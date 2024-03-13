Largest Independent Gold-Only
Resource in North America
TSX: ITH | NYSE American: THM
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (TSX: ITH; NYSE American: THM)
is an advanced exploration stage company focused on the development of its 100% interest in the Livengood Gold Project located 70 miles northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.
The Company announced the results of the Pre-Feasibility Study (the "PFS") for its Livengood Gold Project located near Fairbanks, Alaska on November 4, 2021 (also filed as S-K 1300). The PFS details a project that would process 65,000 tons per day and produce 6.4 million ounces of gold over 21 years from a gold resource estimated at 13.6 million ounces at 0.60 g/tonne. The PFS utilized a third-party review by Whittle Consulting and BBA Inc. to integrate new interpretations based on an expanded geological database, improved geological modelling, new resource estimation methodology, an optimized mine plan and production schedule, additional detailed metallurgical work at various gold grades and grind sizes, changes in the target grind for the mill, new engineering estimates, and updated cost inputs, all of which significantly de-risk the Project. The PFS has estimated the capital costs of the Project ("CAPEX") at US$1.93 billion, the total cost per ton milled ("OPEX") at US$13.12, the all-in sustaining costs ("AISC") at US$1,171 per ounce, and an after-tax NPV (5%) of US$400 million at $1,800/oz, US$975 million at US$2,000/oz, and US$2.3 billion at $US2,500/oz.
Livengood Gold Resource (Nov 2021)
Resource Classification (variable cutoff grades)
Tonnes
Au g/t
Au Ounces
Measured & Indicated
704,500,000
0.60
13,624,000
Inferred
16,000,000
0.4
207,000
A Leading Leveraged Gold Investment Opportunity
Rich History:
- Placer gold production of 500,000 ounces from the Livengood mining district.
- ITH purchased the Livengood property from AngloGold Ashanti in 2006.
- ITH has drilled 711,000 feet in xx holes to define the gold resource.
Large Size:
- Current resource covers one square mile of a 75-square mile land package.
- 13.6-million-ounceresource expands to 16.4 million ounce at $1,980/oz.
- Additional gold mineralization has been found outside the Livengood resource
and represents significant expansion potential.
Unparalleled Location and Infrastructure:
- Accessible via paved all-season Elliott highway.
- 70 miles northwest of Fairbanks and 50 miles from electric grid power.
- State has designated mining as the primary surface land use for Livengood district.
Experienced Team:
- Strong management team with experience in North American project permitting, construction, and operation, particularly in Alaska.
Jobs:
-
Approximately 330 full-time jobs for a highly skilled workforce in Alaska.
Development:
- ITH has invested over $240 million to advance the Livengood Project.
Leading Leveraged Gold Opportunity
Unparalleled Location and Infrastructure
- 70 Miles NW of Fairbanks
- Accessible Year-Round via Paved Highway
- 50 Miles from Electric Grid Power
- Easy Access to Grid Using Trans-Alaska Pipeline System
- Designated Utility Corridor That Is Already in Operation
- No Need for a Camp
- Access to Highly Skilled Workforce
Key Metrics: 2021 PFS & 2022 S-K 1300
- Project size optimized at 65,000 tons/day
- 6.4 million ounces of gold produced over 21 years
- Capital Cost
- Initial $1.93 billion
- Sustaining $ 658 million
- Operating Cost
- Year 1-5 $ 887/oz
- Life of Mine $1,068/oz
- All-inSustaining Costs (AISC)
- Year 1-5 $1,038/oz
- Life of Mine $1,171/oz
ITH: A Premier American Gold Play
- Largest Independent North American Gold-only Deposit
- Exceptional Value Upside with Higher Gold Prices
- Current Market Capitalization Only 11% of Project NPV (5%) at $2,000/oz Gold Price*
- Easy Access to Critical Infrastructure
- PFS and S-K 1300 completed
- January 2024 private placement of $2.5M and Dec 31, 2023 cash on hand of $1.7M provide ample runway
Forward Looking Statement:
Share Structure
(As of January 22, 2024)
TSX:
ITH
NYSE American:
THM
Shares I/O:
199,693,442
Working Capital (Dec 31, 2023)
$1.8M
Major
Shareholders
(As of January 22, 2024)
Paulson & Co. Inc.
32.1%
Sprott Inc.
13.9%
Electrum Group LLC
13.2%
Kopernik Global Investors LLC
7.9%
Management
Karl Hanneman
Chief Executive Officer
Debbie Evans
Corporate Controller
Denise Herzog
Environmental Manager
Richard Solie Jr
Investor Relations Manager
Contact
Email:
rsolie@ithmines.com
Telephone:
907-328-2800
Investor Relations:
855-428-2825
Address:
506 Gaffney Road, Suite 200
Fairbanks, Alaska 99701
www.ithmines.com
This fact sheet contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian and US securities legislation. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Information concerning mineral resource estimates and the preliminary economic analysis thereof also may be deemed to be forward-looking statements in that it reflects a prediction of the mineralization that would be encountered, and the results of mining it, if a mineral deposit were developed and mined. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties as disclosed in the Company's AIF filed with certain securities commissions in Canada and the Company's annual report on 10-K filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All of the Company's Canadian public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedar.com and its United States public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sec.gov, and readers are urged to review these materials, including the technical reports filed with respect to the Livengood property. Readers are also urged to consult with an investment professional before making any decision to invest in the Company's securities.
