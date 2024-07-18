Largest Independent Gold-Only Resource in North America
Corporate Presentation
July 2024
Forward-Looking & Cautionary Statements
Scientific or technical information contained herein is derived from the Company's pre-feasibility study (the "PFS") for its Livengood Gold Project ("Livengood" or the "Project"), which is presented in technical report prepared in compliance with SK-1300 ("2022 Technical Report Summary") and filed on Edgar at www.edgar.com.
This presentation and the 2022 Technical Report summary contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and US securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein and therein including, without limitation, statements regarding the potential for International Tower Hill to become a leading gold producer; the mine plan and design details for the Livengood; the potential for the expansion of the estimated resources at Livengood the potential commencement of any development of a mine at Livengood following a production decision; anticipated annual and aggregate gold production following development of a mine at Livengood; capital expenditures, operating expenditures and all-on- sustaining costs in connection with any development of a mine at Livengood following a production decision; the economic viability of the Livengood Gold Project at different gold prices; and the ability of the Company to advance environmental baseline work in support of future permitting are forward-looking statements. Information concerning mineral resource estimates, the preliminary economic analysis thereof and operating metrics related thereto, also may be deemed to be forward-looking statements in that it reflects a prediction of the mineralization that would be encountered, and the results of mining it, if a mineral deposit were developed and mined. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions which may prove incorrect, including, but not limited to, assumptions about the level and volatility of the price of gold; the timing of the receipt of regulatory and government approvals; permits and authorizations necessary to implement and carry on the Company's planned exploration and potential development program at Livengood; the Company's ability to attract and retain key staff, particularly in connection with the development of any mine at Livengood; the timing of the ability to commence and complete the planned work at Livengood; and the ongoing relations of the Company with its underlying lessors, local communities and applicable regulatory agencies.
Accordingly, the Company cautions that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ, and such differences may be material, from those set out in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, variations in the nature, quality and quantity of any mineral deposits that may be located, the Company's inability to obtain, or any delays in the timing of, any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required for its activities, material adverse changes in economic and market conditions, changes in the regulatory environment and other government actions, fluctuations in the price of gold and exchange rates, the inability of the Company to raise the necessary capital for its ongoing operations and business and operational risks normal in the mineral exploration, development and mining industries, the Company's ability to attract and retain key staff, particularly in connection with the development of any mine at Livengood; the timing of the ability to commence and complete the planned work at Livengood; and the ongoing relations of the Company with its underlying lessors, local communities and applicable regulatory agencies, as well as the risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form filed with certain provincial securities commissions in Canada and in the Company's most recent Form 10-K and Forms 10-Q filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, available at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov, respectively. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or any person acting on its behalf are qualified by the cautionary statements herein.
This presentation contains information with respect to adjacent or similar mineral properties in respect of which the Company has no interest or rights to explore or mine. Readers are cautioned that the Company has no interest in or right to acquire any interest in any such properties, and that mineral deposits on adjacent or similar properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on the Company's properties.
The Company uses certain terms in this presentation, such as "resources," "indicated" and "inferred" that are defined in, and required to be disclosed by, NI 43-101 but that the SEC's guidelines strictly prohibit U.S. registered companies from including in their filings with the SEC. Accordingly, the Company's disclosures regarding mineralization may not be comparable to similar information disclosed by US registered companies that are not subject to NI 43-101. You are urged to consider closely the disclosure in the Company's latest 10-K annual report, which may be secured from the Company website www.ithmines.com,or from the SEC's
website at www.sec.gov.
Note: All monetary values are USD unless otherwise stated.
Non-IFRS Measures:
All-in Sustaining Cost ("AISC") is a performance measure that reflects the expenditures that are required to produce an ounce of gold from current operations. While there is no standardized meaning of the measure across the industry, the Company's definition is derived from the definition, as set out by the World Gold Council in its guidance dated June 27, 2013 and November 16, 2018, respectively. The World Gold Council is a non-regulatory,non-profit organization established in 1987 whose members include global senior mining companies. The Company believes that this measure is useful to external users in assessing operating performance and the ability to generate free cash flow from operations. The Company defines AISC as the sum of total cash costs, sustaining capital (capital required to maintain current operations at existing production levels), capital lease repayments, exploration expenditures designed to increase resource confidence at producing mines, amortization of asset retirement costs and rehabilitation accretion related to current operations. AISC excludes general corporate and administrative costs incurred at the non-project level, capital expenditures for significant improvements at existing operations deemed to be expansionary in nature, exploration and evaluation related to resource growth, rehabilitation accretion not related to current operations, financing costs, debt repayments, and taxes. Total AISC is divided by gold ounces sold to arrive at a per ounce figure.
