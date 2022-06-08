Log in
INTEROIL EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION : 08.06.2022 - Notice of Annual General Meeting 29 June 2022
02:01aNotice of Annual General Meeting 29 June 2022
02:00aNotice of Annual General Meeting 29 June 2022
Interoil Exploration and Production : 08.06.2022 - Notice of Annual General Meeting 29 June 2022

06/08/2022 | 02:22am EDT
Notice of Annual General Meeting 29 June 2022

Oslo, 8 June 2022

The Annual General Meeting of Interoil Exploration and Production ASA will be held at Schjødt AS`offices at Ruseløkkveien 14, Oslo on the 29 June 2022 at 14:30 local (Oslo) time (CEST).

Please find attached the notice for the meeting including the attendance form and proxy in English and Norwegian. The annual report for 2021 is available here.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

+ + +

Please direct any further questions to ir@interoil.no (mailto:ir@interoil.no)

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA is a Norwegian based exploration and production company - listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with focus on Latin America. The Company is operator and license holder of several production and exploration assets in Colombia and Argentina with headquarter in Oslo.

Disclaimer

InterOil Exploration and Production ASA published this content on 08 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2022 06:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
