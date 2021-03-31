Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  International Seaways, Inc.    INSW   MHY410531021

INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS, INC.

(INSW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Diamond S Shipping Inc.

03/31/2021 | 05:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Diamond S Shipping Inc. ("Diamond S") (NYSE: DSSI) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by International Seaways, Inc. ("INSW" or the "Company") (NYSE: INSW). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Diamond S shareholders will receive 0.55375 shares of INSW common stock for each share of Diamond S common stock that they hold, representing implied per share merger consideration of $10.17 based upon INSW's March 30, 2021 closing price of $18.37. Existing INSW shareholders will own approximately 55% of the outstanding shares of the combined company and Diamond S shareholders are expected to own approximately 44.25%. The stock-for-stock transaction is valued at approximately $2 billion.

If you own DSSI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

http://www.weisslawllp.com/DSSI/

Or please contact:
Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether DSSI's board acted in the best interest of DSSI's public shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction and whether all information regarding the process undertaken by the board and the valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed to DSSI's public shareholders.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-investigates-diamond-s-shipping-inc-301260084.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS, INC.
05:50pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : WeissLaw LLP Investigates Diamond S Shipping Inc.
PR
01:10pINTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS MERGER INVESTI : Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation ..
BU
08:38aINTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS, INC.  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (..
AQ
07:00aINTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS  : Diamond S Shipping to Merge in $416 Million All-Stock D..
MT
06:01aINTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS  : and Diamond S Shipping Announce Merger
BU
03/29INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS  : HC Wainwright Initiates International Seaways at Buy Wi..
MT
03/22INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS, INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financ..
AQ
03/12SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Edging Higher After Crude Oil Resumes Friday Retre..
MT
03/12INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS  : Jefferies Adjusts International Seaways' Price Target t..
MT
03/12INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDI..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