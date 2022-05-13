Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Interoil Exploration and Production ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IOX   NO0010284318

INTEROIL EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION ASA

(IOX)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  05/13 03:33:37 am EDT
1.814 NOK   +8.75%
03:17aINTEROIL EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION : 13.05.2022 - Production report for April 2022
PU
02:46aProduction report for April 2022
GL
05/12INTEROIL EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION : 12.05.2022 - Interoil Q1 2022 interim financial report
PU
Interoil Exploration and Production : 13.05.2022 - Production report for April 2022

05/13/2022 | 03:17am EDT
News
Production report for April 2022

Oslo, 13 May 2022

Below please find average gross operated production in April 2022 and corresponding numbers for March 2022.

IOX operated April 2022 March 2022
Boepd(1) Bopd (2) Boepd(1) Bopd (2)
Colombia 1,027 642 1,083 697
Argentina (3) 1,875 402 2,284 449

(1) Barrels of oil equivalents per day (includes liquid and gas)
(2) Barrels of oil per day (represents only liquids)
(3) Operated by Selva Maria Oil on behalf of IOX until local authorities approve operator's licence.

Comments

In April 2022, the average daily production from fields in Argentina and Colombia was 2,903 barrels of oil equivalents per day (boepd), compared with 3,367 boepd in March 2022.

Last month operated production decreased by 464 boepd representing around 16 percent reduction against March. This reduction is largely explained by operational circumstances taken place in Mana, Vikingo and Oceano Fields.

In Argentina, all the Santa Cruz operated fields experienced a reduction in their production output mostly in lined with fields' natural depletion, except for Oceano Field where its production remained shut-in most of the month due to maintenance work performed on the gas treatment facility; specially in the compressor unit. This maintenance programme is already concluded and Oceano's production is back on stream at its previous daily rate.

In Mata Magallanes Oeste (MMO), Interoil has submitted additional environmental request to the local authorities where formal final approval is still pending.

In Colombia, Puli C production decreased also following its natural depletion rate except for Mana Field where unexpected failures in some surface production pumps decreased its overall daily production output.

In the Llanos area, Vikingo's production also suffered surface production pumps issues slightly reducing its monthly average daily output. The planned exploration campaign in the Altair and LLA-47 blocks remains on hold and pending approval from local authorities.

Since November, Interoil operated production has steadily been increasing, responding positively on the maintenance and debottlenecking work undertaken on the surface infrastructure system combined with downhole production optimization. Interoil is confident this positive trend and growth will likely continue, despite April figures. Oceano production is already back on stream and production optimization work is still on going.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

***************************

Please direct any further questions to ir@interoil.no

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA is a Norwegian based exploration and production company - listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with focus on Latin America. The Company is operator and license holder of several production and exploration assets in Colombia and Argentina with headquarter in Oslo.


Disclaimer

InterOil Exploration and Production ASA published this content on 13 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2022 07:16:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 12,8 M - -
Net income 2021 -0,90 M - -
Net Debt 2021 21,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 30,9 M 30,9 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,35x
EV / Sales 2021 3,05x
Nbr of Employees 53
Free-Float 69,2%
Managers and Directors
Leandro Carbone Chief Executive Officer
Ricardo Romero de Tejada y Picatoste Chief Financial Officer & General Manager
Hugo Quevedo Chairman
Nicolas Acuña Director
German Ranftl Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTEROIL EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION ASA91.28%31
CONOCOPHILLIPS37.99%128 103
EOG RESOURCES, INC.35.66%71 041
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED42.26%67 833
CNOOC LIMITED31.01%63 318
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY38.55%60 424