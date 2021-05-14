Log in
    3920   JP3104940006

INTERNETWORKING AND BROADBAND CONSULTING CO.,LTD.

(3920)
End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 05/13
939 JPY   -1.16%
10:49aINTERNETWORKING AND BROADBAND CONSULTING  : 2Q FYE Sep-2021 Kessan Tanshin〔J-GAAP〕（Consolidated）
Internetworking and Broadband Consulting : 2Q FYE Sep-2021 Kessan Tanshin〔J-GAAP〕（Consolidated）

05/14/2021 | 10:49am EDT
2Q FYE Sep-2021 Kessan Tanshin〔J-GAAP〕（Consolidated）

14 May 2021

Company name

Internetworking and Broadband Consulting Co., Ltd.

Listed TSE

Code

3920

ＵＲＬ https://www.ibc21.co.jp/

Representative

Title

CEO and President

NameKato, Hiroyuki

Contact

Title

Director, Corporate

NameShimane, Naoto

ＴＥＬ 03－5117－2780

Service Div.

Scheduled submission date

14 May 2021

Scheduled dividend

of quarterly report

payment date

Supplementary materials

Japanese only

Explanatory meeting

Not scheduled

（Fraction less than JPY mil）

１．2Q of FYE Sep-2021 Consolidated Financial Results（1 Oct 2020 ～ 31 Mar 2021）

（１）Consolidated statement of income

(Cumulative)

YoY %

Sales

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Profit (loss)

attributable to

owners of parent

JPY mil

JPY mil

JPY mil

JPY mil

2Q of FYE Sep-2021

1,001

8.9

126

321.5

121

557.6

82

2Q of FYE Sep-2020

920

5.0

29

(81.6)

18

(88.7)

(225)

Comprehensive

2Q of FYE Sep-2021

93

JPY mil

（－％） 2Q of FYE Sep-2020

(224)

JPY mil

（－％）

income

EPS

EPS (diluted)

JPY

JPY

2Q of FYE Sep-2021

14.89

14.76

2Q of FYE Sep-2020

(40.93)

（Note）The description of diluted EPS is omitted due to loss of 2Q, despite that there are dilutive shares

（２）Consolidated balance sheet

Total Assets

Net Assets

Capital-to-asset ratio

JPY mil

JPY mil

2Q FYE Sep-2021

3,128

1,633

52.2

FYE Sep-2020

3,045

1,539

50.5

（Ref.）Net assets

2Q of FYE Sep-2021

1,633

JPY mil

FYE Sep-2020

1,538

JPY mil

２．Dividend

Dividend

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Total

JPY

JPY

JPY

JPY

JPY

FYE Sep-2019

0.00

0.00

0.00

FYE Sep-2020

0.00

FYE Sep-2021

Est.

（Note）１．Revisions to the forecasts of cash dividends most recently announced: Yes ２．Dividends after 3Q have not been determined.

３．Consolidated financial forecast（1 Oct 2020～30 Sep 2021）

（YoY %

/ QoQ %）

Sales

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Profit (loss)

EPS

attributable to

owners of parent

JPY

JPY

JPY

JPY

JPY

mil

mil

mil

mil

FYE Sep-2021

2,313

18.8

322

62.3

319

83.3

195

35.40

（Note）Revisions to the consolidated earnings forecasts most recently announced: No

※ Note

（１）Transfer of material subsidiaries（subsidiaries

resulting in change in scope of consolidation）：No

Include

－ （Name）－、Exclude －

（Name）－

（２）Application of a specific accounting procedure for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements: Calculation of tax expense

Tax expenses are calculated by estimating effective tax rate after tax effective accounting reasonably and multiplying income (losses) before income taxes by the estimated effective tax rate.

（３）Changes in Accounting policies, estimation and restatement

Accounting policy changes in accordance with revision of Accounting Standard：None

Accounting policy changes excluding ① ：None

Accounting estimate changes

：None

Restatement

：None

（４）Number of outstanding shares（Ordinary share）

Outstanding number of shares at

2Q of Sep-

5,721,600

Sep-2020

5,715,600

FYEIncl. treasury shares

2021

Number of treasury shares at FYE

2Q of Sep-

194,159

Sep-2020

194,159

2021

Average number of shares

2Q of Sep-

5,524,321

2Q of Sep-

5,519,671

2021

2020

※ This Tanshin is out of scope of audit by Auditors.

