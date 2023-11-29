Interoil Exploration and Production ASA is a Norway-based oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company is involved in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of oil and natural gas properties in South America. Its current operations are all related to assets in Colombia and Argentina. In Colombia Interoil has two production licenses, Puli-C and Altair, plus an exploration contract in LLA-47 an onshore block placed in the prolific Llanos Basin. In Argentina Interoil has equity interests in one exploration and seven production concessions in the highly prolific Golfo San Jorge Basin, in the Jujuy Province and in the heart of the Austral Basin in southern Argentina.