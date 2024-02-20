International Zeolite Corp. is a Canada-based minerals company. The Company is focused on exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company is also focused on the development, marketing, and sales of industrial commercial products from the production of its properties and the supply of raw materials from third party suppliers. The Company operates through two reporting segments, which are the exploration and development segment, and the retail and commercial sales segment. Its products include NEREA and Natural Zeolite. NEREA is a revolution in agriculture, which is used as a base for growing crops. It has various applications across industries, including agriculture and industries. Its application in agriculture includes odour control, soil amendment, animal feed and water treatment & filtration. Its application within the industrial industry includes waste remediation, water filtration & treatment, artificial turf infill, traction control and construction.

Sector Commodity Chemicals