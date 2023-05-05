International Tower Hill Mines : Q1 – Three months ended Mar. 31, 2023 - MD&A
INTERNATIONAL TOWER HILL MINES LTD.
For the quarterly period ended March 31, 2023
ITEM 2. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
The following Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations ("MD&A") should be read in conjunction with our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. All currency amounts are stated in U.S. dollars unless noted otherwise. References to C$ refer to Canadian currency.
Current Business Activities
General
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. ("ITH" or the "Company") consists of ITH and its wholly-owned subsidiaries Tower Hill Mines, Inc. ("TH Alaska") (an Alaska corporation), Tower Hill Mines (US) LLC ("TH US") (a Colorado limited liability company), and Livengood Placers, Inc. ("LPI") (a Nevada corporation). The Company is engaged in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. The Company currently has a 100% interest in a development stage project in Alaska referred to as the "Livengood Gold Project" or the "Project". The Company has not yet begun extraction of mineralization from the deposit or reached commercial production. As of December 31, 2022, the Project has a measured and indicated mineral resource of 704.5 million tonnes at an average grade of 0.60 g/tonne (13.62 million ounces). As reported in the Technical Report Summary ("TRS"), filed as Exhibit 96.1 to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, a portion of the mineral resources at the Project have been converted into proven and probable reserves of 430.1 million tonnes at an average grade of 0.65 g/tonne (9.0 million ounces) based on a gold price of $1,680 per ounce. See Part I, Item 2. Properties of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, including the cautionary language therein, for more information regarding mineral reserves and resources at the Livengood Gold Project.
Recent Developments
Livengood Gold Project Pre-Feasibility Study
On November 4, 2021, the Company announced the results of the Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") for the Livengood Gold Project which are summarized in the TRS. The TRS details a project that would process 65,000 tons per day and produce 6.4 million ounces of gold over 21 years from a gold resource estimated at 13.6 million ounces at 0.60 g/tonne. The study utilized a third- party review by Whittle Consulting and BBA Inc. to integrate new interpretations based on an expanded geological database, improved geological modelling, new resource estimation methodology, an optimized mine plan and production schedule, additional detailed metallurgical work at various gold grades and grind sizes, changes in the target grind for the mill, new engineering estimates, and updated cost inputs, all of which significantly de-risk the Project. The TRS has estimated the capital costs of the Project at $1.93 billion, the total cost per ton milled at $13.12, the all-in sustaining costs at $1,171 per ounce, and net present value (5%) at $1,800/oz of $400 million.
The Project configuration evaluated in the TRS is a conventional, owner-operated surface mine that would utilize large-scale mining equipment in a blast/load/haul operation. Mill feed would be processed in a comminution circuit consisting of primary and secondary crushing, wet grinding in a single semi-autogenous mill and single ball mill followed by a gravity gold circuit and a conventional carbon in leach circuit.
The TRS was prepared by independent third-party consultants. The Company cautions that the PFS, which is summarized in the TRS, is preliminary in nature, and is based on technical and economic assumptions which are expected to be further refined and evaluated in a full feasibility study which may be completed in the future. The TRS is based on a mineral resource estimate effective as of August 20, 2021. The Company has determined that the mineral resource estimate of August 20, 2021 remains current as of December 31, 2022, and has no reason to believe that the mineral resource estimate is no longer current as of March 31, 2023.
On March 8, 2023, the Company announced that the Board approved the 2023 work program which will advance the baseline environmental data collection in critical areas of hydrology and waste rock geochemical characterization needed to support future permitting, as well as advance community engagement.
Results of Operations
Summary of Quarterly Results
Description
March 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
September 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
Net income (loss)
$
(503,537)
$
(832,181)
$
(295,260)
$
(1,200,279)
Basic and diluted net gain
(loss) per common
$
(0.00)
$
(0.00)
$
(0.00)
$
(0.01)
share
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
Net income (loss)
$
(713,973)
$
(1,015,489)
$
(1,648,913)
$
(2,178,014)
Basic and diluted net gain
(loss) per common
$
(0.00)
$
(0.01)
$
(0.01)
$
(0.01)
share
Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 compared to Three Months Ended March 31, 2022
The Company had a net loss of $503,537 for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to a net loss of $713,973 for the three months ended March 31, 2022.
