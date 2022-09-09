Log in
    ITP   FR0004024222

INTERPARFUMS

(ITP)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-09-08 am EDT
46.20 EUR   +1.76%
01:20aH1 2022 RESULTS. OPERATING MARGIN : 22.5% - Net margin: 17.0%
PU
01:10aINTERPARFUMS : Rapport semestriel 2022
PU
09/05INTERPARFUMS : Déclaration mensuelle du nombre total de droits de vote et du nombre d'actions composant le capital
PU
Interparfums : Rapport semestriel 2022

09/09/2022 | 01:10am EDT
Rapport semestriel 2022
09 Sep 2022 07:00 CEST

Company Name

INTERPARFUMS

ISN

FR0004024222

Market

Euronext

Symbol

ITP

See attachment(s) / Voir document(s) joint(s) / Zie bijlage / Ver documento(s) em anexo

16165_1103215_RFS_2022_VF.pdf

Source

INTER PARFUMS

Provider

Les Echos

Disclaimer

Inter Parfums SA published this content on 09 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2022 05:09:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 641 M 639 M 639 M
Net income 2022 76,1 M 75,9 M 75,9 M
Net cash 2022 144 M 144 M 144 M
P/E ratio 2022 38,4x
Yield 2022 1,91%
Capitalization 2 897 M 2 887 M 2 887 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,29x
EV / Sales 2023 3,92x
Nbr of Employees 298
Free-Float 26,9%
Chart INTERPARFUMS
Duration : Period :
Interparfums Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERPARFUMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 46,20 €
Average target price 56,62 €
Spread / Average Target 22,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philippe Bénacin Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Philippe Santi Chief Financial & Legal Officer
Axel Marot Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Frédéric Garcia-Pelayo Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Maurice Alhadève Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERPARFUMS-30.86%2 887
L'ORÉAL-18.07%182 666
KAO CORPORATION-3.52%18 790
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED-23.42%13 586
YUNNAN BOTANEE BIO-TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO.LTD-12.32%10 229
COTY INC.-28.38%6 310