Internetworking and Broadband Consulting : 2Q FYE Sep-2021 Kessan Tanshin〔J-GAAP〕（Consolidated）

14 May 2021 Company name Internetworking and Broadband Consulting Co., Ltd. Listed TSE Code 3920 ＵＲＬ https://www.ibc21.co.jp/ Representative （Title） CEO and President （Name）Kato, Hiroyuki Contact （Title） Director, Corporate （Name）Shimane, Naoto ＴＥＬ 03－5117－2780 Service Div. Scheduled submission date 14 May 2021 Scheduled dividend － of quarterly report payment date Supplementary materials ：Japanese only Explanatory meeting ：Not scheduled Scheduled submission date 14 May 2021 Scheduled dividend － of quarterly report payment date Supplementary materials ：Japanese only Explanatory meeting ：Not scheduled （Fraction less than JPY mil） １．2Q of FYE Sep-2021 Consolidated Financial Results（1 Oct 2020 ～ 31 Mar 2021） （１）Consolidated statement of income (Cumulative) （YoY %） Sales Operating Income Ordinary Income Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent JPY mil ％ JPY mil ％ JPY mil ％ JPY mil ％ 2Q of FYE Sep-2021 1,001 8.9 126 321.5 121 557.6 82 － 2Q of FYE Sep-2020 920 5.0 29 (81.6) 18 (88.7) (225) － Comprehensive 2Q of FYE Sep-2021 93 JPY mil （－％） 2Q of FYE Sep-2020 (224) JPY mil （－％） income EPS EPS (diluted) JPY JPY 2Q of FYE Sep-2021 14.89 14.76 2Q of FYE Sep-2020 (40.93) － （Note）The description of diluted EPS is omitted due to loss of 2Q, despite that there are dilutive shares （２）Consolidated balance sheet Total Assets Net Assets Capital-to-asset ratio JPY mil JPY mil ％ 2Q FYE Sep-2021 3,128 1,633 52.2 FYE Sep-2020 3,045 1,539 50.5 （Ref.）Net assets 2Q of FYE Sep-2021 1,633 JPY mil FYE Sep-2020 1,538 JPY mil ２．Dividend Dividend 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Total JPY JPY JPY JPY JPY FYE Sep-2019 － 0.00 － 0.00 0.00 FYE Sep-2020 － 0.00 FYE Sep-2021 － － － （Est.） （Note）１．Revisions to the forecasts of cash dividends most recently announced: Yes ２．Dividends after 3Q have not been determined. － 1 － ３．Consolidated financial forecast（1 Oct 2020～30 Sep 2021） （YoY % / QoQ %） Sales Operating Income Ordinary Income Profit (loss) EPS attributable to owners of parent JPY ％ JPY ％ JPY ％ JPY ％ JPY mil mil mil mil FYE Sep-2021 2,313 18.8 322 62.3 319 83.3 195 － 35.40 （Note）Revisions to the consolidated earnings forecasts most recently announced: No ※ Note （１）Transfer of material subsidiaries（subsidiaries resulting in change in scope of consolidation）：No Include － （Name）－、Exclude － （Name）－ （２）Application of a specific accounting procedure for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements: Calculation of tax expense Tax expenses are calculated by estimating effective tax rate after tax effective accounting reasonably and multiplying income (losses) before income taxes by the estimated effective tax rate. （３）Changes in Accounting policies, estimation and restatement ① Accounting policy changes in accordance with revision of Accounting Standard：None ② Accounting policy changes excluding ① ：None ③ Accounting estimate changes ：None ④ Restatement ：None （４）Number of outstanding shares（Ordinary share） ① Outstanding number of shares at 2Q of Sep- 5,721,600 Sep-2020 5,715,600 FYE（Incl. treasury shares） 2021 ② Number of treasury shares at FYE 2Q of Sep- 194,159 Sep-2020 194,159 2021 ③ Average number of shares 2Q of Sep- 5,524,321 2Q of Sep- 5,519,671 2021 2020 ※ This Tanshin is out of scope of audit by Auditors. ※（Disclaimer） The description regarding estimation or forecast in the future in this material is based on our information and assumptions that we have understood reasonably, we never commit, pledge or promise an achievement of the description. Actual achievement will suffer from various factors. － 2 － ２．