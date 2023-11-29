Interoil Exploration and Production ASA reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was USD 10.51 million compared to USD 4.83 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 1.41 million compared to net income of USD 0.851 million a year ago.
For the nine months, sales was USD 16.41 million compared to USD 15.13 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 5.3 million compared to net income of USD 1.41 million a year ago.
Interoil Exploration and Production ASA Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
November 29, 2023 at 03:15 pm EST
