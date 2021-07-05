Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. International Zeolite Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IZ   CA4605821095

INTERNATIONAL ZEOLITE CORP.

(IZ)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bourse de Toronto - 07/05 01:44:45 pm
0.26 CAD   +30.00%
04:35pInternational Zeolite Appoints Market Maker
NE
05/31International Zeolite Grants Stock Options
NE
04/20International Zeolite Enters into $4 Million Equity Facility with Alumina Partners
NE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

International Zeolite Appoints Market Maker

07/05/2021 | 04:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 5, 2021) - International Zeolite Corp. (TSXV: IZ) (OTC Pink: IZCFF) (FSE: ZEON) (the "Company") announces, it has engaged the services of Independent Trading Group ("ITG") to provide market-making services. ITG will trade shares of the Company on the TSX Venture Exchange with the goal of maintaining a reasonable trading market and improving the liquidity of the Company's common shares.

Under the agreement, ITG will receive compensation of C$6,000 per month, payable monthly in advance. The agreement is for an initial term of three months, ending on September 30, 2021 and will renew for additional one month terms unless terminated. The agreement may be terminated by either party with 30 days' notice. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and ITG will not receive shares or options as compensation. ITG and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and at the time of the agreement, neither ITG nor its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company.

About Independent Trading Group

ITG is an independent, privately-held broker-dealer based in Toronto, Canada. It provides a wide range of financial and investment services, and is registered with the Canadian Securities Exchange, NEO, Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX-Venture Exchange along with the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC).
On Behalf of the Board
"Ray Paquette"
President & CEO
604.684.3301

For further information, please visit: www.internationalzeolite.com.

For Investor Inquiries:
info@internationalzeolite.com

For Sales and Commercial Inquiries:
sales@earthinnovations.ca

Suite 2704 - 401 Bay Street
Toronto, Ontario, M5H 2Y4
Telephone: 604.684.3301

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to future expenditures. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, among others, the ability to complete contemplated work programs and the timing and amount of expenditures. International Zeolite does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/89382.


© Newsfilecorp 2021
All news about INTERNATIONAL ZEOLITE CORP.
04:35pInternational Zeolite Appoints Market Maker
NE
05/31International Zeolite Grants Stock Options
NE
04/20International Zeolite Enters into $4 Million Equity Facility with Alumina Par..
NE
04/07INTERNATIONAL ZEOLITE  : Executes MOU and Validation Contracts For Nerea Product..
MT
04/07International Zeolite Executes MOU and Validation Contracts
NE
03/16International Zeolite Deepens Strategic and Industry Advisory Board
NE
03/01International Zeolite Announces Appointment of Mark Caplan as Advisor
NE
02/03International Zeolite Announces Appointment of Advisor
NE
01/25International Zeolite Announces Landmark Negotiation
NE
01/05International Zeolite Grants Stock Options
NE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 0,63 M 0,51 M 0,51 M
Net income 2020 -0,26 M -0,21 M -0,21 M
Net Debt 2020 0,95 M 0,77 M 0,77 M
P/E ratio 2020 -6,27x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 7,67 M 6,22 M 6,22 M
EV / Sales 2019 7,21x
EV / Sales 2020 4,10x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 81,1%
Chart INTERNATIONAL ZEOLITE CORP.
Duration : Period :
International Zeolite Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Lucien Raymon Paquette President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hatem H. Kawar Chief Financial Officer
David Kepkay Independent Director
Ron Schneider Independent Director
Stephen Edward Coates Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERNATIONAL ZEOLITE CORP.166.67%5
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION19.72%97 117
AIR LIQUIDE10.39%84 351
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.14.18%53 255
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.13.04%34 077
HENGLI PETROCHEMICAL CO.,LTD.-9.26%28 218