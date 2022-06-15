Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Norway
  Oslo Bors
  Interoil Exploration and Production ASA
  News
  Summary
    IOX   NO0010284318

INTEROIL EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION ASA

(IOX)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  03:35 2022-06-15 am EDT
1.570 NOK   -15.68%
INVITATION TO WEBINAR : Presenting accelerated growth strategy with the objective to deliver strong production growth
GL
06/14INTEROIL EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION : 14.06.2022 - Presents accelerated production growth strategy, plans organic investment programme, and announces agreement to acquire participation in a block in the prolific Vaca Muerta shale basin in Argentina
PU
06/14Presents accelerated production growth strategy, plans organic investment programme, and announces agreement to acquire participation in a block in the prolific Vaca Muerta shale basin in Argentina
GL
Invitation to webinar: Presenting accelerated growth strategy with the objective to deliver strong production growth

06/15/2022 | 03:27am EDT
Oslo, 15 June 2022

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA is pleased to invite shareholders, investors and analysts to a webinar on 16 June 2022 at 14:00 CEST to present the company’s accelerated growth strategy with the objective to deliver strong production growth.

The company’s CEO Leandro Carbone will provide a brief presentation of the Company’s strategy, followed by a Q&A session. Please follow this link to register for the webinar: https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/interoil/20220616_1/

The company’s accelerated growth strategy was outlined in a NewsWeb announcement on 14 June 2022 with the following key elements.

  • The Company will invest in organic growth by re-opening shut-in wells in its Santa Cruz portfolio, Mata Magallanes Oeste (“MMO”) and La Brea.
  • Further, the Company has developed a deal pipeline which will allow the Company to consolidate its portfolio in Santa Cruz and establish beachheads for future growth in other prolific basins.
  • The company has entered into an option agreement to acquire a direct interest in the Bajo Guanaco block, located in the prolific Vaca Muerta shale oil and gas play.

For more information, please follow this link: https://newsweb.oslobors.no/message/564907

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Please direct any further questions to ir@interoil.no

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA is a Norwegian based exploration and production company - listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with focus on Latin America. The Company is operator and license holder of several production and exploration assets in Colombia and Argentina with headquarter in Oslo.

 


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 12,7 M - -
Net income 2021 -1,46 M - -
Net Debt 2021 21,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -87,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 34,0 M 34,0 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,35x
EV / Sales 2021 3,08x
Nbr of Employees 51
Free-Float 69,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Leandro Carbone Chief Executive Officer
Ricardo Romero de Tejada y Picatoste Chief Financial Officer & General Manager
Hugo Quevedo Chairman
Nicolas Acuña Director
German Ranftl Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTEROIL EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION ASA113.53%34
CONOCOPHILLIPS54.46%141 829
EOG RESOURCES, INC.47.77%77 742
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED48.55%71 257
CNOOC LIMITED40.47%68 452
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY43.70%63 241