Mineral property expenditures were $145,895 for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to $203,093 for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The decrease of $57,198 was primarily due to the completion of the PFS for the Livengood Gold Project in the fourth quarter of 2021 which amounted to a decrease of $58,205. Additionally, there were timing variances for environmental activities for an increase of $30,144, legal services for a decrease of $29,257, and land maintenance fees for an increase of $120.
Professional fees were $41,305 for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to $66,233 for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The decrease of $24,928 was primarily due to timing variances for Sarbanes-Oxley Act review services for a decrease of $12,934, legal services for a decrease of $12,492, audit services for an increase of $5,304, XBRL services for a decrease of $4,640, and accounting services for a decrease of $166.
Regulatory costs were $61,364 for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to $73,696 for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The decrease of $12,332 was primarily due to decreased EDGAR/SEDAR filing expenses of $7,645, reduced Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") listing fees of $5,654 partially offset by increased NYSE American listing fees of $1,155, and timing variances for other services of ($188).
Excluding share-based costs of $1,267 and $1,803 for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022, respectively, investor relations costs were $2,804 for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to $13,450 for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The decrease of $10,646 was primarily due to reduced investor relations services.
Insurance costs were $49,574 for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to $42,450 for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The increase of $7,124 was primarily due to increased renewal premiums.
Excluding share-based costs of $17,734 and $25,246 for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022, respectively, wages and benefits were $97,915 for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to $104,303 for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The decrease of $6,388 was primarily due to the timing of payroll benefits.
Excluding share-based payments, all other operating expense categories reflected only moderate changes period over period.
Share-based payment charges
Share-based payment charges for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 were allocated as follows:
Expense category:
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2022
Consulting
$
1,267
$
2,175
Investor relations
1,267
1,803
Wages and benefits
17,734
25,246
Total
$
20,268
$
29,224
Share-based payment charges were $20,268 during the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to $29,224 during the three months ended March 31, 2022. The decrease of $8,956 was mainly the result of the stock options for common shares of the Company issued to its employees and consultants on May 27, 2020 being fully vested during the three months ended March 31, 2023.
Other items amounted to total other income of $14,793 during the three-month period ended March 31, 2023, compared to total other expense of $80,534 during the three-month period ended March 31, 2022. As a result of the impact of exchange rates on certain of the Company's U.S. dollar cash balances, the Company had a foreign exchange loss of $6,773 during the three-month period ended March 31, 2023, compared to a loss of $94,755 during the three-month period ended March 31, 2022. The average exchange rate during the three-month period ended March 31, 2023 was C$1 to $0.7394, compared to C$1 to $0.7898 during the three-month period ended March 31, 2022. Interest income was $21,566 for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023, compared to $1,569 for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022. The increase of $19,997 was primarily due to short- term investment certificates being re-invested upon maturity at a higher interest rate. Other income was $Nil for the three- month period ended March 31, 2023, compared to $12,652 for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022.
Liquidity and Capital Resources
The Company has no revenue generating operations from which it can internally generate funds. To date, the Company has predominantly financed its ongoing operations through the sale of its equity securities by way of public offerings and private placements and the subsequent exercise of share purchase and broker warrants and options issued in connection with such private placements.
As at March 31, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $4,231,301 compared to $4,847,429 at December 31, 2022. The decrease of approximately $0.6 million resulted mainly from expenditures on operating activities. Foreign currency transaction impact was $Nil.
The Company had no cash flows from financing activities during the three-month period ended March 31, 2023.
Financing activities during the three-month period ended March 31, 2022 included the exercise of stock options. Proceeds of $290,290 were received on the issuance of 405,000 common shares.
The Company had no cash flows from investing activities during the three-month periods ended March 31, 2023 and 2022.
As at March 31, 2023, the Company had working capital of $4,228,962 compared to working capital of $4,711,616 at December 31, 2022. The Company expects that it will operate at a loss for the foreseeable future, but believes the current cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to cover the anticipated 2023 work plan at the Livengood Gold Project and satisfy its currently anticipated general and administrative costs through at least the next 12 months.
