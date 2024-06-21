International Workplace Group PLC - Zug, Switzerland-based provider of rentable workspaces for companies and individuals - Completes pricing of EUR500.0 million 6.50% bonds, due June 28, 2030. The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including the repayment of existing indebtedness.

Current stock price: 173.20 pence per share, closed down 1.9% on Friday

12-month change: up 17%

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.