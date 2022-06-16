Interoil Exploration and Production : 16.06.2022 - Publication of prospectus and commencement of application period for Share Issue in Interoil Exploration and Production ASA

Publication of prospectus and commencement of application period for Share Issue in Interoil Exploration and Production ASA

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

Oslo, 16 June 2022

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA (the "Company") refers to the announcement published on 14 June 2022 in which the Company announced a contemplated share issue with gross proceeds of up to NOK 30,000,000 (the "Share Issue"). The Share Issue is directed towards Norwegian investors and international institutional investors pursuant to and in compliance with applicable exemptions from relevant registration, filing and prospectus requirements, and subject to other applicable selling restrictions. The Share Issue comprises the issue of up to 23,076,923 new shares in the Company at a subscription price of NOK 1.30 per share. The minimum subscription amount in the Share Issue will is NOK 10,000.

The Company has today published a national prospectus registered in Norway (the "Prospectus"), providing further details on the Company and the Share Issue. The Prospectus and an application form are attached hereto. Both documents are also available on the Company's website at the following link:

https://www.interoil.no/?page_id=108

Norwegian investors with access to VPS investor services may also access the Prospectus and submit applications online by using the following link:

https://investor.vps.no/sc/servlet/no.vps.sc.servlets.SCLogonServlet?ISIN=XL0010025571&TSted=07912&Sig=192d5b8fd9328b96cfaae33f7cec1014504b3e06d1461f24e1a318266d1179e3

The application period for the Share Issue commences today, 16 June 2022, at 09:00 (CEST) and will close on 1 July 2022 at 16:30 (CEST). The Company reserves the right to close or extend the application period at any time at its sole discretion, at short notice. Further details are provided in the Prospectus.

Allocations of shares in the Share Issue will be made at the discretion of the Company's Board of Directors and the completion of the Share Issue is conditional upon approval by the Company's Board of Directors.

Further information regarding the Share Issue and the terms thereof, is included in the Prospectus.

The Company will stream an investor webinar today at 14:00 (CEST). The presentation material is available below and on the Company's website. To join the online event, please register via the following link:

https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/interoil/20220616_1/

Important Notice

The distribution of this announcement and other information may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. Copies of this announcement are not being made and may not be distributed or sent into any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful or would require registration or other measures. Persons into whose possession this announcement or such other information should come are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.

The securities referred to in this announcement have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and accordingly may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and in accordance with applicable U.S. state securities laws. The Company does not intend to register any part of the offering or their securities in the United States or to conduct a public offering of securities in the United States.

This communication is only being distributed to and is only directed at persons in the United Kingdom that are (i) investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order") or (ii) high net worth entities, and other persons to whom this announcement may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). This communication must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not relevant persons. Any investment or investment activity to which this communication relates is available only for relevant persons and will be engaged in only with relevant persons. Persons distributing this communication must satisfy themselves that it is lawful to do so.

This announcement is for information purposes only and is not to be relied upon in substitution for the exercise of independent judgment. It is not intended as investment advice. This announcement is an advertisement and is not a prospectus for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 on prospectuses to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market, and repealing Directive 2003/71/EC (as amended) as implemented in any Member State.

Please direct any further questions to: ir@interoil.no

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements of section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