2
Largest Independent Gold-Only Resource in North America
M&I Resources (m oz)
15
13.6
11.7
11.0
10
7.3 7.0
6.0
5
4.7
4.6
0
Livengood
Blackwater
Courageous
Cote
Greenstone
Stibnite
Dublin Gulch
Magino
(ITH)
(Artemis)
Lake
(Iamgold)
(Equinox)
(Perpetua)
(Victoria)
(Argonaut)
(Seabridge)
Source: ITH - 2022 Technical Report Summary, All others - Public disclosure, Independent defined as not more than 50% owned by a major
3
Exceptional Value Upside with Higher Gold Prices
NPV(5%) Increases 6x with 0.4x Increase in Gold Price
$2,500
($/oz)
$2,000
Gold Price
$1,800
ITH Mkt Cap ($M)
NPV at 0% ($M)
NPV at 5% ($M)
$5,102
$2,351
$2,729
$975
$1,741
$400
$102 Current Market Cap 12% of NPV (5%) at $2,000/oz Gold Price
$-
$1,500
$3,000
$4,500
$6,000
Net Present Value (NPV) ($m)
ITH Market Cap as of July 15, 2024. Based on financial model used in 2022 Technical Report Summary.
4
Opportunity To Invest At Low Valuation
Market Cap/Reserve Ounce
$250
$200
$150
$100
$50
$-
$252
$87 $90
$27
$4 $10 $12
Belo Sun
Vista Gold
ITH
Seabridge Gold NovaGold
Perpetua
Artemis Gold
Mining
Resources
Fully Diluted Shares, Market Price and Proven & Probable Reserves of companies other than ITH based on corporate websites as of July 15, 2024. ITH Proven and Probable Reserves taken from 2022 Technical Report Summary.
5
Livengood Gold Resource and Reserve
- 13.6m Ounces Measured & Indicated Resources at $1,650/oz (705m Tonnes, Avg. Grade 0.60 g/t, variable cut-off grades)
- 9.0m Ounces Proven & Probable Reserves at $1,680/oz (430m Tonnes, Avg. Grade 0.65 g/t, variable cut-off grades)
- 776 Drill Holes Totaling 711,984 ft Define the Resource
- Mineral Reserves are reported using the 2014 CIM Definition Standards and are estimated in accordance with 2019 CIM Best Practices Guidelines.
- Mineral Reserves are estimated using a gold price of $1,680 per ounce, and consider a 3% royalty, 1.80/oz for smelting, refining, and transportation costs, and a gold payable of 99.9%
- Metallurgical recovery curves were developed for each rock type, with the Mineral Reserves having the following tonnage weighted averages; 83.3%, for Rocktype 4, 79.8% for Rocktype 5, 73.5% for Rocktype 6, 66.4% for Rocktype 7, 58.7% for Rocktype 8 and 57.1% for Rocktype 9, including 22% for massive stibnite mineralization.
- As a result of the complex metallurgical recovery equations, it is difficult to determine specific cut-off grades. The following presents the lowest gold grades for each rocktype that are processed in the life of mine plan; 0.26 g/t for Rocktype 4, 0.28 g/t for Rocktype 5, 0.31 g/t for Rocktype 6, 0.31 g/t for Rocktype 7 and 0.42 g/t for Rocktype 8 and 0.42 g/t for Rocktype 9.
- The strip ratio for the open pit is 1.2 to 1.
- The Mineral Reserves are inclusive of mining dilution and ore loss.
- The reference point for the Mineral Reserves is the primary crusher.
- Totals may not add due to rounding.
(9) The foregoing mineral reserves based upon and are included within the current mineral resource estimate for the Project contained in the 2022 Technical Report Summary.
6
Lowest Strip Ratio Amongst Independent Gold-Only Projects in North America
Life-of-Mine Strip Ratio
10
5
0
7.4
4.8
3.9
2.4 2.5
2.0
1.2
Livengood
Blackwater
Cote (Iamgold) Stibnite (Perpetua) *Greenstone
Magino (Argonaut) Courageous Lake
(ITH)
(Artemis)
(Equinox)
(Seabridge)
Source: ITH - 2022 Technical Report Summary, All others - Public disclosure, Independent defined as not more than 50% owned by a major. * Greenstone project was formerly "Hardrock" and is now a 60/40 JV with Orion.
7
Alaska: Safe and Rich Mining Jurisdiction
Numerous Mines in Operation
- Red Dog (Teck/NANA), Fort Knox (Kinross), Pogo (Northern Star), Kensington (Coeur), Greens Creek (Hecla), Usibelli (UCM)
Second Largest Gold Producing State
in USA
Livengood Mining District Active Since 1914
State has Designated Primary Surface
Use for Mineral Development
Alaska has Well-Defined Permitting
Path
8
Low Strip Ratio & Gently Rolling Terrain Underpin Highly Favorable Mining Conditions
9
Unparalleled Infrastructure Advantages
70 Miles NW of Fairbanks
- Accessible Year-Round via Paved Highway
50 Miles from Electric Grid Power
- Easy Access To Grid Following Trans-Alaska Pipeline System, a Designated Utility Corridor That Is Already in Operation
No Need for a Camp
Access to Highly Skilled
Workforce
10
