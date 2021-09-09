International Zeolite : Biden administration moves to protect key Alaska watershed

ANCHORAGE, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The Biden administration said
on Thursday it will relaunch a process that could permanently
protect a vital Alaskan watershed from development of the
contentious Pebble Mine project https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-alaska-pebblemine/u-s-rejects-permit-for-alaskas-pebble-mine-company-vows-appeal-idUSKBN2852XM
that has been pursued for more than a decade.
The Department of Justice asked in an Alaska federal
district court filing that the court vacate a 2019 decision by
the Trump-era Environmental Protection Agency to remove
protection of the Bristol Bay watershed.
If the court grants the request, it would automatically
reinstate the EPA’s Clean Water Act Section 404 review process.
The agency could then resume an effort to protect certain waters
in the Bristol Bay watershed, whose streams, wetlands, lakes and
ponds are home to North America's most productive salmon
fisheries of five types of salmon: coho, Chinook, sockeye, chum
and pink.
"The Bristol Bay Watershed is an Alaskan treasure that
underscores the critical value of clean water in America," said
EPA Administrator Michael Regan. "What’s at stake is preventing
pollution that would disproportionately impact Alaska Natives,
and protecting a sustainable future for the most productive
salmon fishery in North America."
In July 2019, the Trump administration EPA withdrew a
proposed Clean Water Act Section 404(c) "proposed determination"
from 2014 that, if finalized, could have permanently prevented
development of the open-pit gold and copper Pebble Mine.
But the Army Corps of Engineers under former President
Donald Trump denied a key permit for the mine in November 2020
amid opposition to the mining project by Alaska's Republican
U.S. senators and by Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr, who had
lobbied to protect the area's fishing and hunting resources.
The Pebble Limited Partnership, whose parent company is
Canadian mining company Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd ,
has been pursuing the mining project and had challenged the Army
Corps’ decision in the courts.
Northern Dynasty did not comment on the EPA announcement on
Thursday but published an economic assessment of the proposed
mine, saying its annual gross revenue would be $1.7 billion.
This year, the Bristol Bay sockeye salmon run hit a record,
even as other runs around Alaska struggled.
Bristol Bay salmon runs are important to wildlife in
surrounding national parks https://www.reuters.com/article/us-alaska-fat-bear/wide-bodied-747-crowned-alaskas-fattest-bear-idUSKBN26S0AP
and refuges, especially the Katmai National Park "fat bears"
that are watched by webcam and voted on every fall.
The 15 Indigenous tribes that live in the area welcomed the
EPA announcement and called for permanent protection of the
watershed.
"The people of Bristol Bay are counting on the EPA to listen
to the science and finish the job of protecting our lands and
waters," said Robert Heyano, President of United Tribes of
Bristol Bay.
