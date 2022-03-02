International Seaways Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results 03/02/2022 | 06:47am EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE: INSW) (the “Company” or “INSW”), one of the largest tanker companies worldwide providing energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products, today reported results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021. Highlights Transformational Merger: Completed the stock-for-stock merger with Diamond S Shipping Inc. (“Diamond S”), creating one of the largest U.S.-listed diversified tanker companies and significantly enhancing INSW’s scale in both crude and clean product markets. The Company expects to realize over $25 million in cost synergies during 2022 in connection with the Diamond S merger. Another $10 million in revenue synergies are expected based on the historical performance of the pools where the Company’s vessels are employed relative to other commercial management.

Returned a cumulative $57.6 million in capital to shareholders: Paid a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share in December 2021. During the full year 2021, the Company paid approximately $9.4 million in regular cash dividends. Repurchased 1,077,070 shares at an average price of $15.44 per share, for a total cost of $16.7 million Paid a special dividend of $31.5 million, or $1.12 per share in connection with the Diamond S merger.

Fleet Optimization Program: Took advantage of healthy secondhand vessel prices and strong steel demand to sell or recycle 16 older tankers with an average age of approximately 16 years, lowering our age profile to below 9 years old. Aggregate net proceeds were $91.7 million after all costs including debt repayment of approximately $73.5 million. During the fourth quarter, six of the 16 vessels were sold or recycled generating net proceeds of $31.4 million after all costs including debt repayment of $22.3 million. All recycling was conducted in accordance with the Hong Kong Convention. Bolstered our Panamax presence in our strong earning niche joint venture, Panamax International (“PI”) with the purchase of a 2011-built LR1 during the first quarter of 2022. Additionally, the Company contracted for the sale of a 2010-built MR, effectively swapping the two vessels for which the Company will pay an additional $3 million for a younger, larger LR1 vessel. The vessel swap enhances our earnings in PI, which has been the strongest earning sector in the first quarter of 2022 to-date with an average time charter equivalent (“TCE”) earnings above $20,000 per day thus far. Entered into a memorandum of agreement in the first quarter of 2022 to recycle another 2004-built Panamax, for net proceeds estimated at approximately $7 million. Commenced construction on all three of our next generation dual-fuel, LNG-powered VLCCs, which are designed to lower CO 2 emissions by 40% when compared to today’s average conventional VLCC. This project is now fully funded with secured financing and the vessels are expected to be delivered in the first quarter of 2023.

Enhanced the Balance Sheet and Diversified our financing partners: Refinanced six modern VLCCs in November 2021, which generated incremental liquidity of approximately $150 million. Gross proceeds of $375 million were used to repay $228 million outstanding on the Sinosure facility. During the quarter, the Company used a portion of the net proceeds to repay $100 million of the outstanding balances under existing revolving credit facilities. Refinanced two MRs and two Aframaxes through sale and leaseback arrangements with Japanese and Chinese leasing companies for net proceeds of approximately $32.5 million. Three of the vessel refinancings were completed in the fourth quarter with net proceeds of approximately $26.8 million. The final vessel refinancing was completed in January 2022. Completed the financing for its three newbuilding, dual-fuel, LNG-powered VLCCs that are due for delivery in the first quarter of 2023 with affiliates of the Bank of Communications Limited (“BoComm”) under a sale leaseback agreement whereby BoComm has agreed to fund approximately $244.8 million of the aggregate $288.0 million of contract cost. The vessels will be employed on long term time charter contracts after delivery.

Adjusted EBITDA (A) for fourth quarter was approximately $11.9 million for the fourth quarter; full year Adjusted EBITDA for 2021 was $40.4 million.

