0
IflTRNäTIODL
-
STOOLS
AMIRS.
imiieo
A member of JX5i
CHINOY GROUP
Shaping Tomorrow
April 1, 2024
The General Manager Pakistan Stock Exchange Ltd., Stock Exchange Building Stock Exchange Road KARACHI.
RE: RESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR Dear Sir,
We write to inform you that Mr. Shuji Tsubota has resigned from the Board of Directors of International Steels Limited with effect from March 3 1, 2023. The information regarding the appointment of the new Director will be communicated once the casual vacancy is filled as per terms of Section 155(3) of the Companies Act, 2017.
You may please inform thc TRE Certificate l-Ioldcrs of the Exchange accordingly.
Thanking You
Yours S cerely,
For IN 7 RNATRftNAL STEELS LIMITED,
YOUSUFH.
Chief Executivs ificer
Head Office: 101 Beaumont Plaza, 10 Beaumont Road, Karachi -75530, Pakistan
ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System
ISO 14001:2015 Environment Management System
Phone: +9221 111019019 I Fax: +92 2135680373 I Email:inlo@isl.com.pk I Website: www.isl.com.pk
ISO 45001: 2018 Occupational Health & Satety Management System
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
International Steels Ltd. published this content on 01 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2024 06:29:04 UTC.