※（Disclaimer）

The description regarding estimation or forecast in the future in this material is based on our information and assumptions that we have understood reasonably, we never commit, pledge or promise an achievement of the description. Actual achievement will suffer from various factors.

２．Consolidated financial statement

（１）Consolidated balance sheet

UnitJPY thousand

Previous FYE

2Q of FYE Sep-2021

(30 Sep 2020)

(31 Mar 2021)

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

1,229,058

1,171,678

Accounts receivable - trade

1,232,179

1,142,910

Inventories

18,844

10,173

Other

82,506

57,086

Current assets

2,562,589

2,381,848

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

46,845

43,795

Intangible assets

Goodwill

76,281

66,331

Other

48,077

43,221

Intangible assets

124,358

109,553

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

131,690

378,548

Other

207,022

242,324

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(27,447)

(27,447)

Investments and other assets

311,265

593,425

Non-current assets

482,470

746,774

Assets

3,045,059

3,128,622

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable - trade-

160,286

148,380

Short-term loan payable

650,000

720,000

Current portion of long-term loans

122,396

122,396

payable

Income taxes payable

3,794

46,725

Other

166,485

115,967

Current liabilities

1,102,962

1,153,469

Non-current liabilities

Long-term loans payable

399,306

338,108

Provision for loss on business of

3,331

3,331

subsidiaries and associates

Non-current liabilities

402,637

341,439

Liabilities

1,505,600

1,494,909

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Capital stock

442,030

442,930

Capital surplus

419,974

420,874

Retained earnings

901,702

983,975

Treasury stock

(221,114)

(221,114)

Shareholders' equity

1,542,592

1,626,665

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-

(3,719)

7,048

sale securities

Accumulated other comprehensive income

(3,719)

7,048

Subscription rights to shares

585

Net assets

1,539,458

1,633,713

Liabilities and net assets

3,045,059

3,128,622

（２）Consolidated statement of income and comprehensive income Consolidated statement of income

2Q

UnitJPY thousand

Previous 2Q of FYE

Latest 2Q of FYE

(from

1 Oct 2019

(from

1 Oct 2020

to

31 Mar 2020)

to

31 Mar 2021)

Sales

920,231

1,001,756

COGS

304,898

407,155

Gross profit

615,332

594,600

Selling, general and administrative expenses

585,366

468,288

Operating loss ( )

29,966

126,312

Non-operating income

Commission fee

949

627

Subsidy

2,474

Insurance premiums refunded cancellation

546

1,684

Consumption tax difference

1,403

Other

96

490

Non-operating income

2,996

5,275

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

1,507

2,067

Share issuance cost

60

Commission for purchase of treasury shares

129

Share of loss of entities accounted for

12,176

7,922

using equity method

Other

672

19

Non-operating expenses

14,485

10,070

Ordinary loss ( )

18,477

121,518

Extraordinary income

Gain on reversal of subscription rights to

185

585

shares

Extraordinary income

185

585

Extraordinary losses

Provision of allowance for investment loss

896

of subsidiaries and associates

Impairment loss

203,799

Extraordinary losses

204,696

Loss ( ) before income taxes

(186,032)

122,103

Income taxes

39,868

39,830

Loss ( )

(225,901)

82,272

Loss ( ) attributable to owners of parent

(225,901)

82,272

Statement of consolidated comprehensive income） （2Q

UnitJPY thousand

Previous 2Q of FYE

Latest 2Q of FYE

(from

1 Oct 2019

(from

1 Oct 2020

to

31 Mar 2020)

to

31 Mar 2021)

Net income (loss)

(225,901)

82,272

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale

1,725

10,767

securities

Other comprehensive income

1,725

10,767

Comprehensive income

(224,176)

93,040

Comprehensive income attributable to

Comprehensive income attributable to owners

(224,176)

93,040

of parent

Comprehensive income attributable to non-

controlling interests

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

