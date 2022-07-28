Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Norway
  Oslo Bors
  Interoil Exploration and Production ASA
  News
  Summary
    IOX   NO0010284318

INTEROIL EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION ASA

(IOX)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25 2022-07-28 am EDT
1.378 NOK   +2.23%
Interoil Exploration and Production : 28.07.2022 - Bond interest payment confirmed

07/28/2022 | 10:57am EDT
Bond interest payment confirmed

Oslo, 28 July 2022

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA (Interoil) is pleased to confirm payment of interest related to its Senior Secured Callable Bond Issue 2015/2026 (ISIN NO0010729908). The amount paid was USD 978,492.83. The next interest payment is due in January 2023.

***************************

Please direct any further questions to ir@interoil.no

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA is a Norwegian based exploration and production company - listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with focus on Latin America. The Company is operator and license holder of several production and exploration assets in Colombia and Argentina with headquarter in Oslo.


Disclaimer

InterOil Exploration and Production ASA published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 14:56:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 12,7 M - -
Net income 2021 -1,46 M - -
Net Debt 2021 21,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -87,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 27,0 M 27,0 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,35x
EV / Sales 2021 3,08x
Nbr of Employees 51
Free-Float 68,0%
Chart INTEROIL EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION ASA
Duration : Period :
Interoil Exploration and Production ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEROIL EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Leandro Carbone Chief Executive Officer
Ricardo Romero de Tejada y Picatoste Chief Financial Officer & General Manager
Hugo Quevedo Chairman
Nicolas Acuña Director
German Ranftl Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTEROIL EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION ASA54.59%27
CONOCOPHILLIPS29.22%118 364
EOG RESOURCES, INC.21.79%63 368
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED26.04%60 355
CNOOC LIMITED23.79%60 322
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION114.11%58 837