Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. International Seaways, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INSW   MHY410531021

INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS, INC.

(INSW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

International Seaways Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

03/02/2022 | 06:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE: INSW) (the “Company” or “INSW”), one of the largest tanker companies worldwide providing energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products, today reported results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021.

Highlights

  • Transformational Merger:
    • Completed the stock-for-stock merger with Diamond S Shipping Inc. (“Diamond S”), creating one of the largest U.S.-listed diversified tanker companies and significantly enhancing INSW’s scale in both crude and clean product markets.
    • The Company expects to realize over $25 million in cost synergies during 2022 in connection with the Diamond S merger. Another $10 million in revenue synergies are expected based on the historical performance of the pools where the Company’s vessels are employed relative to other commercial management.
  • Returned a cumulative $57.6 million in capital to shareholders:
    • Paid a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share in December 2021. During the full year 2021, the Company paid approximately $9.4 million in regular cash dividends.
    • Repurchased 1,077,070 shares at an average price of $15.44 per share, for a total cost of $16.7 million
    • Paid a special dividend of $31.5 million, or $1.12 per share in connection with the Diamond S merger.
  • Fleet Optimization Program:
    • Took advantage of healthy secondhand vessel prices and strong steel demand to sell or recycle 16 older tankers with an average age of approximately 16 years, lowering our age profile to below 9 years old. Aggregate net proceeds were $91.7 million after all costs including debt repayment of approximately $73.5 million. During the fourth quarter, six of the 16 vessels were sold or recycled generating net proceeds of $31.4 million after all costs including debt repayment of $22.3 million. All recycling was conducted in accordance with the Hong Kong Convention.
    • Bolstered our Panamax presence in our strong earning niche joint venture, Panamax International (“PI”) with the purchase of a 2011-built LR1 during the first quarter of 2022. Additionally, the Company contracted for the sale of a 2010-built MR, effectively swapping the two vessels for which the Company will pay an additional $3 million for a younger, larger LR1 vessel. The vessel swap enhances our earnings in PI, which has been the strongest earning sector in the first quarter of 2022 to-date with an average time charter equivalent (“TCE”) earnings above $20,000 per day thus far.
    • Entered into a memorandum of agreement in the first quarter of 2022 to recycle another 2004-built Panamax, for net proceeds estimated at approximately $7 million.
    • Commenced construction on all three of our next generation dual-fuel, LNG-powered VLCCs, which are designed to lower CO2 emissions by 40% when compared to today’s average conventional VLCC. This project is now fully funded with secured financing and the vessels are expected to be delivered in the first quarter of 2023.
  • Enhanced the Balance Sheet and Diversified our financing partners:
    • Refinanced six modern VLCCs in November 2021, which generated incremental liquidity of approximately $150 million. Gross proceeds of $375 million were used to repay $228 million outstanding on the Sinosure facility. During the quarter, the Company used a portion of the net proceeds to repay $100 million of the outstanding balances under existing revolving credit facilities.
    • Refinanced two MRs and two Aframaxes through sale and leaseback arrangements with Japanese and Chinese leasing companies for net proceeds of approximately $32.5 million. Three of the vessel refinancings were completed in the fourth quarter with net proceeds of approximately $26.8 million. The final vessel refinancing was completed in January 2022.
    • Completed the financing for its three newbuilding, dual-fuel, LNG-powered VLCCs that are due for delivery in the first quarter of 2023 with affiliates of the Bank of Communications Limited (“BoComm”) under a sale leaseback agreement whereby BoComm has agreed to fund approximately $244.8 million of the aggregate $288.0 million of contract cost. The vessels will be employed on long term time charter contracts after delivery.
  • Adjusted EBITDA(A) for fourth quarter was approximately $11.9 million for the fourth quarter; full year Adjusted EBITDA for 2021 was $40.4 million.
  • Cash(B) was $98.9 million as of December 31, 2021; total liquidity was $238.9 million, including $140.0 million of undrawn revolver capacity.
  • Net loss for the fourth quarter was $34.0 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $116.9 million, or $4.18 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2020. Net loss for the quarter reflects the impact of the disposal of vessels, including impairments, loss on extinguishment of debt, write-off of deferred finance costs and merger related costs aggregating $5.1 million. Net loss excluding these items was $28.9 million, or $0.57 per diluted share. Net loss for the full year 2021 was $133.5 million, or $3.48 per share. 2021 net loss reflects the impact of the disposal of vessels, including impairments, loss on extinguishment of debt, write-off of deferred finance costs and merger related costs aggregating $47.6 million. Net loss excluding these items was $85.9 million, or $2.24 per diluted share

Commenting on the year, Lois K. Zabrocky, International Seaways’ President and CEO, said, “2021 was a momentous year for Seaways, as we took deliberate steps to position the Company to create enduring value. We became one of the largest diversified tanker companies following the completion of our transformational merger, which we expect will realize more than $35 million in synergies. Despite significant growth, we maintained a healthy balance sheet, instituting a fleet optimization program to capitalize on firm asset values and diversified our capital structure. We also returned nearly $60 million to shareholders through regular quarterly dividends, a special dividend in connection with our merger and a share repurchase program.”