for fourth quarter was approximately $11.9 million for the fourth quarter; full year Adjusted EBITDA for 2021 was $40.4 million. Cash(B) was $98.9 million as of December 31, 2021; total liquidity was $238.9 million, including $140.0 million of undrawn revolver capacity. Net loss for the fourth quarter was $34.0 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $116.9 million, or $4.18 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2020. Net loss for the quarter reflects the impact of the disposal of vessels, including impairments, loss on extinguishment of debt, write-off of deferred finance costs and merger related costs aggregating $5.1 million. Net loss excluding these items was $28.9 million, or $0.57 per diluted share. Net loss for the full year 2021 was $133.5 million, or $3.48 per share. 2021 net loss reflects the impact of the disposal of vessels, including impairments, loss on extinguishment of debt, write-off of deferred finance costs and merger related costs aggregating $47.6 million. Net loss excluding these items was $85.9 million, or $2.24 per diluted share Commenting on the year, Lois K. Zabrocky, International Seaways’ President and CEO, said, “2021 was a momentous year for Seaways, as we took deliberate steps to position the Company to create enduring value. We became one of the largest diversified tanker companies following the completion of our transformational merger, which we expect will realize more than $35 million in synergies. Despite significant growth, we maintained a healthy balance sheet, instituting a fleet optimization program to capitalize on firm asset values and diversified our capital structure. We also returned nearly $60 million to shareholders through regular quarterly dividends, a special dividend in connection with our merger and a share repurchase program.” Ms. Zabrocky added, “As we look ahead, with inventories at the lowest levels since 2014, growing oil demand that we expect to surpass pre-pandemic levels and expectations of increased oil production, we remain optimistic for a stronger rate environment in the second half of 2022. We remain in a strong position to evaluate additional opportunities to create value for our shareholders.” Jeff Pribor, the Company’s CFO, stated, “Our significant progress enhancing our capital structure and financial flexibility this year has further positioned the Company for long-term success. Complementing our ample cash position and low net loan to value, our diversified fleet of crude and product tankers provides us considerable operating leverage to a rising rate environment. We expect to continue to diversify our capital structure and remain committed to a balanced capital allocation program that maintains our strong balance sheet while returning capital to shareholders.” Fourth Quarter 2021 Results Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $34.0 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $116.9 million, or $4.18 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease in net loss in the fourth quarter of 2021 primarily reflects gain on disposal of vessels in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to an $85.9 million loss on disposal of vessels and other property, net of impairments in the fourth quarter of 2020, partially offset by merger and integration related costs, costs aggregating $6.6 million associated with the extinguishment of debt, and increased interest expense, principally reflecting debt assumed in the merger. In addition, equity in income of affiliated companies increased by $16.8 million to $5.3 million from a loss of $11.5 million in 2020. This increase was principally attributable to the recognition of a non-cash $16.4 million deferred tax provision recorded by the FSO Joint Venture in the fourth quarter of 2020 as a result of the execution of 10-year extensions on each of the joint venture’s existing service contracts in October 2020. Consolidated TCE revenues(C) for the fourth quarter were $93.0 million, compared to $53.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. This increase in TCE revenues, which reflects a significantly larger post-merger fleet, only marginally exceeded the increase in vessel expenses resulting from the larger fleet. Shipping revenues for the fourth quarter were $94.7 million, compared to $56.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter was $11.9 million, compared to a loss of $5.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Crude Tankers TCE revenues for the Crude Tankers segment were $42.4 million for the fourth quarter, compared to $44.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. This decrease primarily resulted from a decline in fixed time charter activity, particularly from the VLCC sector and lower spot earnings of VLCCs, which averaged $14,326 per day partially offset by an increase of 639 revenue days as a result of the merger and spot earnings from the Suezmax, Aframax and Panamax sectors, with average spot earnings increasing to approximately $13,000, $11,500, and $15,000 per day, respectively. Shipping revenues for the Crude Tankers segment were $44.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $47.