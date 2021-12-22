International Tower Hill Mines : Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for Livengood Gold Project - Form 8-K

International Tower Hill Mines Files

NI 43-101 Technical Report for Livengood Gold Project

Vancouver, British Columbia, December 20, 2021 - International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. ("ITH" or the "Company") (TSX: ITH; NYSE-MKT: THM) is pleased to announce that it has filed a National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") Technical Report entitled "Livengood Gold Project NI 43-101 Technical Report on Pre-Feasibility Study" with an effective date of December 17, 2021 (the "Technical Report"). The Technical Report is available for review on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) and on the Company's website ( www.ithmines.com ).

The results of the Technical Report, supporting the findings of a Pre-Feasibility Study on the Company's 100% owned Livengood Gold Project in central Alaska, were originally presented in a news release dated November 4, 2021, which is also available for review on SEDAR and the Company's website.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. ( www.ithmines.com )

