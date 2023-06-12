Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Interoil Exploration and Production ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IOX   NO0010284318

INTEROIL EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION ASA

(IOX)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25:02 2023-06-12 am EDT
0.8040 NOK   -4.63%
02:50pProduction report for May 2023
GL
06/09Interoil Exploration - Notice of Annual General Meeting 29 June 2023
AQ
06/08Notice of Annual General Meeting 29 June 2023
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Production report for May 2023

06/12/2023 | 02:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Oslo, 12 June 2023

        April 2023May 2023
OperatedBoepd (1)Bopd (2)Boepd (1)Bopd (2)
Colombia 745525735510
Argentina1,5911941,793253
Total operated2,3367192,528763
Total equity6013521,464465

(1)   Barrels of oil equivalents per day (includes liquid and gas)
(2)   Barrels of oil per day (represents only liquids)

[boepd]: barrels of oil equivalents per day (includes liquid and gas)
[Operated]: 100% field production operated by Interoil
[Equity]        : Interoil’s share production net of royalties.

Comments

In May 2023, Interoil’s average daily operated production increased by 192 boepd compared to the previous month, where most of the additional production comes from the Argentinean operation where the austral winter issues where solved.

In Argentina, there is still some lost production, around 55 boepd, mostly from the Santa Cruz gas associated fields, where some gas compression spare-parts are still pending in the operation causing most of the lost production after an early arrival of a mild winter with strong winds. Interoil is working hard to provide the required compression spare parts to recover the remaining lost production.   In relation to MMO, it should be mentioned that operations have reassumed, and oil storage is being sold domestically prior to start streaming production from the currently shut-in wells.

In Colombia, Puli C production experience a slight increase of 5 boepd as operations were reassumed after the community restrictions experience through April. In the Llanos area, Vikingo production flows decreased by 9.5 boepd following its natural depletion rate. The exploration campaign in Altair and LLA-47 blocks remains on hold pending approval from local authorities. Conversations with the ANH concerning the formal approval is still on hold waiting for the new authorities to take position.

Additional information

Further details about production performance are shown in the document attached. The two graphs and tables show operated and equity production of oil and gas respectively and by country. Operated production is defined as total output from fields operated by Interoil. Equity production is Interoil’s share of production net of royalties.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

***************************

Please direct any further questions to ir@interoil.no
Interoil Exploration and Production ASA is a Norwegian based exploration and production company - listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with focus on Latin America. The Company is operator and license holder of several production and exploration assets in Colombia and Argentina with headquarter in Oslo.

Attachment


All news about INTEROIL EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION ASA
02:50pProduction report for May 2023
GL
06/09Interoil Exploration - Notice of Annual General Meeting 29 June 2023
AQ
06/08Notice of Annual General Meeting 29 June 2023
GL
05/30Report for the first quarter of 2023
GL
05/30Interoil Exploration and Production ASA Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter ..
CI
05/26Echo Energy to Sell Majority Stake in Argentina Asset to Interoil, Selva María Oil
MT
05/26Interoil executes Purchase and Sale Agreement for the acquisition of an additional part..
GL
05/22Production report for April 2023
GL
05/22Interoil Exploration and Production ASA Reports Production Results for the Month of Apr..
CI
05/09Interoil announces proposed acquisition of an additional participation in Santa Cruz co..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 19,0 M - -
Net income 2022 -0,66 M - -
Net Debt 2022 21,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -91,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 14,7 M 14,6 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,08x
EV / Sales 2022 2,09x
Nbr of Employees 62
Free-Float 74,2%
Chart INTEROIL EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION ASA
Duration : Period :
Interoil Exploration and Production ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEROIL EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Leandro Carbone Chief Executive Officer & General Manager
Gonzalo Ricci Chief Financial Officer
Hugo Quevedo Chairman
Nicolas Acuña Director
German Ranftl Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTEROIL EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION ASA-7.36%15
CHEVRON CORPORATION-11.49%300 983
CONOCOPHILLIPS-11.96%125 713
CNOOC LIMITED19.04%75 391
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-10.25%67 990
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED0.11%61 901
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer