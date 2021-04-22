Log in
    INSW   MHY410531021

INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS, INC.

(INSW)
  Report
International Seaways : to Announce First Quarter 2021 Results on May 6, 2021

04/22/2021 | 11:02am EDT
International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE: INSW) (the “Company” or “INSW”) announced today that it plans to release first quarter 2021 results before market open on Thursday, May 6, 2021.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2021 results at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (“ET”) on Thursday, May 6, 2021.

To access the call, participants should dial (833) 329-1696 for domestic callers and (639) 380-0031 for international callers, and entering Conference ID 7891019. Please dial in ten minutes prior to the start of the call.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available from the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://www.intlseas.com/.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available starting at 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 6, 2021 through 11:59 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 13, 2021 by dialing (800) 585-8367 for domestic callers and (416) 621-4642 for international callers, and entering Conference ID 7891019.

About International Seaways, Inc.

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE: INSW) is one of the largest tanker companies worldwide providing energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in International Flag markets. International Seaways owns and operates a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 VLCCs, two Suezmaxes, four Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s and 4 MR tankers. Through joint ventures, it has ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels. International Seaways has an experienced team committed to the very best operating practices and the highest levels of customer service and operational efficiency. International Seaways is headquartered in New York City, NY. Additional information is available at https://www.intlseas.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, the Company may make or approve certain statements in future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), in press releases, or in oral or written presentations by representatives of the Company. All statements other than statements of historical facts should be considered forward-looking statements. These matters or statements may relate to the Company’s plans to issue dividends, its prospects, including statements regarding vessel acquisitions, trends in the tanker markets, and possibilities of strategic alliances and investments. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current plans, estimates and projections, and are subject to change based on a number of factors. Investors should carefully consider the risk factors outlined in more detail in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2020 for the Company, and in similar sections of other filings made by the Company with the SEC from time to time. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements and written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or its representatives after the date of this release are qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained in this paragraph and in other reports previously or hereafter filed by the Company with the SEC.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 240 M - -
Net income 2021 -1,14 M - -
Net Debt 2021 186 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -439x
Yield 2021 1,26%
Capitalization 534 M 534 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,00x
EV / Sales 2022 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 764
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS, INC.
Duration : Period :
International Seaways, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 26,67 $
Last Close Price 19,02 $
Spread / Highest target 84,0%
Spread / Average Target 40,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lois K. Zabrocky President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey D. Pribor Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Douglas D. Wheat Non-Executive Chairman
James D. Small Secretary, Chief Administrative Officer & SVP
Ian T. Blackley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS, INC.16.47%517
COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPORTATION CO., LTD.11.15%3 952
DHT HOLDINGS, INC.14.53%1 019
SCORPIO TANKERS INC.66.04%978
BW LPG LIMITED-1.02%967
KNOT OFFSHORE PARTNERS LP28.22%636