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Product Carriers TCE revenues for the Product Carriers segment were $50.5 million for the fourth quarter, compared to $8.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. This increase is attributable to an increase of 3,373 revenue days as a result of the merger and higher average rates earned by the LR1 and MR fleets, with average spot rates increasing to approximately $17,400 and $11,300 per day, respectively. Shipping revenues for the Product Carriers segment were $50.2 million for the fourth quarter, compared to $9.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Full Year 2021 Results Net loss for the full year ended December 31, 2021, was $133.5 million, or $3.48 per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $5.5 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, for the full year ended December 31, 2020. During 2021, the Company incurred $50.7 million of one-time merger and integration related costs due to the Company’s merger with Diamond S, and increased vessel expenses, which were not sufficiently covered with a corresponding increase in TCE revenues despite having a larger post-merger fleet. These costs and expenses were offset by a net gain on disposal of vessels of $9.8 million in 2021 compared with a loss of $100.1 million in 2020. Equity in income of affiliated companies increased by $17.7 million to $21.8 million from $4.1 million in 2020. This increase was principally attributable to the recognition of a non-cash $16.4 million deferred tax provision recorded by the FSO Joint Venture in the fourth quarter of 2020. Consolidated TCE revenues for the full year ended December 31, 2021, were $255.9 million, compared to $402.0 million for the full year ended December 31, 2020. Shipping revenues for the full year ended December 31, 2021 were $272.5 million, compared to $421.6 million for the full year ended December 31, 2020. Adjusted EBITDA for the full year ended December 31, 2021 was $40.4 million, compared to $220.1 million for the full year ended December 31, 2020. Crude Tankers TCE revenues for the Crude Tankers segment were $144.3 million for the full year ended December 31, 2021, compared to $318.6 million for the full year ended December 31, 2020. The decline of $174.3 million was primarily due to the impact of significantly lower average rates in the VLCC, Suezmax, Aframax and Panamax sectors, with average spot rates decreasing to approximately $13,600, $12,600, $10,800 and $13,300 per day, respectively, aggregating approximately $186.8 million. Also contributing to the decrease was a 1,065-day decrease in VLCC, Panamax and Aframax revenue days, primarily driven by vessel sales, which had the effect of decreasing TCE revenues by $42.2 million. The declines were partially offset by a $59.8 million days-based increase in the Suezmax fleet, reflecting the Company’s acquisition of 13 Suezmaxes as part of the merger. Shipping revenues for the Crude Tankers segment were $156.3 million for the full year ended December 31, 2021, compared to $334.8 million for the full year ended December 31, 2020. Product Carriers TCE revenues for the Product Carriers segment were $111.6 million for the full year ended December 31, 2021, compared to $83.4 million for the full year ended December 31, 2020. The increase of $28.2 million was primarily the result of a net 5,431-day increase in MR revenue days, aggregating $85.1 million, as the Company acquired 44 MRs in conjunction with the merger, seven of which were sold during the third quarter of 2021. Additionally, there was a $5.0 million days-based increase in the LR1 fleet, which reflected (i) the purchase of a 2009-built LR1 that was delivered to the Company in February 2020, (ii) the delivery of two time chartered-in 2008-built LR1s to the Company between August and October 2021, and (iii) 109 fewer off-hire days in the current year, partially offset by (iv) the redelivery of a 2006-built LR1 to its owners at the expiry of its two-year charter in August 2021. Partially offsetting the days-based increase in TCE revenues were lower period-over-period average daily blended rates earned by the LR1 and MR fleets, which accounted for a decrease in TCE revenues of approximately $67.1 million. Average spot rates fell during 2021 to approximately $14,800 and $10,500 per day for the LR1 and MR fleets, respectively. Shipping revenues for the Product Carriers segment were $116.3 million for the full year ended December 31, 2021, compared to $86.9 million for the full year ended December 31, 2020. Share Repurchases During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company repurchased and retired 1,077,070 shares of its common stock in open-market purchases at an average price of $15.44 per share, for a total cost of $16.7 million. Completed Liquidity Enhancing Financing The Company executed a number of liquidity enhancing and financial diversification initiatives during the fourth quarter and subsequent to year end: 10-year lease financing arrangements with Ocean Yield ASA for the sale and leaseback of the six VLCCs that collateralized the Sinosure facility, for a total net sale price of $375 million. This refinancing generated incremental available liquidity of approximately $150 million for the Company, after prepaying the $228 million outstanding loan balance under the Sinosure facility;

