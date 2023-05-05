Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    ITH   CA46050R1029

INTERNATIONAL TOWER HILL MINES LTD.

(ITH)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:59:59 2023-05-04 pm EDT
0.7500 CAD    0.00%
International Tower Hill Mines : Q1 – Three months ended Mar. 31, 2023 - Financials

05/05/2023 | 08:11am EDT
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

(Expressed in US Dollars)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 and 2022

Corporate Head Office

2710-200 Granville Street

Vancouver, BC

Canada

V6C 1S4

Tel: 604-683-6332

INTERNATIONAL TOWER HILL MINES LTD.

March 31, 2023 and 2022

INDEX

Page

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

Condensed Consolidated Interim Balance Sheets

3

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

4

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

5

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

6

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

7-13

PART 1

ITEM 1. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

INTERNATIONAL TOWER HILL MINES LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM BALANCE SHEETS As at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022

(Expressed in US Dollars - Unaudited)

Note

March 31,

December 31,

2023

2022

ASSETS

Current

Cash and cash equivalents

1

$

4,231,301

$

4,847,429

Prepaid expenses and other

170,693

152,572

Total current assets

4,401,994

5,000,001

Property and equipment

7,465

7,465

Capitalized acquisition costs

4

55,375,124

55,375,124

Total assets

$

59,784,583

$

60,382,590

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities

Accounts payable

$

52,736

$

53,539

Accrued liabilities

5

120,296

234,846

Total liabilities

173,032

288,385

Shareholders' equity

Share capital, no par value; unlimited number of

authorized shares; 195,313,184 shares issued and

outstanding at December 31, 2022 and March 31,

2023

6

288,484,901

288,484,901

Contributed surplus

6

36,296,185

36,275,917

Accumulated other comprehensive income

1,500,811

1,500,196

Deficit

(266,670,346)

(266,166,809)

Total shareholders' equity

59,611,551

60,094,205

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

59,784,583

$

60,382,590

General Information and Nature of Operations (Note 1)

Commitments (Note 8)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

3

INTERNATIONAL TOWER HILL MINES LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 and 2022

(Expressed in US Dollars - Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Note

March 31,

March 31,

2023

2022

Operating expenses

Consulting fees

6

$ 57,635

$

58,665

Insurance

49,574

42,450

Investor relations

6

4,071

15,253

Mineral property exploration

4

145,895

203,093

Office

2,908

4,344

Other

4,222

4,609

Professional fees

41,305

66,233

Regulatory

61,364

73,696

Rent

33,796

33,803

Travel

1,911

1,744

Wages and benefits

6

115,649

129,549

Total operating expenses

(518,330)

(633,439)

Other income (expenses)

Loss on foreign exchange

(6,773)

(94,755)

Interest income

21,566

1,569

Other income

-

12,652

Total other income (expenses)

14,793

(80,534)

Net loss for the period

(503,537)

(713,973)

Other comprehensive income

Exchange difference on translating

615

132,488

foreign operations

Total other comprehensive income

615

132,488

for the period

Comprehensive loss for the period

$

(502,922)

$ (581,485)

Basic and diluted loss per share

$

(0.00)

$

(0.00)

Weighted average number of shares

outstanding - basic and diluted

195,313,184

194,943,184

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

4

INTERNATIONAL TOWER HILL MINES LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 and 2022

(Expressed in US Dollars - Unaudited)

Three-Month Period Ended March 31, 2022

Accumulated

other

Number of

Contributed

comprehensive

shares

Share capital

surplus

income

Deficit

Total

Balance, December 31, 2021

194,908,184

$288,032,132

$35,989,922

$1,828,121

$(263,125,116)

$62,725,059

Stock-basedcompensation-options

-

-

29,224

-

-

29,224

Exchange difference on

translating foreign operations

-

-

-

132,488

-

132,488

Exercise of options

405,000

290,290

-

-

-

290,290

Reallocation from contributed

surplus

-

162,479

(162,479)

-

-

-

Net loss

-

-

-

-

(713,973)

(713,973)

Balance, March 31, 2022

195,313,184

$288,484,901

$35,856,667

$1,960,609

$(263,839,089)

$62,463,088

Three-Month Period Ended March 31, 2023

Accumulated

other

Number of

Contributed

comprehensive

shares

Share capital

surplus

income

Deficit

Total

Balance, December 31, 2022

195,313,184

$288,484,901

$36,275,917

$1,500,196

$(266,166,809)

$60,094,205

Stock-basedcompensation-options

-

-

20,268

-

-

20,268

Exchange difference on translating

foreign operations

-

-

-

615

-

615

Net loss

-

-

-

-

(503,537)

(503,537)

Balance, March 31, 2023

195,313,184

$288,484,901

$36,296,185

$1,500,811

$(266,670,346)

$59,611,551

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

5

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. published this content on 05 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2023 12:10:26 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
