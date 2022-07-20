Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. International Research Corporation Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IRCP   TH0711010Z02

INTERNATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(IRCP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-07-18
1.010 THB   -5.61%
01:44aINTERNATIONAL RESEARCH PUBLIC : Notification of the utilization of capital increase
PU
07/19INTERNATIONAL RESEARCH PUBLIC : Notification of conversion price calculation of the convertible debentures of International Re-search Corporation Public Company Limited
PU
07/19INTERNATIONAL RESEARCH PUBLIC : Notify on the registration of paid-up capital increase with the Department of Business Development, Ministry of Commerce
PU
Summary 
Summary

International Research Public : Notification of the utilization of capital increase

07/20/2022 | 01:44am EDT
บมจ.เลขที่ 0107546000024

- Translation -

Ref. IRCP - FA 002/65

July 20, 2022

Subject: Notification of the utilization of capital increase

To: President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

According to International Research Corporation Public Company Limited (the "Company") has offered new ordinary shares to the existing shareholders in proportion to their shareholding (Right Offering) and has offered convertible debenture to specific investors, namely Advance Opportunities Fund ("AO Fund") and Advance Opportunities Fund I ("AO Fund I"), who are not connected persons of the Company. The Company would like to summarize the report on the use of capital received from the capital increase as follows:

1. Report on the use of the capital increase received from the issue of new ordinary shares to the existing shareholders during July 22, 2021 - August 13, 2021 in the amount of 159,001,931 shares at the offering price of Baht 0.80 per share, which the Company received Baht 125.94 million in aggregate net proceeds after deducting capital increase expenses as the following details:

Unit: Million Baht

Amount of use

Amount of use

Balance

Purpose

during

during

as of

Aug-Dec 2021

Jan-Jun 2022

June 30,2022

1. Repayment of bank loans for the investment

63.66

-

purposes in the existing projects

-

2. To invest in the projects that are currently in

36.22

26.06

operation

2. Report on the use of the capital increase received from the issue of convertible debenture during March 23, 2022 - June 30, 2022 to specific investors, namely Advance Opportunities Fund ("AO Fund") and Advance Opportunities Fund I ("AO Fund I") in the amount of Baht 80 million, which the Company received Baht 68.58 million in aggregate net proceeds after deducting related expenses as the following details:

Page 1

199 Column Tower 7th Floor Ratchadapisek Road, Khlong Toei Subdistrict, Khlong Toei District, Bangkok 10110 Thailand Tel : (66) 2 171 8601 Fax : (66) 2 171 8602 www.ircp.co.th

บมจ.เลขที่ 0107546000024

Unit: Million Baht

Amount of use

Balance as of

Purpose

during

June 30,2022

Mar - Jun 2022

1.

To use as the Company's working capital

37.90

-

2.

To invest in the projects that are currently in operation

30.68

-

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours faithfully,

-Signed-

(Mr.Dan Hetrakul)

Chief Executive Officer

Page 2

199 Column Tower 7th Floor Ratchadapisek Road, Khlong Toei Subdistrict, Khlong Toei District, Bangkok 10110 Thailand Tel : (66) 2 171 8601 Fax : (66) 2 171 8602 www.ircp.co.th

Disclaimer

International Research Corporation pcl published this content on 20 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2022 05:43:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