Ms. Zabrocky added, “As we look ahead, with inventories at the lowest levels since 2014, growing oil demand that we expect to surpass pre-pandemic levels and expectations of increased oil production, we remain optimistic for a stronger rate environment in the second half of 2022. We remain in a strong position to evaluate additional opportunities to create value for our shareholders.”

Jeff Pribor, the Company’s CFO, stated, “Our significant progress enhancing our capital structure and financial flexibility this year has further positioned the Company for long-term success. Complementing our ample cash position and low net loan to value, our diversified fleet of crude and product tankers provides us considerable operating leverage to a rising rate environment. We expect to continue to diversify our capital structure and remain committed to a balanced capital allocation program that maintains our strong balance sheet while returning capital to shareholders.”

Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $34.0 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $116.9 million, or $4.18 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease in net loss in the fourth quarter of 2021 primarily reflects gain on disposal of vessels in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to an $85.9 million loss on disposal of vessels and other property, net of impairments in the fourth quarter of 2020, partially offset by merger and integration related costs, costs aggregating $6.6 million associated with the extinguishment of debt, and increased interest expense, principally reflecting debt assumed in the merger.

In addition, equity in income of affiliated companies increased by $16.8 million to $5.3 million from a loss of $11.5 million in 2020. This increase was principally attributable to the recognition of a non-cash $16.4 million deferred tax provision recorded by the FSO Joint Venture in the fourth quarter of 2020 as a result of the execution of 10-year extensions on each of the joint venture’s existing service contracts in October 2020.

Consolidated TCE revenues(C) for the fourth quarter were $93.0 million, compared to $53.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. This increase in TCE revenues, which reflects a significantly larger post-merger fleet, only marginally exceeded the increase in vessel expenses resulting from the larger fleet. Shipping revenues for the fourth quarter were $94.7 million, compared to $56.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter was $11.9 million, compared to a loss of $5.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Crude Tankers

TCE revenues for the Crude Tankers segment were $42.4 million for the fourth quarter, compared to $44.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. This decrease primarily resulted from a decline in fixed time charter activity, particularly from the VLCC sector and lower spot earnings of VLCCs, which averaged $14,326 per day partially offset by an increase of 639 revenue days as a result of the merger and spot earnings from the Suezmax, Aframax and Panamax sectors, with average spot earnings increasing to approximately $13,000, $11,500, and $15,000 per day, respectively. Shipping revenues for the Crude Tankers segment were $44.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $47.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Product Carriers

TCE revenues for the Product Carriers segment were $50.5 million for the fourth quarter, compared to $8.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. This increase is attributable to an increase of 3,373 revenue days as a result of the merger and higher average rates earned by the LR1 and MR fleets, with average spot rates increasing to approximately $17,400 and $11,300 per day, respectively. Shipping revenues for the Product Carriers segment were $50.2 million for the fourth quarter, compared to $9.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Full Year 2021 Results

Net loss for the full year ended December 31, 2021, was $133.5 million, or $3.48 per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $5.5 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, for the full year ended December 31, 2020. During 2021, the Company incurred $50.7 million of one-time merger and integration related costs due to the Company’s merger with Diamond S, and increased vessel expenses, which were not sufficiently covered with a corresponding increase in TCE revenues despite having a larger post-merger fleet. These costs and expenses were offset by a net gain on disposal of vessels of $9.8 million in 2021 compared with a loss of $100.1 million in 2020.

Equity in income of affiliated companies increased by $17.7 million to $21.8 million from $4.1 million in 2020. This increase was principally attributable to the recognition of a non-cash $16.4 million deferred tax provision recorded by the FSO Joint Venture in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Consolidated TCE revenues for the full year ended December 31, 2021, were $255.9 million, compared to $402.0 million for the full year ended December 31, 2020. Shipping revenues for the full year ended December 31, 2021 were $272.5 million, compared to $421.6 million for the full year ended December 31, 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA for the full year ended December 31, 2021 was $40.4 million, compared to $220.1 million for the full year ended December 31, 2020.

Crude Tankers

TCE revenues for the Crude Tankers segment were $144.3 million for the full year ended December 31, 2021, compared to $318.6 million for the full year ended December 31, 2020.

