 Fax : (66) 2 171 8602 www.ircp.co.th

Disclaimer

International Research Corporation pcl published this content on 21 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2022 06:53:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about INTERNATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
02:54aINTERNATIONAL RESEARCH PUBLIC : Notification of conversion price calculation of the conver..
PU
07/20INTERNATIONAL RESEARCH PUBLIC : New shares of IRCP to be traded on July 22, 2022
PU
07/20INTERNATIONAL RESEARCH PUBLIC : Notification of the utilization of capital increase
PU
07/19INTERNATIONAL RESEARCH PUBLIC : Notification of conversion price calculation of the conver..
PU
07/19INTERNATIONAL RESEARCH PUBLIC : Notify on the registration of paid-up capital increase wit..
PU
07/15INTERNATIONAL RESEARCH PUBLIC : Notification of conversion price calculation of the conver..
PU
07/15INTERNATIONAL RESEARCH PUBLIC : Issuance and offering to the convertible debentures No. 6/..
PU
07/05INTERNATIONAL RESEARCH PUBLIC : New shares of IRCP to be traded on July 7, 2022
PU
07/04INTERNATIONAL RESEARCH PUBLIC : Issuance and offering to the convertible debentures No. 5/..
PU
06/30INTERNATIONAL RESEARCH PUBLIC : New shares of IRCP to be traded on July 4, 2022
PU
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 740 M - -
Net income 2021 18,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 213 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 33,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 474 M 12,9 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,75x
EV / Sales 2021 1,41x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 70,8%
Chart INTERNATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
International Research Corporation Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Dan Hetrakul Chief Executive Officer & Director
Siwa Sangmanee Independent Director
Woravit Chailimpamontri Executive Director
Nikom Vanichwatanarumlock Director
Nutcha Rattanajitbanjong Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERNATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-50.50%13
ACCENTURE PLC-32.45%177 139
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-17.76%140 820
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-14.30%91 466
INFOSYS LIMITED-21.38%77 920
VMWARE, INC.-1.50%48 104