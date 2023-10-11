Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

11.10.2023 / 16:53 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form:AUMÜLLER AUMATIC GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name:Ramona
Last name(s):Meinzer
Position:Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
International School Augsburg -ISA- gemeinnützige AG

b) LEI
98450063A5936E8A2B77 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:Share
ISIN:DE000A2AA1Q5

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
9.35 EUR10378.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information
PriceAggregated volume
9.3500 EUR10378.5000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
11/10/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name:Munich Stock Exchange
MIC:XMUN


Language:English
Company:International School Augsburg -ISA- gemeinnützige AG
Wernher-von-Braun-Str. 1a
86152 Augsburg
Germany
Internet:www.isa-augsburg.com

 
86481  11.10.2023 CET/CEST

