International Research Public : Notification of conversion price calculation of the convertible debentures of International Re-search Corporation Public Company Limited
07/21/2022 | 02:54am EDT
บมจ.เลขที่ 0107546000024
Ref. No. EM-IRCP59-65
July 21, 2022
Subject: Notification of conversion price calculation of the convertible debentures of International Research Corporation Public Company Limited
To: Director and Manager
The Stock Exchange of Thailand
According to International Research Corporation Public Company Limited ("Company") has operated to offer and issue the newly convertible debentures pursuant to the Convertible Debentures Agreement for "International Research Corporation Public Company Limited long-term convertible debentures No. 6/2022 due 2025" to Advance Opportunities Fund ("AO Fund") are collectively referred to as "the convertible debenture holders", then the convertible debenture holders notified the conversion of convertible debenture on July 21, 2022 as follows;
The
Number of
Number of conversed
Remaining non-conversed
Company's
convertible debentures
convertible debentures
convertible debentures
convertible
(shares)
(shares) (July 21, 2022)
(shares)
debentures
AO Fund
AO Fund I
Total
AO Fund
AO Fund I
Total
AO Fund
AO Fund I
Total
No. 1/2022
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
No. 2/2022
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
No. 3/2022
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
No. 4/2022
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
No. 5/2022
-
17,000
17,000
-
-
-
-
17,000
17,000
No. 6/2022
8,000
-
8,000
3,000
-
3,000
5,000
-
5,000
July 21, 2022
AO Fund notified the conversion of "International Research Corporation Public Company Limited long-term convertible debentures No. 6/2022 due 2025" of 3,000 shares (Baht 3 million) to 3,205,128 ordinary shares.
The conversion price for AO Fund of Baht 0.936 per share which is a convertible price of not less than 90 percent of the market price, which is calculated from the weighted average price of the Company's shares in the SET for the past 7 business days.
The weighted average price of the Company's shares for the past 7 business days is as follows:
90% of the weighted average market price (Baht/Share)
Trading Value
Trading Volume
22,414,090
21,625,793
=1.04
=0.936
Remark
Market price will be calculated by specifying 2 decimal places. If the 3rd decimal place is 5 or more, it will be
rounded up.
The conversion price of the Convertible Debentures will be calculated by specifying 3 decimal places. If the 4th
decimal place is 5 or more, it will be rounded up.
The convertible price as of July 21, 2022 of Baht 0.936 per share, which is not lower than 90 percent of the said weighted average price. Therefore, it does not meet the conditions that prohibit the sale of shares within 1 year from the date of receiving the convertible securities (Silent Period) pursuant to Notification of the Stock Exchange of Thailand, Re : Rules, Conditions and Procedures Governing the Listing of Ordinary or Preferred Shares Issued for Capital Increase B. E. 2558 (2015) , Convertible debenture holders
International Research Corporation pcl published this content on 21 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2022 06:53:03 UTC.