Seven-year lease financing arrangements with BoComm in connection with the construction of three dual-fuel, LNG-powered VLCC newbuilds. BoComm's obligation to provide funding pursuant to the terms of the sale and leaseback agreements commenced when construction began on the first vessel in November 2021. BoComm is expected to provide funding of $244.8 million in aggregate ($81.6 million per vessel) over the course of the construction and delivery of the three vessels. As of December 31, 2021, $9.6 million had been funded by BoComm pursuant to the terms of the agreements;

A Seven-year lease financing arrangement with Toshin Co., Ltd. for the sale and leaseback of a 2012-built MR that was previously encumbered under the $390 Million Facility Term Loan. The transaction generated net proceeds of $6.9 million after making the mandatory prepayment of the $390 Million Facility Term Loan;

10-year lease financing arrangements with Oriental Fleet International Company Limited for the sale and leaseback of a 2013-built Aframax and a 2014-built LR2 that were previously encumbered under the $390 Million Facility Term Loan. The transaction generated net proceeds of $19.9 million after making the mandatory prepayment of the $390 Million Facility Term Loan;

A $25.0 million five-year term loan facility with ING Bank N.V., London Branch maturing in November 2026 secured by a 2016-built Suezmax.in connection with the dissolution of the NT Suez joint venture, and the repayment of the Company's share of NT Suez joint venture's $66 Million Credit Facility; and

In January 2022, we entered into a nine-year lease financing arrangement with Hyuga Kaiun Co., Ltd. for the sale and leaseback of a 2011-built MR that was previously encumbered under the $390 Million Facility Term Loan. The transaction generated net proceeds of $5.7 million after making the mandatory prepayment of the $390 Million Facility Term Loan. Vessel Sales & Recycling During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company sold two Handysize product carriers built between 2006 and 2007, three 2002-built Panamaxes, and a 2006-built Suezmax. Two of the three Panamaxes sold in the fourth quarter were sold to be recycled in compliance with the Hong Kong Convention, adding to a total of four vessels recycled during 2021 by the Company. In January 2022, the Company entered into memoranda of agreements for the sale of a 2010-built MR and the purchase of a 2011-built LR1 with the same counterparty. The LR1 is expected to replace the MR as collateral in the respective debt facility and the net cost to the Company is expected to be approximately $3 million. The transaction is expected to be completed by March 2022. In February 2022, the Company agreed to sell a 2004-built Panamax, expected to deliver to the buyer for recycling compliant with the Hong Kong Convention in the second quarter of 2022. Payment of Regular Cash Dividend The Company’s Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share of common stock on February 28, 2022. The dividend will be paid on March 28, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 14, 2022. Conference Call The Company will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2021 results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (“ET”) on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. To access the call, participants should dial (844) 200-6205 for domestic callers and (929) 526-1599 for international callers. Please dial in ten minutes prior to the start of the call. A live webcast of the conference call will be available from the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://www.intlseas.com. An audio replay of the conference call will be available until March 9, 2022 by dialing (866) 813-9403 for domestic callers and +44 204 525 0658 for international callers, and entering Access Code 027713. About International Seaways, Inc. International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE: INSW) is one of the largest tanker companies worldwide providing energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in International Flag markets. International Seaways owns and operates a fleet of 86 vessels, including 13 VLCCs (including three newbuildings), 13 Suezmaxes, five Aframaxes/LR2s, eight Panamaxes/LR1s, 41 MR tankers and four Handysize tankers. Through joint ventures, it has ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels. International Seaways has an experienced team committed to the very best operating practices and the highest levels of customer service and operational efficiency. International Seaways is headquartered in New York City, NY. Additional information is available at https://www.intlseas.com. Forward-Looking Statements This release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, the Company may make or approve certain statements in future filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), in press releases, or in oral or written presentations by representatives of the Company. All statements other than statements of historical facts should be considered forward-looking statements. These matters or statements may relate to the consequences of the Company’s merger with Diamond S and plans to issue dividends, its prospects, including statements regarding vessel acquisitions, expected synergies, trends in the tanker markets, and possibilities of strategic alliances and investments. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current plans, estimates and projections, and are subject to change based on a number of factors. Investors should carefully consider the risk factors outlined in more detail in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2021 for the Company and in similar sections of other filings made by the Company with the SEC from time to time. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements and written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or its representatives after the date of this release are qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained in this paragraph and in other reports previously or hereafter filed by the Company with the SEC. Category: Earnings Consolidated Statements of Operations ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Shipping Revenues: Pool revenues $ 74,340 $ 22,495 $ 175,997 $ 272,980 Time and bareboat charter revenues 10,018 22,166 50,094 88,719 Voyage charter revenues 10,312 12,042 46,455 59,949 Total Shipping Revenues 94,670 56,703 272,546 421,648 Operating Expenses: Voyage expenses 1,665 3,750 16,686 19,643 Vessel expenses 70,679 33,634 183,057 128,373 Charter hire expenses 6,651 5,901 23,934 30,114 Depreciation and amortization 27,035 18,182 86,674 74,343 General and administrative 10,096 7,497 33,256 29,047 (Reversal of)/provision for expected credit losses (2) 9 (21) (71) Third-party debt modification fees 84 — 110 232 Merger and integration related costs 3,180 — 50,740 — (Gain)/loss on disposal of vessels and other property, net of impairments (4,665) 85,923 (9,753) 100,087 Total operating expenses 114,723 154,896 384,683 381,768 (Loss)/income from vessel operations (20,053) (98,193) (112,137) 39,880 Equity in income/(loss) of affiliated companies 5,265 (11,553) 21,838 4,119 Operating (loss)/income (14,788) (109,746) (90,299) 43,999 Other (expense)/income (6,393) 680 (5,947) (12,817) (Loss)/income before interest expense and income taxes (21,181) (109,066) (96,246) 31,182 Interest expense (11,871) (7,823) (36,796) (36,712) Loss before income taxes (33,052) (116,889) (133,042) (5,530) Income tax provision (1,582) — (1,618) (1) Net loss (34,634) (116,889) (134,660) (5,531) Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (642) — (1,168) — Net loss attributable to the Company $ (33,992) $ (116,889) $ (133,492) $ (5,531) Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding: Basic and diluted 50,310,043 27,941,519 38,407,007 28,372,375 Per Share Amounts: Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.68) $ (4.18) $ (3.48) $ (0.20) Consolidated Balance Sheets ($ in thousands) December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 97,883 $ 199,390 Voyage receivables 107,096 43,362 Other receivables 5,651 4,479 Inventories 2,110 3,601 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,759 6,002 Total Current Assets 224,499 256,834 Restricted Cash 1,050 16,287 Vessels and other property, less accumulated depreciation 1,802,850 1,108,214 Vessels construction in progress 49,291 — Deferred drydock expenditures, net 55,753 36,334 Operating lease right-of-use assets 23,168 21,588 Investments in and advances to affiliated companies 180,331 141,924 Long-term derivative assets 1,296 2,129 Time charter contracts acquired, net 842 — Other assets 7,700 3,229 Total Assets $ 2,346,780 $ 1,586,539 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities $ 44,964 $ 34,425 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 8,393 8,867 Current installments of long-term debt 178,715 61,483 Current portion of derivative liabilities 2,539 4,121 Total Current Liabilities 234,611 108,896 Long-term operating lease liabilities 12,522 10,253 Long-term debt 926,270 474,332 Long-term portion of derivative liabilities 757 6,155 Other liabilities 2,288 14,861 Total Liabilities 1,176,448 614,497 Equity: Total Equity 1,170,332 972,042 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 2,346,780 $ 1,586,539 Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows ($ in thousands) Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net loss $ (134,660) $ (5,531) Items included in net loss not affecting cash flows: Depreciation and amortization 86,674 74,343 Loss on write-down of vessels and other assets 3,497 103,022 Amortization of debt discount and other deferred financing costs 2,313 2,898 Amortization of time charter hire contracts acquired 2,428 — Deferred financing costs write-off 2,113 13,073 Stock compensation 10,529 5,631 Earnings of affiliated companies (21,838) (4,013) Merger and integration related costs, noncash 31,053 — Change in fair value of interest rate collar recorded through earnings — 1,271 Other – net 2,969 1,747 Items included in net loss related to investing and financing activities: Gain on disposal of vessels and other assets, net (13,250) (2,935) Loss on extinguishment of debt 4,465 1,197 Cash