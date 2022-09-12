Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Interoil Exploration and Production ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IOX   NO0010284318

INTEROIL EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION ASA

(IOX)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25 2022-09-12 am EDT
1.186 NOK   -2.31%
05:43pProduction report for August 2022
GL
08/23Interoil - Colombia Exploration License Extension LLA-47
AQ
08/22Colombia Exploration License Extension LLA-47
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Production report for August 2022

09/12/2022 | 05:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Oslo, 12 September 2022

        August 2022July 2022
OperatedBoepd (1)Bopd (2)Boepd (1)Bopd (2)
Colombia966615951610
Argentina (3)2,1613682,224423
Total operated3,1279833,1751,033
Total equity785422780423

(1)   Barrels of oil equivalents per day (includes liquid and gas)
(2)   Barrels of oil per day (represents only liquids)
(3)   Operated by Selva Maria Oil on behalf of IOX until local authorities approve operator’s licence.

[boepd]: barrels of oil equivalents per day (includes liquid and gas)
[Operated]: 100% field production operated by Interoil
[Equity]        : Interoil’s share production net of royalties.


Comments

In August 2022, the average daily operated production from fields in Argentina and Colombia combined decreased by 48 boepd representing a decline of less than two percent compared with July. This is explained by some operational changes in Argentina especially in the Santa Cruz operation.

In Argentina, a slight decrease in production rate was recorded in the Santa Cruz fields where the Oceano Field accounted for most of it. This is due to an ongoing gas compressor enhancement project which involves replacing its gas fuelled engine with an electrical one, and which means that Interoil will benefit from connecting to a new power generation unit already working in the Oceano Field. This field work is expected to last to the last week of September.

In Colombia, Puli C production increased from the previous month, especially in the Mana Field where some minor surface tie-in lines have been cleaned by removing internal paraffins and asphaltenes. In the Llanos area, Vikingo production flows remained stable following its natural depletion rate. The exploration campaign in Altair and LLA-47 blocks remains on hold and pending approval from local authorities. Conversations with the ANH concerning the formal approval process are ongoing.

Additional information

Further details about production performance are shown in the document attached. The two graphs and tables show operated and equity production of oil and gas respectively and by country. Operated production is defined as total output from fields operated by Interoil. Equity production is Interoil’s share of production net of royalties.


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

***************************

Please direct any further questions to ir@interoil.no

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA is a Norwegian based exploration and production company - listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with focus on Latin America. The Company is operator and license holder of several production and exploration assets in Colombia and Argentina with headquarter in Oslo.

Attachment


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about INTEROIL EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION ASA
05:43pProduction report for August 2022
GL
08/23Interoil - Colombia Exploration License Extension LLA-47
AQ
08/22Colombia Exploration License Extension LLA-47
GL
08/22Colombia Exploration License Extension LLA-47
GL
08/18INTEROIL EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION : 18.08.2022 - Production report for July 2022
PU
08/18Production report for July 2022
GL
08/18Production report for July 2022
GL
08/18Interoil Exploration and Production ASA Reports Production Results for the Month of Jul..
CI
08/15Interoil Q2 and first half of 2022 interim financial report
AQ
08/12Interoil Exploration and Production ASA Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 12,7 M - -
Net income 2021 -1,46 M - -
Net Debt 2021 21,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -87,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 23,7 M 23,7 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,35x
EV / Sales 2021 3,08x
Nbr of Employees 51
Free-Float 75,9%
Chart INTEROIL EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION ASA
Duration : Period :
Interoil Exploration and Production ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEROIL EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Leandro Carbone Chief Executive Officer
Ricardo Romero de Tejada y Picatoste Chief Financial Officer & General Manager
Hugo Quevedo Chairman
Nicolas Acuña Director
German Ranftl Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTEROIL EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION ASA39.22%24
CONOCOPHILLIPS55.13%142 542
EOG RESOURCES, INC.38.87%72 294
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED34.52%61 804
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION126.32%60 949
CNOOC LIMITED21.67%59 296