The decline of $174.3 million was primarily due to the impact of significantly lower average rates in the VLCC, Suezmax, Aframax and Panamax sectors, with average spot rates decreasing to approximately $13,600, $12,600, $10,800 and $13,300 per day, respectively, aggregating approximately $186.8 million. Also contributing to the decrease was a 1,065-day decrease in VLCC, Panamax and Aframax revenue days, primarily driven by vessel sales, which had the effect of decreasing TCE revenues by $42.2 million. The declines were partially offset by a $59.8 million days-based increase in the Suezmax fleet, reflecting the Company’s acquisition of 13 Suezmaxes as part of the merger.

Shipping revenues for the Crude Tankers segment were $156.3 million for the full year ended December 31, 2021, compared to $334.8 million for the full year ended December 31, 2020.

Product Carriers

TCE revenues for the Product Carriers segment were $111.6 million for the full year ended December 31, 2021, compared to $83.4 million for the full year ended December 31, 2020.

The increase of $28.2 million was primarily the result of a net 5,431-day increase in MR revenue days, aggregating $85.1 million, as the Company acquired 44 MRs in conjunction with the merger, seven of which were sold during the third quarter of 2021. Additionally, there was a $5.0 million days-based increase in the LR1 fleet, which reflected (i) the purchase of a 2009-built LR1 that was delivered to the Company in February 2020, (ii) the delivery of two time chartered-in 2008-built LR1s to the Company between August and October 2021, and (iii) 109 fewer off-hire days in the current year, partially offset by (iv) the redelivery of a 2006-built LR1 to its owners at the expiry of its two-year charter in August 2021. Partially offsetting the days-based increase in TCE revenues were lower period-over-period average daily blended rates earned by the LR1 and MR fleets, which accounted for a decrease in TCE revenues of approximately $67.1 million. Average spot rates fell during 2021 to approximately $14,800 and $10,500 per day for the LR1 and MR fleets, respectively.

Shipping revenues for the Product Carriers segment were $116.3 million for the full year ended December 31, 2021, compared to $86.9 million for the full year ended December 31, 2020.

Share Repurchases

During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company repurchased and retired 1,077,070 shares of its common stock in open-market purchases at an average price of $15.44 per share, for a total cost of $16.7 million.

Completed Liquidity Enhancing Financing

The Company executed a number of liquidity enhancing and financial diversification initiatives during the fourth quarter and subsequent to year end:

  • 10-year lease financing arrangements with Ocean Yield ASA for the sale and leaseback of the six VLCCs that collateralized the Sinosure facility, for a total net sale price of $375 million. This refinancing generated incremental available liquidity of approximately $150 million for the Company, after prepaying the $228 million outstanding loan balance under the Sinosure facility;
  • Seven-year lease financing arrangements with BoComm in connection with the construction of three dual-fuel, LNG-powered VLCC newbuilds. BoComm's obligation to provide funding pursuant to the terms of the sale and leaseback agreements commenced when construction began on the first vessel in November 2021. BoComm is expected to provide funding of $244.8 million in aggregate ($81.6 million per vessel) over the course of the construction and delivery of the three vessels. As of December 31, 2021, $9.6 million had been funded by BoComm pursuant to the terms of the agreements;
  • A Seven-year lease financing arrangement with Toshin Co., Ltd. for the sale and leaseback of a 2012-built MR that was previously encumbered under the $390 Million Facility Term Loan. The transaction generated net proceeds of $6.9 million after making the mandatory prepayment of the $390 Million Facility Term Loan;
  • 10-year lease financing arrangements with Oriental Fleet International Company Limited for the sale and leaseback of a 2013-built Aframax and a 2014-built LR2 that were previously encumbered under the $390 Million Facility Term Loan. The transaction generated net proceeds of $19.9 million after making the mandatory prepayment of the $390 Million Facility Term Loan;
  • A $25.0 million five-year term loan facility with ING Bank N.V., London Branch maturing in November 2026 secured by a 2016-built Suezmax.in connection with the dissolution of the NT Suez joint venture, and the repayment of the Company's share of NT Suez joint venture's $66 Million Credit Facility; and
  • In January 2022, we entered into a nine-year lease financing arrangement with Hyuga Kaiun Co., Ltd. for the sale and leaseback of a 2011-built MR that was previously encumbered under the $390 Million Facility Term Loan. The transaction generated net proceeds of $5.7 million after making the mandatory prepayment of the $390 Million Facility Term Loan.

Vessel Sales & Recycling

During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company sold two Handysize product carriers built between 2006 and 2007, three 2002-built Panamaxes, and a 2006-built Suezmax. Two of the three Panamaxes sold in the fourth quarter were sold to be recycled in compliance with the Hong Kong Convention, adding to a total of four vessels recycled during 2021 by the Company.

In January 2022, the Company entered into memoranda of agreements for the sale of a 2010-built MR and the purchase of a 2011-built LR1 with the same counterparty. The LR1 is expected to replace the MR as collateral in the respective debt facility and the net cost to the Company is expected to be approximately $3 million. The transaction is expected to be completed by March 2022.

