  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  International Zeolite Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IZ   CA4605821095

INTERNATIONAL ZEOLITE CORP.

(IZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

International Zeolite Grants Stock Options

05/31/2021 | 11:05am EDT
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 31, 2021) - International Zeolite Corp. (TSXV: IZ) (OTC Pink: IZCFF) (FSE: ZEON) (the "Company") announces, subject to regulatory approval, the grant of 400,000 stock options to a director. The option entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at the price of $0.175 per share for a period of two years, in accordance with the terms of the Company's Stock Option Plan.

On Behalf of the Board
"Ray Paquette"
President & CEO
604.684.3301

For further information, please visit www.internationalzeolite.com

For Investor Inquiries:
info@internationalzeolite.com

For Sales and Commercial Inquiries:
sales@earthinnovations.ca

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to future expenditures. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, among others, the ability to complete contemplated work programs and the timing and amount of expenditures. International Zeolite does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/85885


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 0,63 M 0,53 M 0,53 M
Net income 2020 -0,26 M -0,22 M -0,22 M
Net Debt 2020 0,95 M 0,79 M 0,79 M
P/E ratio 2020 -6,27x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 6,31 M 5,22 M 5,22 M
EV / Sales 2019 7,21x
EV / Sales 2020 4,10x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,0%
Chart INTERNATIONAL ZEOLITE CORP.
Duration : Period :
International Zeolite Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lucien Raymon Paquette President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hatem H. Kawar Chief Financial Officer
David Kepkay Independent Director
Ron Schneider Independent Director
Stephen Edward Coates Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERNATIONAL ZEOLITE CORP.133.33%5
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION21.89%98 872
AIR LIQUIDE3.96%80 269
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.20.06%53 887
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.22.87%37 655
HENGLI PETROCHEMICAL CO.,LTD.3.40%31 966