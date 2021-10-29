Log in
    IZ   CA4605821095

INTERNATIONAL ZEOLITE CORP.

(IZ)
Canadian mining firm Iamgold convoy attacked in Burkina Faso

10/29/2021 | 05:41pm EDT
OUAGADOUGOU, Oct 29 (Reuters) - A convoy transporting staff and contractors for Iamgold's Essakane gold mine in northern Burkina Faso was attacked on Friday, and two people were still unaccounted for, the Canadian mining company said.

Iamgold said the incident involved 33 people in three buses, and three supply trucks travelling on the road from Dori, approximately 12 kilometres (7.5 miles) from the Essakane mine.

"The Essakane mine site remains secure and activities are not disrupted. The Company does not expect this incident to have a material negative impact on production," it said in a statement.

It added that the search for the missing two was continuing.

Another Iamgold convoy was attacked on its way to Essakane in September, causing the company to temporarily suspend convoys.

Islamist militants carry out frequent raids in the area, which lies near the borders with Mali and Niger.

Essakane, the company's biggest operating mine produced 364,000 ounces of gold in 2020, more than half the miner's overall production. (Reporting by Thiam Ndiaga; Additional reporting by Helen Reid; Writing by Nellie Peyton and Bate Felix; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky and Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 0,51 M 0,41 M 0,41 M
Net income 2021 -0,75 M -0,61 M -0,61 M
Net Debt 2021 1,00 M 0,80 M 0,80 M
P/E ratio 2021 -8,80x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6,50 M 5,24 M 5,24 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,10x
EV / Sales 2021 15,5x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 81,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Lucien Raymon Paquette President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hatem H. Kawar Chief Financial Officer
David Kepkay Independent Director
Ron Schneider Independent Director
Stephen Edward Coates Director