In February 2022, the Company agreed to sell a 2004-built Panamax, expected to deliver to the buyer for recycling compliant with the Hong Kong Convention in the second quarter of 2022.

Payment of Regular Cash Dividend

The Company’s Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share of common stock on February 28, 2022. The dividend will be paid on March 28, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 14, 2022.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2021 results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (“ET”) on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. To access the call, participants should dial (844) 200-6205 for domestic callers and (929) 526-1599 for international callers. Please dial in ten minutes prior to the start of the call. A live webcast of the conference call will be available from the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://www.intlseas.com.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available until March 9, 2022 by dialing (866) 813-9403 for domestic callers and +44 204 525 0658 for international callers, and entering Access Code 027713.

About International Seaways, Inc.

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE: INSW) is one of the largest tanker companies worldwide providing energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in International Flag markets. International Seaways owns and operates a fleet of 86 vessels, including 13 VLCCs (including three newbuildings), 13 Suezmaxes, five Aframaxes/LR2s, eight Panamaxes/LR1s, 41 MR tankers and four Handysize tankers. Through joint ventures, it has ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels. International Seaways has an experienced team committed to the very best operating practices and the highest levels of customer service and operational efficiency. International Seaways is headquartered in New York City, NY. Additional information is available at https://www.intlseas.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, the Company may make or approve certain statements in future filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), in press releases, or in oral or written presentations by representatives of the Company. All statements other than statements of historical facts should be considered forward-looking statements. These matters or statements may relate to the consequences of the Company’s merger with Diamond S and plans to issue dividends, its prospects, including statements regarding vessel acquisitions, expected synergies, trends in the tanker markets, and possibilities of strategic alliances and investments. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current plans, estimates and projections, and are subject to change based on a number of factors. Investors should carefully consider the risk factors outlined in more detail in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2021 for the Company and in similar sections of other filings made by the Company with the SEC from time to time. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements and written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or its representatives after the date of this release are qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained in this paragraph and in other reports previously or hereafter filed by the Company with the SEC.

Category: Earnings

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consolidated Statements of Operations

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

($ in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Fiscal Year Ended

 

 

 

December 31,

 

 

December 31,

 

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shipping Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pool revenues

 

$

74,340

 

$

22,495

 

$

175,997

 

$

272,980

Time and bareboat charter revenues

 

 

10,018

 

 

22,166

 

 

50,094

 

 

88,719

Voyage charter revenues

 

 

10,312

 

 

12,042

 

 

46,455

 

 

59,949

Total Shipping Revenues

 

 

94,670

 

 

56,703

 

 

272,546

 

 

421,648

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Voyage expenses

 

 

1,665

 

 

3,750

 

 

16,686

 

 

19,643

Vessel expenses

 

 

70,679

 

 

33,634

 

 

183,057

 

 

128,373

Charter hire expenses

 

 

6,651

 

 

5,901

 

 

23,934

 

 

30,114

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

27,035

 

 

18,182

 

 

86,674

 

 

74,343

General and administrative

 

 

10,096

 

 

7,497

 

 

33,256

 

 

29,047

(Reversal of)/provision for expected credit losses

 

 

(2)

 

 

9

 

 

(21)

 

 

(71)

Third-party debt modification fees

 

 

84

 

 

 

 

110

 

 

232

Merger and integration related costs

 

 

3,180

 

 

 

 

50,740

 

 

(Gain)/loss on disposal of vessels and other property, net of impairments

 

 

(4,665)

 

 

85,923

 

 

(9,753)

 

 

100,087

Total operating expenses

 

 

114,723

 

 

154,896

 

 

384,683

 

 

381,768

(Loss)/income from vessel operations

 

 

(20,053)

 

 

(98,193)

 

 

(112,137)

 

 

39,880

Equity in income/(loss) of affiliated companies

 

 

5,265

 

 

(11,553)

 

 

21,838

 

 

4,119

Operating (loss)/income

 

 

(14,788)

 

 

(109,746)

 

 

(90,299)

 

 

43,999

Other (expense)/income

 

 

(6,393)

 

 

680

 

 

(5,947)

 

 

(12,817)

(Loss)/income before interest expense and income taxes

 

 

(21,181)

 

 

(109,066)

 

 

(96,246)

 

 

31,182

Interest expense

 

 

(11,871)

 

 

(7,823)

 

 

(36,796)

 

 

(36,712)

Loss before income taxes

 

 

(33,052)

 

 

(116,889)

 

 

(133,042)

 

 

(5,530)

Income tax provision

 

 

(1,582)

 

 

 

 

(1,618)

 

 

(1)

Net loss

 

 

(34,634)

 

 

