    IZ   CA4605821095

INTERNATIONAL ZEOLITE CORP.

(IZ)
International Zeolite : Appoints Andrew Corradini to Board of Advisors

10/05/2021 | 02:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
International Zeolite Appoints Andrew Corradini to Board of Advisors

International Zeolite Appoints Andrew Corradini to Board of Advisors

Vancouver, British Columbia, International Zeolite Corp. (the "Company") (TSX.V: IZ) (OTCPINKS:
IZCFF) (FSE: ZEON) an international marketer and supplier of natural zeolite and zeolite products, is
pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Andrew Corradini as an Advisor to the Company's Board
of Directors.

"We are pleased to welcome Mr. Corradini to the International Zeolite team," said Ray Paquette, CEO.
"Andrew brings a wealth of talent, experience, leadership and will add significant depth and
perspective in next-generation agriculture as we expand our Green Tech solutions in Canada, the
United States and Internationally."

Mr. Corradini has over 30 years of experience in venture growth strategy, commercialization, and
market development across a variety of technical industries, including AgTech/biotech, green energy
and biofuels, and information technology. He has most recently served as an adviser to AgwaFarm, an
advanced Israeli provider of AI-based CEA (controlled-environment agriculture) hydroponic
technology, and Chief Operating Officer of a Silicon Valley biomaterials technology venture.

Previously, Mr. Corradini served as founder, CTO and CEO for a waste-to-biofuels venture for a
process he developed and patented, and raised seed funding for, leading to the successful building of
a pilot plant and Series A term sheets from top-tier Silicon Valley venture capital firms before a private
equity acquisition. He holds a U.S. patent for a process to convert waste greenhouse gases into
synthetic gasoline and another filed for a novel synthetic process involving ionic liquids and rare metal
catalysts. He has worked on development of bioplastics produced by microbes from industrial waste,
and also derived from chitin from waste crustacean shells. Mr. Corradini holds a Masters in Business
Administration from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

The Company has granted incentive stock options to Mr. Corradini to purchase 150,000 common
shares in the capital of the Company for an exercise price of $0.17 for a two year period, pursuant to
its Stock Option Plan.

On Behalf of the Board
"Ray Paquette"
President & CEO
604.684.3301

For further information, please visit www.internationalzeolite.com
For Investor Inquiries info@internationalzeolite.com

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements with

respect to future expenditures. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks,
uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future
results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, among others, the ability to complete
contemplated work programs and the timing and amount of expenditures. International Zeolite does not assume the obligation to update any
forward-looking statement. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the
TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

International Zeolite Corp. published this content on 05 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2021 18:48:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 0,63 M 0,51 M 0,51 M
Net income 2020 -0,26 M -0,21 M -0,21 M
Net Debt 2020 0,95 M 0,76 M 0,76 M
P/E ratio 2020 -6,27x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 6,54 M 5,20 M 5,21 M
EV / Sales 2019 7,21x
EV / Sales 2020 4,10x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 81,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Lucien Raymon Paquette President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hatem H. Kawar Chief Financial Officer
David Kepkay Independent Director
Ron Schneider Independent Director
Stephen Edward Coates Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERNATIONAL ZEOLITE CORP.106.67%5
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION22.88%99 667
AIR LIQUIDE3.67%76 343
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.17.26%51 990
GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.61.01%34 059
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.3.28%31 669