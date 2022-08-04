Internet Initiative Japan : IIJ Announces its First Three Months Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

For Immediate Release

Internet Initiative Japan Inc.

E-mail: ir@iij.ad.jp

Tel: +81-3-5205-6500

URL: https://www.iij.ad.jp/en/ir

IIJ Announces its First Three Months Resultsfor the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

Tokyo, August 5, 2022 - Internet Initiative Japan Inc. ("IIJ", TSE Prime: 3774) today announced its consolidated financial results for the first three months for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 ("1Q22", from April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022) under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).1

Highlights of Financial Results for 1Q22 FY22 Targets First Half Full Year Total revenues JPY 58.2 billion up 9.8% YoY2 JPY 117.0 billion JPY 250.0 billion Operating profit JPY 5.0 billion up 15.3% YoY JPY 10.7 billion JPY 27.2 billion Profit before tax JPY 6.6 billion up 23.8% YoY JPY 10.3 billion JPY 26.3 billion Net profit3 JPY 4.4 billion up 25.2% YoY JPY 6.8 billion JPY 17.5 billion

Overview of 1Q22 Financial Results and Business Outlook

"As the second fiscal year of our three-yearmid-term plan, FY2022 started as planned with 1Q22 total revenues and operating profit increased by 9.8% and 15.3% year over year, respectively. Along with further advancement of IT utilization through business activities in Japan, enterprise systems are gradually and continuously transforming to be more network-based. This transition is a tailwind for us, as we have capabilities of offering various and highly reliable network services together with systems integration which are based on our robust Internet infrastructure and Internet technology expertise. In this first quarter, with our network related projects becoming more complex and larger, we continued to acquire these middle scale projects, which would bring us increases in our monthly recurring revenues hereafter. Having seen the continued upward trend in Japanese Internet traffic, we are confident that our enterprise network services revenues would be accumulated continuously, and this would contribute to our structural increase in operating profit," said Eijiro Katsu, President of IIJ.

"In order to sustain our strong growth, we are strengthening the recruitment and development of human resources. For FY2022, we have set approximately 50% higher recruitment targets4 for both new graduates and mid-career hires than we had in previous years, and recruiting activities have made progress in accordance with those policy, while we maintain reasonable management over the number of outsourced personnel. Our continuous network infrastructure enhancement, services development, and stable network operation for about thirty years have been our distinguished competitive advantages. We believe that these technology-oriented business models have been attracting competent Internet-related engineers, which drive us to pursue further technology developments," concluded Koichi Suzuki, Founder and Chairman of IIJ.