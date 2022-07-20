International Research Public : Notification of the utilization of capital increase

บมจ.เลขที่ 0107546000024

Ref. IRCP - FA 002/65

July 20, 2022

Subject: Notification of the utilization of capital increase

To: President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

According to International Research Corporation Public Company Limited (the "Company") has offered new ordinary shares to the existing shareholders in proportion to their shareholding (Right Offering) and has offered convertible debenture to specific investors, namely Advance Opportunities Fund ("AO Fund") and Advance Opportunities Fund I ("AO Fund I"), who are not connected persons of the Company. The Company would like to summarize the report on the use of capital received from the capital increase as follows:

1. Report on the use of the capital increase received from the issue of new ordinary shares to the existing shareholders during July 22, 2021 - August 13, 2021 in the amount of 159,001,931 shares at the offering price of Baht 0.80 per share, which the Company received Baht 125.94 million in aggregate net proceeds after deducting capital increase expenses as the following details:

Unit: Million Baht

Amount of use Amount of use Balance Purpose during during as of Aug-Dec 2021 Jan-Jun 2022 June 30,2022 1. Repayment of bank loans for the investment 63.66 - purposes in the existing projects - 2. To invest in the projects that are currently in 36.22 26.06 operation

2. Report on the use of the capital increase received from the issue of convertible debenture during March 23, 2022 - June 30, 2022 to specific investors, namely Advance Opportunities Fund ("AO Fund") and Advance Opportunities Fund I ("AO Fund I") in the amount of Baht 80 million, which the Company received Baht 68.58 million in aggregate net proceeds after deducting related expenses as the following details:

