Interparfums specializes in the design, manufacturing and marketing of luxury fragrances. The group's activity is organized primarily around 2 product families: - fragrance: Montblanc, Jimmy Choo, Coach, Lanvin, Rochas, Boucheron, Karl Lagerfeld, Van Cleef & Arpels, Paul Smith, Kate Spade, Moncler, Repetto and S.T. Dupont brands; - women's and men's fashion items: Rochas brand. Products were being marketed through perfume shops, franchise chains and department stores in France, and through import companies, airports, and airlines abroad. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (5.4%), Europe (24.5%), North America (40.4%), Asia (14.5%), South America (8.3%), Middle East (6.3%) and Africa (0.6%).

Sector Personal Products