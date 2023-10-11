

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



11.10.2023 / 16:53 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: AUMÜLLER AUMATIC GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Ramona Last name(s): Meinzer Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

International School Augsburg -ISA- gemeinnützige AG

b) LEI

98450063A5936E8A2B77

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A2AA1Q5

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 9.35 EUR 10378.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 9.3500 EUR 10378.5000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

11/10/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Munich Stock Exchange MIC: XMUN

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

11.10.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