distributions from affiliated companies 9,835 4,644 Payments for drydocking (42,416) (25,642) Insurance claims proceeds related to vessel operations 1,846 5,238 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (21,750) 41,197 Net cash (used in)/provided by operating activities (76,192) 216,140 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Cash acquired, net of equity issuance costs related to merger 54,047 — Expenditures for vessels, vessel improvements and vessels under construction (78,035) (50,049) Proceeds from disposal of vessels and other assets 165,809 73,121 Expenditures for other property (979) (507) Investments in and advances to affiliated companies, net (7,554) 2,347 Repayments of advances from joint venture investees — 7,456 Net cash provided by investing activities 133,288 32,368 Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Issuance of debt, net of issuance and deferred financing costs 43,712 362,989 Extinguishment of debt, including premiums and fees (295,091) (422,904) Payments on debt (164,264) (82,007) Proceeds from sale and leaseback financing, net of issuance and deferred financing costs 447,086 — Payments on sale and leaseback financing (5,678) — Borrowings on revolving credit facilities 40,000 — Repayments on revolving credit facilities (159,918) — Cash payments on derivatives containing other-than-insignificant financing element (15,697) (2,681) Repurchases of common stock (16,660) (29,997) Cash dividends paid (40,939) (6,770) Distribution to noncontrolling interest (5,266) — Cash paid to tax authority upon vesting of stock-based compensation (1,125) (1,541) Other – net — (163) Net cash used in financing activities (173,840) (183,074) Net (decrease)/increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (116,744) 65,434 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 215,677 150,243 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 98,933 $ 215,677 Spot and Fixed TCE Rates Achieved and Revenue Days The following tables provides a breakdown of TCE rates achieved for spot and fixed charters and the related revenue days for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 and the comparable periods of 2020. Revenue days in the quarter ended December 31, 2021 totaled 6,643 compared with 2,631 in the prior year quarter. A summary fleet list by vessel class can be found later in this press release. The information in these tables excludes commercial pool fees/commissions averaging approximately $575 and $610 per day for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively and approximately $610 and $668 per day for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Spot Fixed Total Spot Fixed Total Crude Tankers VLCC Average TCE Rate $ 14,326 $ 44,200 $ 17,507 $ 63,596 Number of Revenue Days 778 74 852 750 260 1,010 Suezmax Average TCE Rate $ 13,069 $ 27,354 $ 10,406 $ - Number of Revenue Days 1,084 78 1,162 184 - 184 Aframax Average TCE Rate $ 11,537 $ 25,733 $ 8,120 $ - Number of Revenue Days 275 69 344 307 - 307 Panamax Average TCE Rate $ 15,037 $ 10,237 $ 9,517 $ 14,605 Number of Revenue Days 105 66 171 92 297 389 Total Crude Tankers Revenue Days 2,242 287 2,529 1,333 557 1,890 Product Carriers LR2 Average TCE Rate $ - $ 17,190 $ 16,795 $ 17,371 Number of Revenue Days - 91 91 37 52 89 LR1 Average TCE Rate $ 17,422 $ - $ 14,867 $ - Number of Revenue Days 614 - 614 305 - 305 MR Average TCE Rate $ 11,311 $ 16,789 $ 10,045 $ - Number of Revenue Days 3,040 53 3,093 347 - 347 Handy Average TCE Rate $ 11,300 $ - $ - $ - Number of Revenue Days 316 - 316 - - - Total Product Carriers Revenue Days 3,970 144 4,114 689 52 741 Total Revenue Days 6,212 431 6,643 2,022 609 2,631 Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021 Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2020 Spot Fixed Total Spot Fixed Total Crude Tankers VLCC Average TCE Rate $ 13,604 $ 45,280 $ 46,948 $ 68,658 Number of Revenue Days 2,948 412 3,360 3,072 883 3,955 Suezmax Average TCE Rate $ 12,624 $ 26,953 $ 32,515 $ - Number of Revenue Days 2,193 168 2,361 725 - 725 Aframax Average TCE Rate $ 10,803 $ 25,740 $ 20,526 $ - Number of Revenue Days 1,087 144 1,231 1,369 - 1,369 Panamax Average TCE Rate $ 13,346 $ 11,007 $ 24,810 $ 15,765 Number of Revenue Days 437 1,370 1,807 392 1,645 2,037 Total Crude Tankers Revenue Days 6,665 2,094 8,759 5,558 2,528 8,086 Product Carriers LR2 Average TCE Rate $ - $ 17,637 $ 28,202 $ 17,371 Number of Revenue Days - 364 364 310 52 362 LR1 Average TCE Rate $ 14,768 $ - $ 25,721 $ - Number of Revenue Days 2,052 - 2,052 1,872 - 1,872 MR Average TCE Rate $ 10,506 $ 16,044 $ 16,373 $ - Number of Revenue Days 6,492 176 6,668 1,787 - 1,787 Handy Average TCE Rate $ 8,790 $ - $ - $ - Number of Revenue Days 635 - 635 - - - Total Product Carriers Revenue Days 9,179 540 9,719 3,969 52 4,021 Total Revenue Days 15,844 2,634 18,478 9,527 2,580 12,107 Revenue days in the above tables exclude days related to full service lighterings and days for which recoveries were recorded under the Company’s loss of hire insurance policies. During the 2021 and 2020 periods, each of the Company’s LR1s participated in the Panamax International Pool and transported crude oil cargoes exclusively. Excludes transitional voyages in