Consolidated financial statement （１）Consolidated balance sheet （Unit：JPY thousand） Previous FYE 2Q of FYE Sep-2021 (30 Sep 2020) (31 Mar 2021) Assets Current assets Cash and deposits 1,229,058 1,171,678 Accounts receivable - trade 1,232,179 1,142,910 Inventories 18,844 10,173 Other 82,506 57,086 Current assets 2,562,589 2,381,848 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 46,845 43,795 Intangible assets Goodwill 76,281 66,331 Other 48,077 43,221 Intangible assets 124,358 109,553 Investments and other assets Investment securities 131,690 378,548 Other 207,022 242,324 Allowance for doubtful accounts (27,447) (27,447) Investments and other assets 311,265 593,425 Non-current assets 482,470 746,774 Assets 3,045,059 3,128,622 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable - trade- 160,286 148,380 Short-term loan payable 650,000 720,000 Current portion of long-term loans 122,396 122,396 payable Income taxes payable 3,794 46,725 Other 166,485 115,967 Current liabilities 1,102,962 1,153,469 Non-current liabilities Long-term loans payable 399,306 338,108 Provision for loss on business of 3,331 3,331 subsidiaries and associates Non-current liabilities 402,637 341,439 Liabilities 1,505,600 1,494,909 Net assets Shareholders' equity Capital stock 442,030 442,930 Capital surplus 419,974 420,874 Retained earnings 901,702 983,975 Treasury stock (221,114) (221,114) Shareholders' equity 1,542,592 1,626,665 Accumulated other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for- (3,719) 7,048 sale securities Accumulated other comprehensive income (3,719) 7,048 Subscription rights to shares 585 － Net assets 1,539,458 1,633,713 Liabilities and net assets 3,045,059 3,128,622 － 3 － （２）Consolidated statement of income and comprehensive income （Consolidated statement of income） （2Q） （Unit：JPY thousand） Previous 2Q of FYE Latest 2Q of FYE (from 1 Oct 2019 (from 1 Oct 2020 to 31 Mar 2020) to 31 Mar 2021) Sales 920,231 1,001,756 COGS 304,898 407,155 Gross profit 615,332 594,600 Selling, general and administrative expenses 585,366 468,288 Operating loss ( ) 29,966 126,312 Non-operating income Commission fee 949 627 Subsidy － 2,474 Insurance premiums refunded cancellation 546 1,684 Consumption tax difference 1,403 － Other 96 490 Non-operating income 2,996 5,275 Non-operating expenses Interest expenses 1,507 2,067 Share issuance cost － 60 Commission for purchase of treasury shares 129 － Share of loss of entities accounted for 12,176 7,922 using equity method Other 672 19 Non-operating expenses 14,485 10,070 Ordinary loss ( ) 18,477 121,518 Extraordinary income Gain on reversal of subscription rights to 185 585 shares Extraordinary income 185 585 Extraordinary losses Provision of allowance for investment loss 896 － of subsidiaries and associates Impairment loss 203,799 － Extraordinary losses 204,696 － Loss ( ) before income taxes (186,032) 122,103 Income taxes 39,868 39,830 Loss ( ) (225,901) 82,272 Loss ( ) attributable to owners of parent (225,901) 82,272 － 4 － （Statement of consolidated comprehensive income） （2Q） （Unit：JPY thousand） Previous 2Q of FYE Latest 2Q of FYE (from 1 Oct 2019 (from 1 Oct 2020 to 31 Mar 2020) to 31 Mar 2021) Net income (loss) (225,901) 82,272 Other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale 1,725 10,767 securities Other comprehensive income 1,725 10,767 Comprehensive income (224,176) 93,040 （Comprehensive income attributable to） Comprehensive income attributable to owners (224,176) 93,040 of parent Comprehensive income attributable to non- － － controlling interests － 5 － This is an excerpt of the original content. 