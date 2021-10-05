International Zeolite Appoints Andrew Corradini to Board of Advisors

Vancouver, British Columbia, International Zeolite Corp. (the "Company") (TSX.V: IZ) (OTCPINKS:

IZCFF) (FSE: ZEON) an international marketer and supplier of natural zeolite and zeolite products, is

pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Andrew Corradini as an Advisor to the Company's Board

of Directors.

"We are pleased to welcome Mr. Corradini to the International Zeolite team," said Ray Paquette, CEO.

"Andrew brings a wealth of talent, experience, leadership and will add significant depth and

perspective in next-generation agriculture as we expand our Green Tech solutions in Canada, the

United States and Internationally."

Mr. Corradini has over 30 years of experience in venture growth strategy, commercialization, and

market development across a variety of technical industries, including AgTech/biotech, green energy

and biofuels, and information technology. He has most recently served as an adviser to AgwaFarm, an

advanced Israeli provider of AI-based CEA (controlled-environment agriculture) hydroponic

technology, and Chief Operating Officer of a Silicon Valley biomaterials technology venture.

Previously, Mr. Corradini served as founder, CTO and CEO for a waste-to-biofuels venture for a

process he developed and patented, and raised seed funding for, leading to the successful building of

a pilot plant and Series A term sheets from top-tier Silicon Valley venture capital firms before a private

equity acquisition. He holds a U.S. patent for a process to convert waste greenhouse gases into

synthetic gasoline and another filed for a novel synthetic process involving ionic liquids and rare metal

catalysts. He has worked on development of bioplastics produced by microbes from industrial waste,

and also derived from chitin from waste crustacean shells. Mr. Corradini holds a Masters in Business

Administration from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

The Company has granted incentive stock options to Mr. Corradini to purchase 150,000 common

shares in the capital of the Company for an exercise price of $0.17 for a two year period, pursuant to

its Stock Option Plan.

On Behalf of the Board

"Ray Paquette"

President & CEO

604.684.3301

For further information, please visit www.internationalzeolite.com

For Investor Inquiries info@internationalzeolite.com

