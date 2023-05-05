International Tower Hill Mines : Q1 – Three months ended Mar. 31, 2023 - Financials
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)
(Expressed in US Dollars)
Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 and 2022
Corporate Head Office
2710-200 Granville Street
Vancouver, BC
Canada
V6C 1S4
Tel: 604-683-6332
INTERNATIONAL TOWER HILL MINES LTD.
March 31, 2023 and 2022
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
Condensed Consolidated Interim Balance Sheets
3
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
4
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
5
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows
6
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
7-13
PART 1
ITEM 1. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
INTERNATIONAL TOWER HILL MINES LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM BALANCE SHEETS As at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022
(Expressed in US Dollars - Unaudited)
Note
March 31,
December 31,
2023
2022
ASSETS
Current
Cash and cash equivalents
1
$
4,231,301
$
4,847,429
Prepaid expenses and other
170,693
152,572
Total current assets
4,401,994
5,000,001
Property and equipment
7,465
7,465
Capitalized acquisition costs
4
55,375,124
55,375,124
Total assets
$
59,784,583
$
60,382,590
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
52,736
$
53,539
Accrued liabilities
5
120,296
234,846
Total liabilities
173,032
288,385
Shareholders' equity
Share capital, no par value; unlimited number of
authorized shares; 195,313,184 shares issued and
outstanding at December 31, 2022 and March 31,
2023
6
288,484,901
288,484,901
Contributed surplus
6
36,296,185
36,275,917
Accumulated other comprehensive income
1,500,811
1,500,196
Deficit
(266,670,346)
(266,166,809)
Total shareholders' equity
59,611,551
60,094,205
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
59,784,583
$
60,382,590
General Information and Nature of Operations (Note 1)
Commitments (Note 8)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
3
INTERNATIONAL TOWER HILL MINES LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 and 2022
(Expressed in US Dollars - Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Note
March 31,
March 31,
2023
2022
Operating expenses
Consulting fees
6
$ 57,635
$
58,665
Insurance
49,574
42,450
Investor relations
6
4,071
15,253
Mineral property exploration
4
145,895
203,093
Office
2,908
4,344
Other
4,222
4,609
Professional fees
41,305
66,233
Regulatory
61,364
73,696
Rent
33,796
33,803
Travel
1,911
1,744
Wages and benefits
6
115,649
129,549
Total operating expenses
(518,330)
(633,439)
Other income (expenses)
Loss on foreign exchange
(6,773)
(94,755)
Interest income
21,566
1,569
Other income
-
12,652
Total other income (expenses)
14,793
(80,534)
Net loss for the period
(503,537)
(713,973)
Other comprehensive income
Exchange difference on translating
615
132,488
foreign operations
Total other comprehensive income
615
132,488
for the period
Comprehensive loss for the period
$
(502,922)
$ (581,485)
Basic and diluted loss per share
$
(0.00)
$
(0.00)
Weighted average number of shares
outstanding - basic and diluted
195,313,184
194,943,184
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
4
INTERNATIONAL TOWER HILL MINES LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 and 2022
(Expressed in US Dollars - Unaudited)
Three-Month Period Ended March 31, 2022
Accumulated
other
Number of
Contributed
comprehensive
shares
Share capital
surplus
income
Deficit
Total
Balance, December 31, 2021
194,908,184
$288,032,132
$35,989,922
$1,828,121
$(263,125,116)
$62,725,059
Stock-basedcompensation-options
-
-
29,224
-
-
29,224
Exchange difference on
translating foreign operations
-
-
-
132,488
-
132,488
Exercise of options
405,000
290,290
-
-
-
290,290
Reallocation from contributed
surplus
-
162,479
(162,479)
-
-
-
Net loss
-
-
-
-
(713,973)
(713,973)
Balance, March 31, 2022
195,313,184
$288,484,901
$35,856,667
$1,960,609
$(263,839,089)
$62,463,088
Three-Month Period Ended March 31, 2023
Accumulated
other
Number of
Contributed
comprehensive
shares
Share capital
surplus
income
Deficit
Total
Balance, December 31, 2022
195,313,184
$288,484,901
$36,275,917
$1,500,196
$(266,166,809)
$60,094,205
Stock-basedcompensation-options
-
-
20,268
-
-
20,268
Exchange difference on translating
foreign operations
-
-
-
615
-
615
Net loss
-
-
-
-
(503,537)
(503,537)
Balance, March 31, 2023
195,313,184
$288,484,901
$36,296,185
$1,500,811
$(266,670,346)
$59,611,551
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
5
Sales 2022
-
-
-
Net income 2022
-3,04 M
-
-
Net cash 2022
4,85 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
-37,2x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
108 M
108 M
-
EV / Sales 2021
-
EV / Sales 2022
-
Nbr of Employees
3
Free-Float
99,4%
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL TOWER HILL MINES LTD.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bullish Neutral
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
1
Last Close Price
0,75
Average target price
Spread / Average Target
-