Interparfums : Bonus share award 1 new share for every 10 held
Bonus share award
1 new share for every 10 held
As announced last March, for the 25th consecutive year, Interparfums' shareholders are eligible to receive a new issue of bonus shares.
On June 11, 2024, the Board of Directors decided to increase the share capital through the capitalization of reserves for the purpose of issuing 6,919,657 new shares destined to be awarded to shareholders on the basis of one (1) new share for every ten (10) shares held.
Each shareholder having purchased shares no later than June 25, 2024 will be eligible for this bonus share award.
The attribution right will be detached on June 26, 2024 on the opening of trading on Euronext Paris and result in a corresponding adjustment to the share price.
The new shares will be delivered to the beneficiaries as from June 28, 2024. The new shares will be immediately fungible and rank pari passu with the existing shares, and as from January 1, 2024 carry the same rights, and notably voting and dividend rights.
The rights of fractional shares will not be negotiable, and the rights corresponding to these fractional shares not granted will be sold on the market, at no charge for the shareholders. The proceeds from this sale will be allocated to the beneficiaries as from July 02, 2024.
Transactions will be centralized by CM-CIC Market Solutions (Euroclear member No. 25), 6 avenue de Provence 75452 Paris Cedex 9.
Euronext Paris will publish a notice providing details on this bonus share award as from June 24, 2024.
Upcoming event
Publication of H1 2024 sales July 23, 2024
( before the opening of the stock market )
Paris, June 12, 2024
Interparfums
10 rue de Solférino 75007 Paris Tel. +33 (0)1 53 77 00 00
This press release is available in French ans English
on the company's website interparfums-finance.fr
ISIN : FR0004024222-ITP
Reuters : IPAR.PA
Bloomberg : ITP
Euronext Compartment A Eligible for Deferred Settlement Service (SRD) Eligible for PEA
Index - SBF 120, CAC Mid 60
