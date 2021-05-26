Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Internet Initiative Japan Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3774   JP3152820001

INTERNET INITIATIVE JAPAN INC.

(3774)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Internet Initiative Japan : Notice regarding Partial Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation

05/26/2021 | 02:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

[English Translation]

May 26, 2021

Company name: Internet Initiative Japan Inc.

Company representative: Eijiro Katsu, President and Representative Director (Stock Code Number: 3774, The First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact: Akihisa Watai, Senior Managing Director and CFO TEL: 81-3-5205-6500

Notice regarding Partial Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation

TOKYO - May 26, 2021 - Internet Initiative Japan Inc. ("IIJ", TSE1: 3774) announces that IIJ's board of directors today resolved to propose the partial amendment of its Articles of Incorporation to the 29th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled to be held on June 29, 2021, as described below.

1. Reason for the amendment

The term of office of directors will be changed from two (2) years to one (1) year in order to build a flexible management system that can respond swiftly to changes in the business environment.

2. Content of amendments

The content of the amendment is as follows:

(Changes are underlined.)

Present Articles

Proposed Articles

(Term of Office of Directors)

(Term of Office of Directors)

Article 21

Article 21

The term of office of directors shall expire at the

The term of office of directors shall expire at the

close of the ordinary general meeting of

close of the ordinary general meeting of

shareholders held in relation to the last business

shareholders held in relation to the last business

year ending within two (2) years following their

year ending within one (1) yearfollowing their

election to office.

election to office.

3. Schedule

Scheduled date of 29th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders: Tuesday, June 29, 2021

Scheduled effective date: Tuesday, June 29, 2021

  • About Internet Initiative Japan Inc. >
    Founded in 1992, IIJ is one of Japan's leading Internet-access and comprehensive network solutions providers. IIJ and its group companies provide total network solutions that mainly cater to high-end corporate customers. IIJ's services include high-quality Internet connectivity services, mobile services, security services, cloud computing services, and systems integration. Moreover, IIJ operates one of the largest Internet backbone networks in Japan that is connected to the United States, the United Kingdom and Asia. IIJ listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in 2006.
  • IIJ Investor Relations >

Tel: +81-3-5205-6500E-mail:ir@iij.ad.jpURL: https://www.iij.ad.jp/en/ir

Disclaimer

IIJ - Internet Initiative Japan Inc. published this content on 26 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2021 06:32:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about INTERNET INITIATIVE JAPAN INC.
02:33aINTERNET INITIATIVE JAPAN  : Notice regarding Partial Amendment to the Articles ..
PU
02:33aINTERNET INITIATIVE JAPAN  : Notice regarding the Distribution of Retained Earni..
PU
02:33aINTERNET INITIATIVE JAPAN  : Notice Regarding the Disposal of Treasury Stock for..
PU
05/12INTERNET INITIATIVE JAPAN  : Consolidated Financial Results for FY2020 (April 1,..
PU
04/02Singapore-Based PTC System Becomes Subsidiary of Internet Initiative Japan
MT
04/01INTERNET INITIATIVE JAPAN  : Notice Regarding Acquisition of Shares in PTC SYSTE..
PU
03/30INTERNET INITIATIVE JAPAN INC. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/08INTERNET INITIATIVE JAPAN  : IIJ Corrects Figures Disclosed in its press release..
AQ
02/08INTERNET INITIATIVE JAPAN  : IIJ Corrects Figures Disclosed in its presentation ..
AQ
2020INTERNET INITIATIVE JAPAN INC. : SPLIT: 2 of 1
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 213 B 1 955 M 1 955 M
Net income 2021 7 823 M 71,9 M 71,9 M
Net Debt 2021 1 528 M 14,0 M 14,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 33,0x
Yield 2021 0,75%
Capitalization 261 B 2 396 M 2 399 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,23x
EV / Sales 2022 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 3 804
Free-Float 57,4%
Chart INTERNET INITIATIVE JAPAN INC.
Duration : Period :
Internet Initiative Japan Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNET INITIATIVE JAPAN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 2 730,00 JPY
Last Close Price 2 894,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 3,66%
Spread / Average Target -5,67%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Koichi Suzuki Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Eijiro Katsu President, COO & Representative Director
Akihisa Watai Chief Financial Officer, MD & GM-Finance
Junichi Shimagami Managing Director, CTO & Manager-Technology Unit
Kiyoshi Ishida Managing Executive Officer, GM-Products, Head-R&D
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERNET INITIATIVE JAPAN INC.42.42%2 396
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-3.01%233 831
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED13.35%132 154
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.5.13%131 219
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG14.81%99 664
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION10.60%97 249