the spot market prior to delivering to the pool for Suezmaxes and while not operating in a commercial pool for MRs acquired through the merger. Fleet Information As of December 31, 2021, INSW’s fleet totaled 86 vessels, including three newbuilds and 83 operating vessels, of which 69 were owned, 12 were chartered in, and two FSOs were held through joint ventures. Vessels Owned Vessels Chartered-in(1) Total at December 31, 2021 Vessel Fleet and Type Number Weighted by Ownership Number Weighted by Ownership Total Vessels Vessels Weighted by Ownership Total Dwt Operating Fleet VLCC 4 4 6 6 10 10 3,012,171 Suezmax 13 13 - - 13 13 2,061,971 Aframax 1 1 3 3 4 4 452,375 Panamax 2 2 - - 2 2 139,100 Crude Tankers 20 20 9 9 29 29 5,665,617 LR2 - - 1 1 1 1 112,691 LR1 5 5 1 1 6 6 446,371 MR 40 40 1 1 41 41 2,059,746 Handy 4 4 - - 4 4 148,696 Product Carriers 49 49 3 3 52 52 2,767,504 FSO 2 1 - - 2 1 864,046 JV Vessels 2 1 0 0 2 1 864,046 Total Operating Fleet 71 70 12 12 83 82 9,297,167 Newbuild Fleet VLCC 3 3 - - 3 3 900,000 Total Newbuild Fleet 3 3 - - 3 3 900,000 Total Operating and Newbuild Fleet 74 73 12 12 86 85 10,197,167 (1) Includes both bareboat charters and time charters, but excludes vessels chartered in where the duration of the charter was one year or less at inception. Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Information The Company believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, the following non-GAAP measures may provide certain investors with additional information that will better enable them to evaluate the Company’s performance. Accordingly, these non-GAAP measures are intended to provide supplemental information, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared with GAAP. (A) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA EBITDA represents net (loss)/income before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense and noncontrolling interest. Adjusted EBITDA consists of EBITDA adjusted for the impact of certain items that we do not consider indicative of our ongoing operating performance. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not represent, and should not be a substitute for, net income or cash flows from operations as determined in accordance with GAAP. Some of the limitations are: (i) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect our cash expenditures, or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments; (ii) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs; and (iii) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the significant interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on our debt. While EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are frequently used as a measure of operating results and performance, neither of them is necessarily comparable to other similarly titled captions of other companies due to differences in methods of calculation. The following table reconciles net loss as reflected in the condensed consolidated statements of operations, to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA: Three Months Ended December 31, Fiscal Year Ended

December 31, ($ in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net loss $ (34,634) $ (116,889) $ (134,660) $ (5,531) Income tax provision 1,582 - 1,618 1 Interest expense 11,871 7,823 36,796 36,712 Depreciation and amortization 27,035 18,182 86,674 74,343 Noncontrolling interest 138 - (174) - EBITDA 5,992 (90,884) (9,746) 105,525 Amortization of time charter contracts acquired 685 - 2,428 - Third-party debt modification fees 84 - 110 232 Merger and integration related costs 3,180 - 50,740 - (Gain)/loss on disposal of vessels and other property, including impairments (4,665) 85,923 (9,753) 100,087 Write-off of deferred financing costs 2,113 - 2,113 13,073 Loss on extinguishment of debt 4,465 2 4,465 1,197 Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,854 $ (4,959) $ 40,357 $ 220,114 (B) Cash December 31, December 31, ($ in thousands) 2021 2020 Cash and cash equivalents $ 97,883 $ 199,390 Restricted cash 1,050 16,287 Total Cash $ 98,933 $ 215,677 (C) Time Charter Equivalent (TCE) Revenues Consistent with general practice in the shipping industry, the Company uses TCE revenues, which represents shipping revenues less voyage expenses, as a measure to compare revenue generated from a voyage charter to revenue generated from a time charter. Time charter equivalent revenues, a non-GAAP measure, provides additional meaningful information in conjunction with shipping revenues, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, because it assists Company management in making decisions regarding the deployment and use of its vessels and in evaluating their financial performance. Reconciliation of TCE revenues of the segments to shipping revenues as reported in the consolidated statements of operations follow: Three Months Ended December 31, Fiscal Year Ended December 31, ($ in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Time charter equivalent revenues $ 93,005 $ 52,953 $ 255,860 $ 402,005 Add: Voyage expenses 1,665 3,750 16,686 19,643 Shipping revenues $ 94,670 $ 56,703 $ 272,546 $ 421,648 View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220301006246/en/