The Company will require significant additional financing to continue its operations (including general and administrative expenses) in connection with advancing activities at the Livengood Gold Project and the development of any mine that may be built at the Livengood Gold Project, and there is no assurance that the Company will be able to obtain the additional financing required on acceptable terms, if at all. In addition, any significant delays in the issuance of required permits for the ongoing work at the Livengood Gold Project, or unexpected results in connection with the ongoing work, could result in the Company being required to raise additional funds to advance permitting efforts. The Company's review of its financing options includes considering a future strategic alliance to assist in further development, permitting and future construction costs, although there can be no assurance that any such strategic alliance will, in fact, be pursued or realized.
Despite the Company's success to date in raising significant equity financing to fund its operations, there is significant uncertainty that the Company will be able to secure any additional financing in the current or future equity markets. See "Risk Factors - We will require additional financing to fund exploration and, if warranted, development and production. Failure to obtain additional financing could have a material adverse effect on our financial condition and results of operation and could
cast uncertainty on our ability to continue as a going concern" included in Part I, Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form10-Kfor the year ended December 31, 2022.
Other than cash held by its subsidiaries for their immediate operating needs in the United States, all of the Company's cash reserves are on deposit with a major Canadian chartered bank. The Company does not believe that the credit, liquidity or market risks with respect thereto have increased as a result of current market conditions.
Our anticipated expenditures for the year ending December 31, 2023 are approximately $3.3 million, which are expected to be funded from cash on hand. These expenditures include $0.7 million for mineral property leases and mining claim government fees and $2.6 million for general corporate and administrative purposes. Expenditures for mineral property leases and mining claims government fees are anticipated to be approximately $0.7 million in 2024 and $0.8 million in 2025.
Environmental Regulations
The operations of the Company may in the future be affected from time to time in varying degrees by changes in environmental regulations, including those for future removal and site restoration costs. Both the likelihood of new regulations and their overall effect upon the Company vary greatly and are not predictable. The Company's policy is to meet or, if possible, surpass standards set by relevant legislation by application of technically proven and economically feasible measures.
Certain U.S. Federal Income Tax Considerations for U.S. Holders
The Company believes that it has been a "passive foreign investment company" ("PFIC") for U.S. federal income tax purposes in recent years and expects to continue to be a PFIC in the future. Current and prospective U.S. shareholders should consult their tax advisors as to the tax consequences of PFIC classification and the U.S. federal tax treatment of PFICs. Additional information on this matter is included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, under "Part II. Item 5. Market for Registrant's Common Equity, Related Stockholder Matters and Issuer Purchases of Equity Securities - Certain U.S. Federal Income Tax Considerations for U.S. Holders."
ITEM 3. QUANTITATIVE AND QUALITATIVE DISCLOSURES ABOUT MARKET RISK
Not applicable.
ITEM 4. CONTROLS AND PROCEDURES
Disclosure Controls and Procedures
As of March 31, 2023, an evaluation was carried out under the supervision and with the participation of the Company's management, including the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, of the effectiveness of the design and operation of the Company's disclosure controls and procedures (as defined in Rules 13a-15(e) and 15d-15(e) of the Exchange Act). Based on the evaluation, the Chief Executive Officer and the Chief Financial Officer have concluded that, as of March 31, 2023, the Company's disclosure controls and procedures were effective in ensuring that information required to be disclosed in reports filed or submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Exchange Act: (i) is recorded, processed, summarized and reported within the time periods specified in applicable rules and forms and (ii) is accumulated and communicated to management, including the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, in a manner that allows for timely decisions regarding required disclosures.
The effectiveness of our or any system of disclosure controls and procedures, however well designed and operated, can provide only reasonable assurance that the objectives of the system will be met and is subject to certain limitations, including the exercise of judgement in designing, implementing and evaluating controls and procedures and the assumptions used in identifying the likelihood of future events.
Changes in Internal Control over Financial Reporting
There were no changes in internal control over financial reporting during the quarter ended March 31, 2023 that have materially affected, or are reasonably likely to materially affect, the Company's internal control over financial reporting.
