    IOX   NO0010284318

INTEROIL EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION ASA

(IOX)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25 2022-08-18 am EDT
1.342 NOK   +0.60%
Production report for July 2022
PU
01:22pProduction report for July 2022
GL
01:22pProduction report for July 2022
GL
Interoil Exploration and Production : 18.08.2022 - Production report for July 2022

08/18/2022 | 01:34pm EDT
Production report for July 2022

Oslo, 18August 2022

July 2022 June 2022
Operated Boepd (1) Bopd (2) Boepd (1) Bopd (2)
Colombia 951 610 930 571
Argentina (3) 2,224 423 2,177 407
Total operated 3,175 1,033 3,107 978
Total equity 780 423 764 398

(1) Barrels of oil equivalents per day (includes liquid and gas)
(2) Barrels of oil per day (represents only liquids)
(3) Operated by Selva Maria Oil on behalf of IOX until local authorities approve operator's licence.

[boepd]: barrels of oil equivalents per day (includes liquid and gas)
[Operated]: 100% field production operated by Interoil
[Equity] : Interoil's share production net of royalties.

Comments

In July 2022, the average daily operated production from fields in Argentina and Colombia combined increased by 68 boepd representing around two percent improvement against previous month. This is explained by the productivity achieved in our Santa Cruz and Puli C operations.

In Argentina, a slight improvement in production rate was recorded in all Santa Cruz operated fields, and the Oceano Field accounted for most of it especially following completion of the gas infrastructure treatment enhancement process.

In Colombia, Puli C production increased from the previous month, especially in the Mana Field where some surface production pumps have been replaced resulting in improved flow from some wells. In the Llanos area, Vikingo production flows remained stable after the pressure survey performed last month. The exploration campaign in Altair and LLA-47 blocks remains on hold and pending approval from local authorities. Conversations with the ANH concerning the formal approval process are ongoing.

Additional information

Further details about production performance are shown in the document attached. The two graphs and tables show operated and equity production of oil and gas respectively and by country. Operated production is defined as total output from fields operated by Interoil. Equity production is Interoil's share of production net of royalties.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Please direct any further questions to ir@interoil.no

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA is a Norwegian based exploration and production company - listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with focus on Latin America. The Company is operator and license holder of several production and exploration assets in Colombia and Argentina with headquarter in Oslo.

InterOil Exploration and Production ASA published this content on 18 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 12,7 M - -
Net income 2021 -1,46 M - -
Net Debt 2021 21,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -87,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 27,0 M 27,1 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,35x
EV / Sales 2021 3,08x
Nbr of Employees 51
Free-Float 75,9%
Managers and Directors
Leandro Carbone Chief Executive Officer
Ricardo Romero de Tejada y Picatoste Chief Financial Officer & General Manager
Hugo Quevedo Chairman
Nicolas Acuña Director
German Ranftl Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTEROIL EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION ASA52.98%27
CONOCOPHILLIPS40.43%129 035
EOG RESOURCES, INC.27.99%66 627
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED31.71%61 091
CNOOC LIMITED20.17%58 610
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION117.21%58 497