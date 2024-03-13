Largest Independent Gold-Only

Resource in North America

TSX: ITH | NYSE American: THM

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (TSX: ITH; NYSE American: THM)

is an advanced exploration stage company focused on the development of its 100% interest in the Livengood Gold Project located 70 miles northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

The Company announced the results of the Pre-Feasibility Study (the "PFS") for its Livengood Gold Project located near Fairbanks, Alaska on November 4, 2021 (also filed as S-K 1300). The PFS details a project that would process 65,000 tons per day and produce 6.4 million ounces of gold over 21 years from a gold resource estimated at 13.6 million ounces at 0.60 g/tonne. The PFS utilized a third-party review by Whittle Consulting and BBA Inc. to integrate new interpretations based on an expanded geological database, improved geological modelling, new resource estimation methodology, an optimized mine plan and production schedule, additional detailed metallurgical work at various gold grades and grind sizes, changes in the target grind for the mill, new engineering estimates, and updated cost inputs, all of which significantly de-risk the Project. The PFS has estimated the capital costs of the Project ("CAPEX") at US$1.93 billion, the total cost per ton milled ("OPEX") at US$13.12, the all-in sustaining costs ("AISC") at US$1,171 per ounce, and an after-tax NPV (5%) of US$400 million at $1,800/oz, US$975 million at US$2,000/oz, and US$2.3 billion at $US2,500/oz.

Livengood Gold Resource (Nov 2021)

Resource Classification (variable cutoff grades) Tonnes Au g/t Au Ounces Measured & Indicated 704,500,000 0.60 13,624,000 Inferred 16,000,000 0.4 207,000

A Leading Leveraged Gold Investment Opportunity

Rich History:

Placer gold production of 500,000 ounces from the Livengood mining district.

ITH purchased the Livengood property from AngloGold Ashanti in 2006.

ITH has drilled 711,000 feet in xx holes to define the gold resource.

Large Size:

Current resource covers one square mile of a 75-square mile land package.

75-square mile land package. 13.6-million-ounce resource expands to 16.4 million ounce at $1,980/oz.

resource expands to 16.4 million ounce at $1,980/oz. Additional gold mineralization has been found outside the Livengood resource

and represents significant expansion potential.

Unparalleled Location and Infrastructure:

Accessible via paved all-season Elliott highway.

all-season Elliott highway. 70 miles northwest of Fairbanks and 50 miles from electric grid power.

State has designated mining as the primary surface land use for Livengood district.

Experienced Team:

Strong management team with experience in North American project permitting, construction, and operation, particularly in Alaska.

Jobs: