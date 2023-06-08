Advanced search
    IOX   NO0010284318

INTEROIL EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION ASA

(IOX)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  08:29:11 2023-06-07 am EDT
0.8150 NOK   +0.74%
03:35aNotice of Annual General Meeting 29 June 2023
GL
05/30Report for the first quarter of 2023
GL
05/30Interoil Exploration and Production ASA Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
Notice of Annual General Meeting 29 June 2023

06/08/2023 | 03:35am EDT
The Annual General Meeting of Interoil Exploration and Production ASA will be held at Schjødt AS`offices at Tordenskiolds gate 12, Oslo on the 29 June 2023 at 14:30 local (Oslo) time (CEST)

Please find attached the notice for the meeting including the attendance form and proxy in English and Norwegian. The annual report for 2022 is available on the company's web page here and on NewsWeb here.

Shareholders may register their attendance digitally on VPS Investor Portal by following this link

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

+ + +

Please direct any further questions to ir@interoil.no (mailto:ir@interoil.no)

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA is a Norwegian based exploration and production company - listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with focus on Latin America. The Company is operator and license holder of several production and exploration assets in Colombia and Argentina with headquarter in Oslo.

Attachment


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 19,0 M - -
Net income 2022 -0,66 M - -
Net Debt 2022 21,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -91,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 14,5 M 14,5 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,08x
EV / Sales 2022 2,09x
Nbr of Employees 62
Free-Float 74,2%
Chart INTEROIL EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION ASA
Duration : Period :
Interoil Exploration and Production ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEROIL EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Leandro Carbone Chief Executive Officer & General Manager
Gonzalo Ricci Chief Financial Officer
Hugo Quevedo Chairman
Nicolas Acuña Director
German Ranftl Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTEROIL EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION ASA-10.44%15
CHEVRON CORPORATION-13.20%302 821
CONOCOPHILLIPS-13.61%126 826
CNOOC LIMITED22.24%76 941
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-12.90%67 990
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-0.40%61 723
