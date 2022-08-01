Log in
    IRCP   TH0711010Z02

INTERNATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(IRCP)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-07-26
0.9900 THB   -1.00%
0.9900 THB   -1.00%
06:45aINTERNATIONAL RESEARCH PUBLIC : Issuance and offering to the convertible debentures No. 7/2022
PU
07/27INTERNATIONAL RESEARCH PUBLIC : Notification of conversion price calculation of the convertible debentures of International Re-search Corporation Public Company Limited
PU
07/27INTERNATIONAL RESEARCH PUBLIC : Notify on the registration of paid-up capital increase with the Department of Business Development, Ministry of Commerce
PU
International Research Public : Notification of conversion price calculation of the convertible debentures of International Re-search Corporation Public Company Limited

08/01/2022
Ref. No. EM-IRCP67-65

Ref. No. EM-IRCP67-65

August 1, 2022

Subject: Notification of conversion price calculation of the convertible debentures of International Research Corporation Public Company Limited

To: Director and Manager

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

According to International Research Corporation Public Company Limited ( " Company" ) has operated to offer and issue the newly convertible debentures pursuant to the Convertible Debentures Agreement for " International Research Corporation Public Company Limited long- term convertible debentures No. 5/ 2022 due 2025" to Advance Opportunities Fund I ( " AO Fund I" ) and " International Research Corporation Public Company Limited long-term convertible debentures No. 7/2022 due 2025" to Advance Opportunities Fund ( " AO Fund" ) are collectively referred to as " the convertible debenture holders" , then the convertible debenture holders notified the conversion of convertible debenture on August 1, 2022 as follows;

The

Number of

Number of conversed

Remaining non-conversed

Company's

convertible debentures

convertible debentures

convertible debentures

convertible

(shares)

(shares) (August 1, 2022)

(shares)

debentures

AO Fund

AO Fund I

Total

AO Fund

AO Fund I

Total

AO Fund

AO Fund I

Total

No. 1/2022

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

No. 2/2022

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

No. 3/2022

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

No. 4/2022

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

No. 5/2022

-

13,000

13,000

-

3,000

3,000

-

10,000

10,000

No. 6/2022

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

No. 7/2022

5,000

-

5,000

5,000

-

5,000

-

-

-

Page 1 of 3

199 Column Tower 7th Floor Ratchadapisek Road, Khlong Toei Subdistrict, Khlong Toei District, Bangkok 10110 Thailand Tel : (66) 2 171 8601 Fax : (66) 2 171 8602 www.ircp.co.th

บมจ.เลขที่ 0107546000024

August 1, 2022

  • AO Fund I notified the conversion of "International Research Corporation Public Company Limited long-term convertible debentures No. 5/2022 due 2025" of 3,000 shares (Baht 3 million) to 3,300,330 ordinary shares.
  • AO Fund notified the conversion of " International Research Corporation Public Company Limited long-term convertible debentures No. 7/2022 due 2025" of 5,000 shares (Baht 5 million) to 5,500,550 ordinary shares.
  • The conversion price for AO Fund and AO Fund I of Baht 0. 909 per share which is a convertible price of not less than 90 percent of the market price, which is calculated from the weighted average price of the Company's shares in the SET for the past 7 business days.

The weighted average price of the Company's shares for the past 7 business days is as follows:

Date

Number of Shares

Total Value ('000 Baht)

27/7/2022

3,969,320

3,969.78

26/7/2022

2,015,600

2,029.86

25/7/2022

4,234,369

4,260.45

22/7/2022

5,354,990

5,332.89

21/7/2022

11,475,656

11,725.61

20/7/2022

3,711,700

3,718.02

19/7/2022

7,851,773

7,933.93

Total

38,613,408

38,970.54

Remark: Information from www.set.or.th

Weighted average market price (Baht/Share)

=

Trading Value

Trading Volume

=

38,970,540

38,613,408

=

1.01

90% of the weighted average market price (Baht/Share)

=

0.909

Page 2 of 3

199 Column Tower 7th Floor Ratchadapisek Road, Khlong Toei Subdistrict, Khlong Toei District, Bangkok 10110 Thailand Tel : (66) 2 171 8601 Fax : (66) 2 171 8602 www.ircp.co.th

บมจ.เลขที่ 0107546000024

Remark

Market price will be calculated by specifying 2 decimal places. If the 3rd decimal place is 5 or more, it will be

rounded up.

The conversion price of the Convertible Debentures will be calculated by specifying 3 decimal places. If the 4th

decimal place is 5 or more, it will be rounded up.

The convertible price as of August 1, 2022 of Baht 0. 909 per share, which is not lower than 90 percent of the said weighted average price. Therefore, it does not meet the conditions that prohibit the sale of shares within 1 year from the date of receiving the convertible securities (Silent Period) pursuant to Notification of the Stock Exchange of Thailand, Re : Rules, Conditions and Procedures Governing the Listing of Ordinary or Preferred Shares Issued for Capital Increase B. E. 2558 (2015) , Convertible debenture holders who are AO Fund 1 will receive ordinary shares on August 1, 2022 of 3,300,330 shares and AO Fund will receive ordinary shares on August 1, 2022 of 5,500,550 shares and the Company's remaining ordinary shares being reserved for the next convertible debentures of 30,871,768 shares.

Please be informed accordingly

Sincerely yours,

Mr. Dan Hetrakul

Chief Executive Officer

Office of the Chief Executive Officer

Tel. 02-171-8601 Ext. 111

Page 3 of 3

199 Column Tower 7th Floor Ratchadapisek Road, Khlong Toei Subdistrict, Khlong Toei District, Bangkok 10110 Thailand Tel : (66) 2 171 8601 Fax : (66) 2 171 8602 www.ircp.co.th

Disclaimer

International Research Corporation pcl published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 11:34:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
