Invitation to webinar: Presenting accelerated growth strategy with the objective to deliver strong production growth
06/15/2022 | 03:27am EDT
Oslo, 15 June 2022
Interoil Exploration and Production ASA is pleased to invite shareholders, investors and analysts to a webinar on 16 June 2022 at 14:00 CEST to present the company’s accelerated growth strategy with the objective to deliver strong production growth.
Interoil Exploration and Production ASA is a Norwegian based exploration and production company - listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with focus on Latin America. The Company is operator and license holder of several production and exploration assets in Colombia and Argentina with headquarter in Oslo.