(116,889)

 

 

(134,660)

 

 

(5,531)

Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

 

(642)

 

 

 

 

(1,168)

 

 

Net loss attributable to the Company

 

$

(33,992)

 

$

(116,889)

 

$

(133,492)

 

$

(5,531)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted

 

 

50,310,043

 

 

27,941,519

 

 

38,407,007

 

 

28,372,375

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Per Share Amounts:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted net loss per share

 

$

(0.68)

 

$

(4.18)

 

$

(3.48)

 

$

(0.20)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consolidated Balance Sheets

 

 

 

 

 

 

($ in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

December 31,

 

 

December 31,

 

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current Assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

97,883

 

$

199,390

Voyage receivables

 

 

107,096

 

 

43,362

Other receivables

 

 

5,651

 

 

4,479

Inventories

 

 

2,110

 

 

3,601

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

11,759

 

 

6,002

Total Current Assets

 

 

224,499

 

 

256,834

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Restricted Cash

 

 

1,050

 

 

16,287

Vessels and other property, less accumulated depreciation

 

 

1,802,850

 

 

1,108,214

Vessels construction in progress

 

 

49,291

 

 

Deferred drydock expenditures, net

 

 

55,753

 

 

36,334

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

23,168

 

 

21,588

Investments in and advances to affiliated companies

 

 

180,331

 

 

141,924

Long-term derivative assets

 

 

1,296

 

 

2,129

Time charter contracts acquired, net

 

 

842

 

 

Other assets

 

 

7,700

 

 

3,229

Total Assets

 

$

2,346,780

 

$

1,586,539

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current Liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

$

44,964

 

$

34,425

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

 

 

8,393

 

 

8,867

Current installments of long-term debt

 

 

178,715

 

 

61,483

Current portion of derivative liabilities

 

 

2,539

 

 

4,121

Total Current Liabilities

 

 

234,611

 

 

108,896

Long-term operating lease liabilities

 

 

12,522

 

 

10,253

Long-term debt

 

 

926,270

 

 

474,332

Long-term portion of derivative liabilities

 

 

757

 

 

6,155

Other liabilities

 

 

2,288

 

 

14,861

Total Liabilities

 

 

1,176,448

 

 

614,497

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Equity

 

 

1,170,332

 

 

972,042

Total Liabilities and Equity

 

$

2,346,780

 

$

1,586,539

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

 

 

 

 

 

 

($ in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fiscal Year Ended December 31,

 

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

Cash Flows from Operating Activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

$

(134,660)

 

$

(5,531)

Items included in net loss not affecting cash flows:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

86,674

 

 

74,343

Loss on write-down of vessels and other assets

 

 

3,497

 

 

103,022

Amortization of debt discount and other deferred financing costs

 

 

2,313

 

 

2,898

Amortization of time charter hire contracts acquired

 

 

2,428

 

 

Deferred financing costs write-off

 

 

2,113

 

 

13,073

Stock compensation

 

 

10,529

 

 

5,631

Earnings of affiliated companies

 

 

(21,838)

 

 

(4,013)

Merger and integration related costs, noncash

 

 

31,053

 

 

Change in fair value of interest rate collar recorded through earnings

 

 

 

 

1,271

Other – net

 

 

2,969

 

 

1,747

Items included in net loss related to investing and financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gain on disposal of vessels and other assets, net

 

 

(13,250)

 

 

(2,935)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

4,465

 

 

1,197

Cash distributions from affiliated companies

 

 

9,835

 

 

4,644

Payments for drydocking

 

 

(42,416)

 

 

(25,642)

Insurance claims proceeds related to vessel operations

 

 

1,846

 

 

5,238

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

 

 

(21,750)

 

 

41,197

Net cash (used in)/provided by operating activities

 

 

(76,192)

 

 

216,140

Cash Flows from Investing Activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash acquired, net of equity issuance costs related to merger

 

 

54,047

 

 

Expenditures for vessels, vessel improvements and vessels under construction

 

 

(78,035)

 

 

(50,049)

Proceeds from disposal of vessels and other assets

 

 

165,809

 

 

73,121

Expenditures for other property

 

 

(979)

 

 

(507)

Investments in and advances to affiliated companies, net

 

 

(7,554)

 

 

2,347

Repayments of advances from joint venture investees

 

 

 

 

7,456

Net cash provided by investing activities

 

 

133,288

 

 

32,368

Cash Flows from Financing Activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Issuance of debt, net of issuance and deferred financing costs

 

 

43,712

 

 

362,989

Extinguishment of debt, including premiums and fees

 

 

(295,091)

 

 

(422,904)

Payments on debt

 

 

(164,264)

 

 

(82,007)

Proceeds from sale and leaseback financing, net of issuance and deferred financing costs

 

 

