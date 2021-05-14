Internetworking and Broadband Consulting : 2Q FYE Sep-2021 Kessan Tanshin〔J-GAAP〕（Consolidated）

１．2Q of FYE Sep-2021 Consolidated Financial Results（1 Oct 2020 ～ 31 Mar 2021）
（１）Consolidated statement of income
(Cumulative)
（YoY %）
Sales
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
Profit (loss)
attributable to
owners of parent
JPY mil
％
JPY mil
％
JPY mil
％
JPY mil
％
2Q of FYE Sep-2021
1,001
8.9
126
321.5
121
557.6
82
－
2Q of FYE Sep-2020
920
5.0
29
(81.6)
18
(88.7)
(225)
－
Comprehensive
2Q of FYE Sep-2021
93
JPY mil
（－％） 2Q of FYE Sep-2020
(224)
JPY mil
（－％）
income
EPS
EPS (diluted)
JPY
JPY
2Q of FYE Sep-2021
14.89
14.76
2Q of FYE Sep-2020
(40.93)
－
（Note）The description of diluted EPS is omitted due to loss of 2Q, despite that there are dilutive shares
（２）Consolidated balance sheet
Total Assets
Net Assets
Capital-to-asset ratio
JPY mil
JPY mil
％
2Q FYE Sep-2021
3,128
1,633
52.2
FYE Sep-2020
3,045
1,539
50.5
（Ref.）Net assets
2Q of FYE Sep-2021
1,633
JPY mil
FYE Sep-2020
1,538
JPY mil
２．Dividend
Dividend
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Total
JPY
JPY
JPY
JPY
JPY
FYE Sep-2019
－
0.00
－
0.00
0.00
FYE Sep-2020
－
0.00
FYE Sep-2021
－
－
－
（Est.）
（Note）１．Revisions to the forecasts of cash dividends most recently announced: Yes ２．Dividends after 3Q have not been determined.
３．Consolidated financial forecast（1 Oct 2020～30 Sep 2021）
（YoY %
/ QoQ %）
Sales
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
Profit (loss)
EPS
attributable to
owners of parent
JPY
％
JPY
％
JPY
％
JPY
％
JPY
mil
mil
mil
mil
FYE Sep-2021
2,313
18.8
322
62.3
319
83.3
195
－
35.40
（Note）Revisions to the consolidated earnings forecasts most recently announced: No
※ Note
（１）Transfer of material subsidiaries（subsidiaries
resulting in change in scope of consolidation）：No
Include
－ （Name）－、Exclude －
（Name）－
（２）Application of a specific accounting procedure for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements: Calculation of tax expense
Tax expenses are calculated by estimating effective tax rate after tax effective accounting reasonably and multiplying income (losses) before income taxes by the estimated effective tax rate.
（３）Changes in Accounting policies, estimation and restatement
①
Accounting policy changes in accordance with revision of Accounting Standard：None
②
Accounting policy changes excluding ① ：None
③
Accounting estimate changes
：None
④
Restatement
：None
（４）Number of outstanding shares（Ordinary share）
① Outstanding number of shares at
2Q of Sep-
5,721,600
Sep-2020
5,715,600
FYE（Incl. treasury shares）
2021
② Number of treasury shares at FYE
2Q of Sep-
194,159
Sep-2020
194,159
2021
③ Average number of shares
2Q of Sep-
5,524,321
2Q of Sep-
5,519,671
2021
2020
※ This Tanshin is out of scope of audit by Auditors.
※（Disclaimer）
The description regarding estimation or forecast in the future in this material is based on our information and assumptions that we have understood reasonably, we never commit, pledge or promise an achievement of the description. Actual achievement will suffer from various factors.
２．Consolidated financial statement
（１）Consolidated balance sheet
（Unit：JPY thousand）
Previous FYE
2Q of FYE Sep-2021
(30 Sep 2020)
(31 Mar 2021)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
1,229,058
1,171,678
Accounts receivable - trade
1,232,179
1,142,910
Inventories
18,844
10,173
Other
82,506
57,086
Current assets
2,562,589
2,381,848
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
46,845
43,795
Intangible assets
Goodwill
76,281
66,331
Other
48,077
43,221
Intangible assets
124,358
109,553
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
131,690
378,548
Other
207,022
242,324
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(27,447)
(27,447)
Investments and other assets
311,265
593,425
Non-current assets
482,470
746,774
Assets
3,045,059
3,128,622
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable - trade-
160,286
148,380
Short-term loan payable
650,000
720,000
Current portion of long-term loans
122,396
122,396
payable
Income taxes payable
3,794
46,725
Other
166,485
115,967
Current liabilities
1,102,962
1,153,469
Non-current liabilities
Long-term loans payable
399,306
338,108
Provision for loss on business of
3,331
3,331
subsidiaries and associates
Non-current liabilities
402,637
341,439
Liabilities
1,505,600
1,494,909
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Capital stock
442,030
442,930
Capital surplus
419,974
420,874
Retained earnings
901,702
983,975
Treasury stock
(221,114)
(221,114)
Shareholders' equity
1,542,592
1,626,665
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-
(3,719)
7,048
sale securities
Accumulated other comprehensive income
(3,719)
7,048
Subscription rights to shares
585
－
Net assets
1,539,458
1,633,713
Liabilities and net assets
3,045,059
3,128,622
（２）Consolidated statement of income and comprehensive income （Consolidated statement of income）
（2Q）
（Unit：JPY thousand）
Previous 2Q of FYE
Latest 2Q of FYE
(from
1 Oct 2019
(from
1 Oct 2020
to
31 Mar 2020)
to
31 Mar 2021)
Sales
920,231
1,001,756
COGS
304,898
407,155
Gross profit
615,332
594,600
Selling, general and administrative expenses
585,366
468,288
Operating loss ( )
29,966
126,312
Non-operating income
Commission fee
949
627
Subsidy
－
2,474
Insurance premiums refunded cancellation
546
1,684
Consumption tax difference
1,403
－
Other
96
490
Non-operating income
2,996
5,275
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
1,507
2,067
Share issuance cost
－
60
Commission for purchase of treasury shares
129
－
Share of loss of entities accounted for
12,176
7,922
using equity method
Other
672
19
Non-operating expenses
14,485
10,070
Ordinary loss ( )
18,477
121,518
Extraordinary income
Gain on reversal of subscription rights to
185
585
shares
Extraordinary income
185
585
Extraordinary losses
Provision of allowance for investment loss
896
－
of subsidiaries and associates
Impairment loss
203,799
－
Extraordinary losses
204,696
－
Loss ( ) before income taxes
(186,032)
122,103
Income taxes
39,868
39,830
Loss ( )
(225,901)
82,272
Loss ( ) attributable to owners of parent
(225,901)
82,272
（Statement of consolidated comprehensive income） （2Q）
（Unit：JPY thousand）
Previous 2Q of FYE
Latest 2Q of FYE
(from
1 Oct 2019
(from
1 Oct 2020
to
31 Mar 2020)
to
31 Mar 2021)
Net income (loss)
(225,901)
82,272
Other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale
1,725
10,767
securities
Other comprehensive income
1,725
10,767
Comprehensive income
(224,176)
93,040
（Comprehensive income attributable to）
Comprehensive income attributable to owners
(224,176)
93,040
of parent
Comprehensive income attributable to non-
－
－
controlling interests
