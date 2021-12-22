Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ITH   CA46050R1029

INTERNATIONAL TOWER HILL MINES LTD.

(ITH)
  Report
International Tower Hill Mines : Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for Livengood Gold Project - Form 8-K

12/22/2021 | 11:27am EST
International Tower Hill Mines Files

NI 43-101 Technical Report for Livengood Gold Project

Vancouver, British Columbia, December 20, 2021 - International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. ("ITH" or the "Company") (TSX: ITH; NYSE-MKT: THM) is pleased to announce that it has filed a National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") Technical Report entitled "Livengood Gold Project NI 43-101 Technical Report on Pre-Feasibility Study" with an effective date of December 17, 2021 (the "Technical Report"). The Technical Report is available for review on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on the Company's website (www.ithmines.com).

The results of the Technical Report, supporting the findings of a Pre-Feasibility Study on the Company's 100% owned Livengood Gold Project in central Alaska, were originally presented in a news release dated November 4, 2021, which is also available for review on SEDAR and the Company's website.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (www.ithmines.com)

On behalf of

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

(signed) Karl Hanneman

Chief Executive Officer

Contact Information: Richard J. Solie, Manager - Investor Relations
E-mail: rsolie@ithmines.com
Direct line: 907.328.2825
Toll-Free: 855.428.2825

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release is not, and is not to be construed in any way as, an offer to buy or sell securities in the United States.

Disclaimer

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 16:26:33 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