447,086

 

 

Payments on sale and leaseback financing

 

 

(5,678)

 

 

Borrowings on revolving credit facilities

 

 

40,000

 

 

Repayments on revolving credit facilities

 

 

(159,918)

 

 

Cash payments on derivatives containing other-than-insignificant financing element

 

 

(15,697)

 

 

(2,681)

Repurchases of common stock

 

 

(16,660)

 

 

(29,997)

Cash dividends paid

 

 

(40,939)

 

 

(6,770)

Distribution to noncontrolling interest

 

 

(5,266)

 

 

Cash paid to tax authority upon vesting of stock-based compensation

 

 

(1,125)

 

 

(1,541)

Other – net

 

 

 

 

(163)

Net cash used in financing activities

 

 

(173,840)

 

 

(183,074)

Net (decrease)/increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

 

(116,744)

 

 

65,434

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year

 

 

215,677

 

 

150,243

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

 

$

98,933

 

$

215,677

Spot and Fixed TCE Rates Achieved and Revenue Days

The following tables provides a breakdown of TCE rates achieved for spot and fixed charters and the related revenue days for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 and the comparable periods of 2020. Revenue days in the quarter ended December 31, 2021 totaled 6,643 compared with 2,631 in the prior year quarter. A summary fleet list by vessel class can be found later in this press release. The information in these tables excludes commercial pool fees/commissions averaging approximately $575 and $610 per day for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively and approximately $610 and $668 per day for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

 

 

 

Spot

 

 

Fixed

 

 

Total

 

 

Spot

 

 

Fixed

 

 

Total

Crude Tankers

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

VLCC

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average TCE Rate

 

$

14,326

 

$

44,200

 

 

 

 

$

17,507

 

$

63,596

 

 

 

Number of Revenue Days

 

 

778

 

 

74

 

 

852

 

 

750

 

 

260

 

 

1,010

Suezmax

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average TCE Rate

 

$

13,069

 

$

27,354

 

 

 

 

$

10,406

 

$

-

 

 

 

Number of Revenue Days

 

 

1,084

 

 

78

 

 

1,162

 

 

184

 

 

-

 

 

184

Aframax

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average TCE Rate

 

$

11,537

 

$

25,733

 

 

 

 

$

8,120

 

$

-

 

 

 

Number of Revenue Days

 

 

275

 

 

69

 

 

344

 

 

307

 

 

-

 

 

307

Panamax

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average TCE Rate

 

$

15,037

 

$

10,237

 

 

 

 

$

9,517

 

$

14,605

 

 

 

Number of Revenue Days

 

 

105

 

 

66

 

 

171

 

 

92

 

 

297

 

 

389

Total Crude Tankers Revenue Days

 

 

2,242

 

 

287

 

 

2,529

 

 

1,333

 

 

557

 

 

1,890

Product Carriers

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LR2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average TCE Rate

 

$

-

 

$

17,190

 

 

 

 

$

16,795

 

$

17,371

 

 

 

Number of Revenue Days

 

 

-

 

 

91

 

 

91

 

 

37

 

 

52

 

 

89

LR1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average TCE Rate

 

$

17,422

 

$

-

 

 

 

 

$

14,867

 

$

-

 

 

 

Number of Revenue Days

 

 

614

 

 

-

 

 

614

 

 

305

 

 

-

 

 

305

MR

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average TCE Rate

 

$

11,311

 

$

16,789

 

 

 

 

$

10,045

 

$

-

 

 

 

Number of Revenue Days

 

 

3,040

 

 

53

 

 

3,093

 

 

347

 

 

-

 

 

347

Handy

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average TCE Rate

 

$

11,300

 

$

-

 

 

 

 

$

-

 

$

-

 

 

 

Number of Revenue Days

 

 

316

 

 

-

 

 

316

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

Total Product Carriers Revenue Days

 

 

3,970

 

 

144

 

 

4,114

 

 

689

 

 

52

 

 

741

Total Revenue Days

 

 

6,212

 

 

431

 

 

6,643

 

 

2,022

 

 

609

 

 

2,631

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021

 

 

Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2020

 

 

 

Spot

 

 

Fixed

 

 

Total

 

 

Spot

 

 

Fixed

 

 

Total

Crude Tankers

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

VLCC

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average TCE Rate

 

$

13,604

 

$

45,280

 

 

 

 

$

46,948

 

$

68,658

 

 

 

Number of Revenue Days

 

 

2,948

 

 

412

 

 

3,360

 

 

3,072

 

 

883

 

 

3,955

Suezmax

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average TCE Rate

 

$

12,624

 

$

26,953

 

 

 

 

$

32,515

 

$

-

 

 

 

Number of Revenue Days

 

 

2,193

 

 

168

 

 

2,361

 

 

725

 

 

-

 

