Preliminary result after expiry of application period for Share Issue

Oslo, 1 July 2022

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA (the "Company") refers to its previous announcements regarding the Company's ongoing share issue with gross process of up to NOK 30 million at a price per share of NOK 1.30 (the "Share Issue"). The application period for the Share Issue expired today, on 1 July 2022, at 16:30 (CEST).

A preliminary count of applications received during the application period shows that the Company has received applications for shares in the Share Issue corresponding to gross proceeds of approximately NOK 19.8 million.

Allocations of shares in the Share Issue will be made at the discretion of the Company's Board of Directors and the completion of the Share Issue is conditional upon approval by the Company's Board of Directors. The Company expects to issue an announcement of the final results of the Share Issue on or about 4 July 2022, following the resolution by the Board of Directors.

“We are very pleased with the investors’ response and outcome of the share issue. This provides a good foundation for the Company’s ongoing and planned activities, aimed at accelerating our growth strategy in Latin America,” said Leandro Carbone, CEO of Interoil Exploration and Production ASA.

Please direct any further questions to: ir@interoil.no

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements of section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA is a Norwegian based exploration and production company - listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with focus on Latin America. The Company is operator and license holder of several production and exploration assets in Colombia and Argentina with headquarter in Oslo.