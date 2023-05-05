International Tower Hill Mines : Q1 – Three months ended Mar. 31, 2023 - Financials

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 and 2022

INTERNATIONAL TOWER HILL MINES LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM BALANCE SHEETS As at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022

INTERNATIONAL TOWER HILL MINES LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 and 2022

(Expressed in US Dollars - Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Note March 31, March 31, 2023 2022 Operating expenses Consulting fees 6 $ 57,635 $ 58,665 Insurance 49,574 42,450 Investor relations 6 4,071 15,253 Mineral property exploration 4 145,895 203,093 Office 2,908 4,344 Other 4,222 4,609 Professional fees 41,305 66,233 Regulatory 61,364 73,696 Rent 33,796 33,803 Travel 1,911 1,744 Wages and benefits 6 115,649 129,549 Total operating expenses (518,330) (633,439) Other income (expenses) Loss on foreign exchange (6,773) (94,755) Interest income 21,566 1,569 Other income - 12,652 Total other income (expenses) 14,793 (80,534) Net loss for the period (503,537) (713,973) Other comprehensive income Exchange difference on translating 615 132,488 foreign operations Total other comprehensive income 615 132,488 for the period Comprehensive loss for the period $ (502,922) $ (581,485) Basic and diluted loss per share $ (0.00) $ (0.00) Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic and diluted 195,313,184 194,943,184