 

725

Aframax

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average TCE Rate

 

$

10,803

 

$

25,740

 

 

 

 

$

20,526

 

$

-

 

 

 

Number of Revenue Days

 

 

1,087

 

 

144

 

 

1,231

 

 

1,369

 

 

-

 

 

1,369

Panamax

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average TCE Rate

 

$

13,346

 

$

11,007

 

 

 

 

$

24,810

 

$

15,765

 

 

 

Number of Revenue Days

 

 

437

 

 

1,370

 

 

1,807

 

 

392

 

 

1,645

 

 

2,037

Total Crude Tankers Revenue Days

 

 

6,665

 

 

2,094

 

 

8,759

 

 

5,558

 

 

2,528

 

 

8,086

Product Carriers

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LR2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average TCE Rate

 

$

-

 

$

17,637

 

 

 

 

$

28,202

 

$

17,371

 

 

 

Number of Revenue Days

 

 

-

 

 

364

 

 

364

 

 

310

 

 

52

 

 

362

LR1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average TCE Rate

 

$

14,768

 

$

-

 

 

 

 

$

25,721

 

$

-

 

 

 

Number of Revenue Days

 

 

2,052

 

 

-

 

 

2,052

 

 

1,872

 

 

-

 

 

1,872

MR

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average TCE Rate

 

$

10,506

 

$

16,044

 

 

 

 

$

16,373

 

$

-

 

 

 

Number of Revenue Days

 

 

6,492

 

 

176

 

 

6,668

 

 

1,787

 

 

-

 

 

1,787

Handy

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average TCE Rate

 

$

8,790

 

$

-

 

 

 

 

$

-

 

$

-

 

 

 

Number of Revenue Days

 

 

635

 

 

-

 

 

635

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

Total Product Carriers Revenue Days

 

 

9,179

 

 

540

 

 

9,719

 

 

3,969

 

 

52

 

 

4,021

Total Revenue Days

 

 

15,844

 

 

2,634

 

 

18,478

 

 

9,527

 

 

2,580

 

 

12,107

Revenue days in the above tables exclude days related to full service lighterings and days for which recoveries were recorded under the Company’s loss of hire insurance policies.

During the 2021 and 2020 periods, each of the Company’s LR1s participated in the Panamax International Pool and transported crude oil cargoes exclusively.

Excludes transitional voyages in the spot market prior to delivering to the pool for Suezmaxes and while not operating in a commercial pool for MRs acquired through the merger.

Fleet Information

As of December 31, 2021, INSW’s fleet totaled 86 vessels, including three newbuilds and 83 operating vessels, of which 69 were owned, 12 were chartered in, and two FSOs were held through joint ventures.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Vessels Owned

 

Vessels Chartered-in(1)

 

Total at December 31, 2021

Vessel Fleet and Type

 

Number

 

Weighted by Ownership

 

Number

 

Weighted by Ownership

 

Total Vessels

 

Vessels Weighted by Ownership

 

Total Dwt

Operating Fleet

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

VLCC

 

4

 

4

 

6

 

6

 

10

 

10

 

3,012,171

Suezmax

 

13

 

13

 

-

 

-

 

13

 

13

 

2,061,971

Aframax

 

1

 

1

 

3

 

3

 

4

 

4

 

452,375

Panamax

 

2

 

2

 

-

 

-

 

2

 

2

 

139,100

Crude Tankers

 

20

 

20

 

9

 

9

 

29

 

29

 

5,665,617

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LR2

 

-

 

-

 

1

 

1

 

1

 

1

 

112,691

LR1

 

5

 

5

 

1

 

1

 

6

 

6

 

446,371

MR

 

40

 

40

 

1

 

1

 

41

 

41

 

2,059,746

Handy

 

4

 

4

 

-

 

-

 

4

 

4

 

148,696

Product Carriers

 

49

 

49

 

3

 

3

 

52

 

52

 

2,767,504

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FSO

 

2

 

1

 

-

 

-

 

2

 

1

 

864,046

JV Vessels

 

2

 

1

 

0

 

0

 

2

 

1

 

864,046

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Operating Fleet

 

71

 

70

 

12

 

12

 

83

 

82

 

9,297,167

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Newbuild Fleet

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

VLCC

 

3

 

3

 

-

 

-

 

3

 

3

 

900,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Newbuild Fleet

 

3

 

3

 

-

 

-

 

3

 

3

 

900,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Operating and Newbuild Fleet

 

74

 

73

 

12

 

12

 

86

 

85

 

10,197,167

(1) Includes both bareboat charters and time charters, but excludes vessels chartered in where the duration of the charter was one year or less at inception.

Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Information

The Company believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, the following non-GAAP measures may provide certain investors with additional information that will better enable them to evaluate the Company’s performance. Accordingly, these non-GAAP measures are intended to provide supplemental information, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared with GAAP.

