Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Interoil Exploration and Production ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IOX   NO0010284318

INTEROIL EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION ASA

(IOX)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  04/25 03:03:20 am EDT
2.300 NOK   -2.95%
02:45aAnnual Statement of Reserves 2021
GL
04/20Production report for March 2022
GL
04/20Interoil Exploration and Production Reports Production Results for the Month of March 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Annual Statement of Reserves 2021

04/25/2022 | 02:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Oslo, 25 April 2022

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA today released the Annual Statement of Reserves for 2021. Please find the document attached. The full report is also available on the company website.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and is prepared in accordance with Oslo Stock Exchange Listing and disclosure requirements for oil and natural gas companies.

***************************

Please direct any further questions to ir@interoil.no.

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA is a Norwegian based exploration and production company - listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with focus on Latin America. The Company is operator and license holder of several production and exploration assets in Colombia and Argentina with headquarter in Oslo.

Attachment


All news about INTEROIL EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION ASA
02:45aAnnual Statement of Reserves 2021
GL
04/20Production report for March 2022
GL
04/20Interoil Exploration and Production Reports Production Results for the Month of March 2..
CI
04/07Interoil appoints new general manager
AQ
04/07Interoil Exploration and Production ASA Appoints Ricardo Romero as New General Manager
CI
03/14Production report for February 2022
GL
03/14Interoil Exploration and Production ASA Reports Production Results for the Month of Feb..
CI
02/24Report for the fourth quarter and the twelve months of 2021
AQ
02/23Interoil Exploration and Production ASA Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter..
CI
02/23Interoil Exploration and Production ASA Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ende..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 12,8 M - -
Net income 2021 -0,90 M - -
Net Debt 2021 21,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 48,3 M 48,3 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,35x
EV / Sales 2021 3,05x
Nbr of Employees 53
Free-Float 65,5%
Chart INTEROIL EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION ASA
Duration : Period :
Interoil Exploration and Production ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEROIL EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Leandro Carbone Chief Executive Officer
Ricardo Romero de Tejada y Picatoste Chief Financial Officer & General Manager
Hugo Quevedo Chairman
Nicolas Acuña Director
German Ranftl Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTEROIL EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION ASA171.79%48
CONOCOPHILLIPS33.01%124 434
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED51.97%74 351
EOG RESOURCES, INC.30.72%67 975
CNOOC LIMITED36.99%66 240
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY29.89%57 160