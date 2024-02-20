International Zeolite Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended December 31, 2023
For the six months, sales was CAD 0.361139 million compared to CAD 0.4968 million a year ago. Revenue was CAD 0.361139 million compared to CAD 0.497968 million a year ago. Net loss was CAD 0.382205 million compared to CAD 0.330527 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01 compared to CAD 0.01 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01 compared to CAD 0.01 a year ago.