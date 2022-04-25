Annual Statement of Reserves 2021

Oslo, 25 April 2022

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA today released the Annual Statement of Reserves for 2021. Please find the document attached. The full report is also available on the company website.



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and is prepared in accordance with Oslo Stock Exchange Listing and disclosure requirements for oil and natural gas companies.

Please direct any further questions to ir@interoil.no.

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA is a Norwegian based exploration and production company - listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with focus on Latin America. The Company is operator and license holder of several production and exploration assets in Colombia and Argentina with headquarter in Oslo.

Attachment