(A) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA represents net (loss)/income before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense and noncontrolling interest. Adjusted EBITDA consists of EBITDA adjusted for the impact of certain items that we do not consider indicative of our ongoing operating performance. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not represent, and should not be a substitute for, net income or cash flows from operations as determined in accordance with GAAP. Some of the limitations are: (i) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect our cash expenditures, or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments; (ii) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs; and (iii) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the significant interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on our debt. While EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are frequently used as a measure of operating results and performance, neither of them is necessarily comparable to other similarly titled captions of other companies due to differences in methods of calculation. The following table reconciles net loss as reflected in the condensed consolidated statements of operations, to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

 

Fiscal Year Ended
December 31,

($ in thousands)

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

Net loss

 

$

(34,634)

 

$

(116,889)

 

$

(134,660)

 

$

(5,531)

Income tax provision

 

 

1,582

 

 

-

 

 

1,618

 

 

1

Interest expense

 

 

11,871

 

 

7,823

 

 

36,796

 

 

36,712

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

27,035

 

 

18,182

 

 

86,674

 

 

74,343

Noncontrolling interest

 

 

138

 

 

-

 

 

(174)

 

 

-

EBITDA

 

 

5,992

 

 

(90,884)

 

 

(9,746)

 

 

105,525

Amortization of time charter contracts acquired

 

 

685

 

 

-

 

 

2,428

 

 

-

Third-party debt modification fees

 

 

84

 

 

-

 

 

110

 

 

232

Merger and integration related costs

 

 

3,180

 

 

-

 

 

50,740

 

 

-

(Gain)/loss on disposal of vessels and other property, including impairments

 

 

(4,665)

 

 

85,923

 

 

(9,753)

 

 

100,087

Write-off of deferred financing costs

 

 

2,113

 

 

-

 

 

2,113

 

 

13,073

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

4,465

 

 

2

 

 

4,465

 

 

1,197

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

11,854

 

$

(4,959)

 

$

40,357

 

$

220,114

(B) Cash

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

December 31,

 

 

December 31,

($ in thousands)

 

2021

 

 

2020

Cash and cash equivalents

$

97,883

 

$

199,390

Restricted cash

 

1,050

 

 

16,287

Total Cash

$

98,933

 

$

215,677

(C) Time Charter Equivalent (TCE) Revenues

Consistent with general practice in the shipping industry, the Company uses TCE revenues, which represents shipping revenues less voyage expenses, as a measure to compare revenue generated from a voyage charter to revenue generated from a time charter. Time charter equivalent revenues, a non-GAAP measure, provides additional meaningful information in conjunction with shipping revenues, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, because it assists Company management in making decisions regarding the deployment and use of its vessels and in evaluating their financial performance. Reconciliation of TCE revenues of the segments to shipping revenues as reported in the consolidated statements of operations follow:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Fiscal Year Ended December 31,

 

($ in thousands)

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

Time charter equivalent revenues

 

$

93,005

 

$

52,953

 

$

255,860

 

$

402,005

 

Add: Voyage expenses

 

 

1,665

 

 

3,750

 

 

16,686

 

 

19,643

 

Shipping revenues

 

$

94,670

 

$

56,703

 

$

272,546

 

$

421,648

 

 


© Business Wire 2022
All news about INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS, INC.
06:47aInternational Seaways Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results
BU
06:47aEarnings Flash (INSW) INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS Posts Q4 Revenue $94.7M, vs. Street Est of ..
MT
06:07aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -3-
DJ
02/28INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
02/23International Seaways to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results on March 2,..
BU
01/21International Seaways to Participate in Capital Link Company Presentation Series
BU
01/03INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statem..
AQ
01/03International Seaways, Inc. and Certain of Its Subsidiaries, Including International Se..
CI
2021Energy Stocks, Commodities Tumble in Friday Trading
MT
2021Energy Stocks Following Crude Oil Lower
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 271 M - -
Net income 2021 -114 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 003 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,98x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 895 M 895 M -
EV / Sales 2021 7,00x
EV / Sales 2022 3,07x
Nbr of Employees 764
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS, INC.
Duration : Period :
International Seaways, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 18,04 $
Average target price 27,14 $
Spread / Average Target 50,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lois K. Zabrocky President
Jeffrey D. Pribor Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Douglas D. Wheat Non-Executive Chairman
James D. Small Secretary, Chief Administrative Officer & SVP
Ian T. Blackley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS, INC.22.89%895
COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPORTATION CO., LTD.21.21%3 952
FLEX LNG LTD.5.48%1 244
DHT HOLDINGS, INC.20.62%1 040
SCORPIO TANKERS INC.38.10%965
BW LPG LIMITED4.80%801