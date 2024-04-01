0

April 1, 2024

The General Manager Pakistan Stock Exchange Ltd., Stock Exchange Building Stock Exchange Road KARACHI.

RE: RESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR Dear Sir,

We write to inform you that Mr. Shuji Tsubota has resigned from the Board of Directors of International Steels Limited with effect from March 3 1, 2023. The information regarding the appointment of the new Director will be communicated once the casual vacancy is filled as per terms of Section 155(3) of the Companies Act, 2017.

You may please inform thc TRE Certificate l-Ioldcrs of the Exchange accordingly.

Thanking You

Yours S cerely,

For INTERNATIONAL STEELS LIMITED,

YOUSUF H.

Chief Executive Officer

