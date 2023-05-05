International Tower Hill Mines : Q1 – Three months ended Mar. 31, 2023 - MD&A

INTERNATIONAL TOWER HILL MINES LTD. For the quarterly period ended March 31, 2023 ITEM 2. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS The following Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations ("MD&A") should be read in conjunction with our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. All currency amounts are stated in U.S. dollars unless noted otherwise. References to C$ refer to Canadian currency. Current Business Activities General International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. ("ITH" or the "Company") consists of ITH and its wholly-owned subsidiaries Tower Hill Mines, Inc. ("TH Alaska") (an Alaska corporation), Tower Hill Mines (US) LLC ("TH US") (a Colorado limited liability company), and Livengood Placers, Inc. ("LPI") (a Nevada corporation). The Company is engaged in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. The Company currently has a 100% interest in a development stage project in Alaska referred to as the "Livengood Gold Project" or the "Project". The Company has not yet begun extraction of mineralization from the deposit or reached commercial production. As of December 31, 2022, the Project has a measured and indicated mineral resource of 704.5 million tonnes at an average grade of 0.60 g/tonne (13.62 million ounces). As reported in the Technical Report Summary ("TRS"), filed as Exhibit 96.1 to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, a portion of the mineral resources at the Project have been converted into proven and probable reserves of 430.1 million tonnes at an average grade of 0.65 g/tonne (9.0 million ounces) based on a gold price of $1,680 per ounce. See Part I, Item 2. Properties of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, including the cautionary language therein, for more information regarding mineral reserves and resources at the Livengood Gold Project. Recent Developments Livengood Gold Project Pre-Feasibility Study On November 4, 2021, the Company announced the results of the Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") for the Livengood Gold Project which are summarized in the TRS. The TRS details a project that would process 65,000 tons per day and produce 6.4 million ounces of gold over 21 years from a gold resource estimated at 13.6 million ounces at 0.60 g/tonne. The study utilized a third- party review by Whittle Consulting and BBA Inc. to integrate new interpretations based on an expanded geological database, improved geological modelling, new resource estimation methodology, an optimized mine plan and production schedule, additional detailed metallurgical work at various gold grades and grind sizes, changes in the target grind for the mill, new engineering estimates, and updated cost inputs, all of which significantly de-risk the Project. The TRS has estimated the capital costs of the Project at $1.93 billion, the total cost per ton milled at $13.12, the all-in sustaining costs at $1,171 per ounce, and net present value (5%) at $1,800/oz of $400 million. The Project configuration evaluated in the TRS is a conventional, owner-operated surface mine that would utilize large-scale mining equipment in a blast/load/haul operation. Mill feed would be processed in a comminution circuit consisting of primary and secondary crushing, wet grinding in a single semi-autogenous mill and single ball mill followed by a gravity gold circuit and a conventional carbon in leach circuit. The TRS was prepared by independent third-party consultants. The Company cautions that the PFS, which is summarized in the TRS, is preliminary in nature, and is based on technical and economic assumptions which are expected to be further refined and evaluated in a full feasibility study which may be completed in the future. The TRS is based on a mineral resource estimate effective as of August 20, 2021. The Company has determined that the mineral resource estimate of August 20, 2021 remains current as of December 31, 2022, and has no reason to believe that the mineral resource estimate is no longer current as of March 31, 2023. On March 8, 2023, the Company announced that the Board approved the 2023 work program which will advance the baseline environmental data collection in critical areas of hydrology and waste rock geochemical characterization needed to support future permitting, as well as advance community engagement. 1

Results of Operations Summary of Quarterly Results Description March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 Net income (loss) $ (503,537) $ (832,181) $ (295,260) $ (1,200,279) Basic and diluted net gain (loss) per common $ (0.00) $ (0.00) $ (0.00) $ (0.01) share March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 Net income (loss) $ (713,973) $ (1,015,489) $ (1,648,913) $ (2,178,014) Basic and diluted net gain (loss) per common $ (0.00) $ (0.01) $ (0.01) $ (0.01) share Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 compared to Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 The Company had a net loss of $503,537 for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to a net loss of $713,973 for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Mineral property expenditures were $145,895 for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to $203,093 for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The decrease of $57,198 was primarily due to the completion of the PFS for the Livengood Gold Project in the fourth quarter of 2021 which amounted to a decrease of $58,205. Additionally, there were timing variances for environmental activities for an increase of $30,144, legal services for a decrease of $29,257, and land maintenance fees for an increase of $120. Professional fees were $41,305 for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to $66,233 for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The decrease of $24,928 was primarily due to timing variances for Sarbanes-Oxley Act review services for a decrease of $12,934, legal services for a decrease of $12,492, audit services for an increase of $5,304, XBRL services for a decrease of $4,640, and accounting services for a decrease of $166. Regulatory costs were $61,364 for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to $73,696 for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The decrease of $12,332 was primarily due to decreased EDGAR/SEDAR filing expenses of $7,645, reduced Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") listing fees of $5,654 partially offset by increased NYSE American listing fees of $1,155, and timing variances for other services of ($188). Excluding share-based costs of $1,267 and $1,803 for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022, respectively, investor relations costs were $2,804 for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to $13,450 for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The decrease of $10,646 was primarily due to reduced investor relations services. Insurance costs were $49,574 for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to $42,450 for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The increase of $7,124 was primarily due to increased renewal premiums. Excluding share-based costs of $17,734 and $25,246 for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022, respectively, wages and benefits were $97,915 for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to $104,303 for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The decrease of $6,388 was primarily due to the timing of payroll benefits. Excluding share-based payments, all other operating expense categories reflected only moderate changes period over period. 2

