  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Interoil Exploration and Production ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IOX   NO0010284318

INTEROIL EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION ASA

(IOX)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25:08 2023-05-22 am EDT
0.8580 NOK   -3.60%
05:39pProduction report for April 2023
GL
05/09Interoil announces proposed acquisition of an additional participation in Santa Cruz concessions
GL
05/09Interoil announces proposed acquisition of an additional participation in Santa Cruz concessions
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Production report for April 2023

05/22/2023 | 05:39pm EDT
Oslo, 22 May 2023

        March 2023April 2023
OperatedBoepd (1)Bopd (2)Boepd (1)Bopd (2)
Colombia665443745525
Argentina1,9422771,591194
Total operated2,6077202,336719
Total equity577308601352

(1)   Barrels of oil equivalents per day (includes liquid and gas)
(2)   Barrels of oil per day (represents only liquids)

[boepd]: barrels of oil equivalents per day (includes liquid and gas)
[Operated]: 100% field production operated by Interoil
[Equity]        : Interoil’s share production net of royalties.

Comments

In March 2023, unfortunately Interoil’s average daily operated production decreased by 271 boepd where most of the lost production is related with operational issues in Argentina where the austral winter arrived sooner than expected.   Fortunately, Colombia community distress situation was solved, and operations are slowly recovering to its previous figures.

In Argentina, production losses averaged some 350 boepd, mostly from the Santa Cruz fields, due to mild winter temperatures and strong winds causing most of the lost production. Interoil is working hard in solving significant surface production issues related with some obstruction in most of the hydrocarbon pipe network system connecting different gas fields among themselves.

In Colombia, Puli C production experience a slightly increase of 80 boepd as operation was slowly re-established after the community restrictions experience along April. Fortunately, production gradually resume alongside the oil trucking sale. In the Llanos area, Vikingo production flows remained stable following at its natural depletion rate. The exploration campaign in Altair and LLA-47 blocks remains on hold pending approval from local authorities. Conversations with the ANH concerning the formal approval is still on hold waiting for the new authorities to take position.

Additional information

Further details about production performance are shown in the document attached. The two graphs and tables show operated and equity production of oil and gas respectively and by country. Operated production is defined as total output from fields operated by Interoil. Equity production is Interoil’s share of production net of royalties.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

***************************

Please direct any further questions to ir@interoil.no
Interoil Exploration and Production ASA is a Norwegian based exploration and production company - listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with focus on Latin America. The Company is operator and license holder of several production and exploration assets in Colombia and Argentina with headquarter in Oslo.

 

Attachment


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 12,7 M - -
Net income 2021 -1,46 M - -
Net Debt 2021 21,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -87,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 15,5 M 15,5 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,35x
EV / Sales 2021 3,08x
Nbr of Employees 51
Free-Float 74,2%
Chart INTEROIL EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION ASA
Duration : Period :
Interoil Exploration and Production ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEROIL EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Leandro Carbone Chief Executive Officer & General Manager
Gonzalo Ricci Chief Financial Officer
Hugo Quevedo Chairman
Nicolas Acuña Director
German Ranftl Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTEROIL EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION ASA-2.20%16
CHEVRON CORPORATION-13.52%294 106
CONOCOPHILLIPS-13.05%124 152
CNOOC LIMITED28.06%81 006
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-11.53%67 019
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED2.49%62 519
