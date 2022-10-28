International Zeolite : Annual Audited Consolidated Financial Statements

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT

To the Shareholders of

International Zeolite Corp.

Report on the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the consolidated financial statements of International Zeolite Corp. (the Company), which comprise the consolidated statements of financial position as at June 30, 2022 and 2021, and the consolidated statements of loss and comprehensive loss, consolidated statements of cash flows and consolidated statements of changes in equity for the years then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies.

In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as at June 30, 2022 and 2021, and its financial performance and its cash flows for the years then ended, in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated financial statements in Canada, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with those requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Material Uncertainty Relating to Going Concern

We draw your attention to Note 1 in the consolidated financial statements, which indicates that the Company incurred a comprehensive loss of $830,169 during the year ended June 30, 2022. As stated in Note 1, these events or conditions, along with other matters as set forth in Note 1, indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Information Other than the Consolidated Financial Statements and Auditor's Report Thereon Management is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the annual management's discussion and analysis, but does not include the consolidated financial statements and our auditor's report thereon.

Our opinion on the consolidated financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the consolidated financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the consolidated financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.