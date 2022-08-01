International Research Public : Notification of conversion price calculation of the convertible debentures of International Re-search Corporation Public Company Limited

บมจ.เลขที่ 0107546000024

Remark Market price will be calculated by specifying 2 decimal places. If the 3rd decimal place is 5 or more, it will be rounded up. The conversion price of the Convertible Debentures will be calculated by specifying 3 decimal places. If the 4th decimal place is 5 or more, it will be rounded up.

The convertible price as of August 1, 2022 of Baht 0. 909 per share, which is not lower than 90 percent of the said weighted average price. Therefore, it does not meet the conditions that prohibit the sale of shares within 1 year from the date of receiving the convertible securities (Silent Period) pursuant to Notification of the Stock Exchange of Thailand, Re : Rules, Conditions and Procedures Governing the Listing of Ordinary or Preferred Shares Issued for Capital Increase B. E. 2558 (2015) , Convertible debenture holders who are AO Fund 1 will receive ordinary shares on August 1, 2022 of 3,300,330 shares and AO Fund will receive ordinary shares on August 1, 2022 of 5,500,550 shares and the Company's remaining ordinary shares being reserved for the next convertible debentures of 30,871,768 shares.