Share-based payment charges Share-based payment charges for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 were allocated as follows: Expense category: March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Consulting $ 1,267 $ 2,175 Investor relations 1,267 1,803 Wages and benefits 17,734 25,246 Total $ 20,268 $ 29,224 Share-based payment charges were $20,268 during the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to $29,224 during the three months ended March 31, 2022. The decrease of $8,956 was mainly the result of the stock options for common shares of the Company issued to its employees and consultants on May 27, 2020 being fully vested during the three months ended March 31, 2023. Other items amounted to total other income of $14,793 during the three-month period ended March 31, 2023, compared to total other expense of $80,534 during the three-month period ended March 31, 2022. As a result of the impact of exchange rates on certain of the Company's U.S. dollar cash balances, the Company had a foreign exchange loss of $6,773 during the three-month period ended March 31, 2023, compared to a loss of $94,755 during the three-month period ended March 31, 2022. The average exchange rate during the three-month period ended March 31, 2023 was C$1 to $0.7394, compared to C$1 to $0.7898 during the three-month period ended March 31, 2022. Interest income was $21,566 for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023, compared to $1,569 for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022. The increase of $19,997 was primarily due to short- term investment certificates being re-invested upon maturity at a higher interest rate. Other income was $Nil for the three- month period ended March 31, 2023, compared to $12,652 for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022. Liquidity and Capital Resources The Company has no revenue generating operations from which it can internally generate funds. To date, the Company has predominantly financed its ongoing operations through the sale of its equity securities by way of public offerings and private placements and the subsequent exercise of share purchase and broker warrants and options issued in connection with such private placements. As at March 31, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $4,231,301 compared to $4,847,429 at December 31, 2022. The decrease of approximately $0.6 million resulted mainly from expenditures on operating activities. Foreign currency transaction impact was $Nil. The Company had no cash flows from financing activities during the three-month period ended March 31, 2023. Financing activities during the three-month period ended March 31, 2022 included the exercise of stock options. Proceeds of $290,290 were received on the issuance of 405,000 common shares. The Company had no cash flows from investing activities during the three-month periods ended March 31, 2023 and 2022. As at March 31, 2023, the Company had working capital of $4,228,962 compared to working capital of $4,711,616 at December 31, 2022. The Company expects that it will operate at a loss for the foreseeable future, but believes the current cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to cover the anticipated 2023 work plan at the Livengood Gold Project and satisfy its currently anticipated general and administrative costs through at least the next 12 months. The Company will require significant additional financing to continue its operations (including general and administrative expenses) in connection with advancing activities at the Livengood Gold Project and the development of any mine that may be built at the Livengood Gold Project, and there is no assurance that the Company will be able to obtain the additional financing required on acceptable terms, if at all. In addition, any significant delays in the issuance of required permits for the ongoing work at the Livengood Gold Project, or unexpected results in connection with the ongoing work, could result in the Company being required to raise additional funds to advance permitting efforts. The Company's review of its financing options includes considering a future strategic alliance to assist in further development, permitting and future construction costs, although there can be no assurance that any such strategic alliance will, in fact, be pursued or realized. Despite the Company's success to date in raising significant equity financing to fund its operations, there is significant uncertainty that the Company will be able to secure any additional financing in the current or future equity markets. See "Risk Factors - We will require additional financing to fund exploration and, if warranted, development and production. Failure to obtain additional financing could have a material adverse effect on our financial condition and results of operation and could 3

cast uncertainty on our ability to continue as a going concern" included in Part I, Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-Kfor the year ended December 31, 2022. Other than cash held by its subsidiaries for their immediate operating needs in the United States, all of the Company's cash reserves are on deposit with a major Canadian chartered bank. The Company does not believe that the credit, liquidity or market risks with respect thereto have increased as a result of current market conditions. Our anticipated expenditures for the year ending December 31, 2023 are approximately $3.3 million, which are expected to be funded from cash on hand. These expenditures include $0.7 million for mineral property leases and mining claim government fees and $2.6 million for general corporate and administrative purposes. Expenditures for mineral property leases and mining claims government fees are anticipated to be approximately $0.7 million in 2024 and $0.8 million in 2025. Environmental Regulations The operations of the Company may in the future be affected from time to time in varying degrees by changes in environmental regulations, including those for future removal and site restoration costs. Both the likelihood of new regulations and their overall effect upon the Company vary greatly and are not predictable. The Company's policy is to meet or, if possible, surpass standards set by relevant legislation by application of technically proven and economically feasible measures. Certain U.S. Federal Income Tax Considerations for U.S. Holders The Company believes that it has been a "passive foreign investment company" ("PFIC") for U.S. federal income tax purposes in recent years and expects to continue to be a PFIC in the future. Current and prospective U.S. shareholders should consult their tax advisors as to the tax consequences of PFIC classification and the U.S. federal tax treatment of PFICs. Additional information on this matter is included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, under "Part II. Item 5. Market for Registrant's Common Equity, Related Stockholder Matters and Issuer Purchases of Equity Securities - Certain U.S. Federal Income Tax Considerations for U.S. Holders." 4