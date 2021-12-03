Interparfums : Rochas Girl showered in gold, silver and bronze
12/03/2021 | 05:52pm EST
Rochas Girl showered in gold,
silver and bronze
December 3, 2021
Each year, the Oscars from Cosmétiquemag - the benchmark media in the beauty sector - reward the players in the cosmetics and perfumery industry in the categories of skincare, fragrance, make-up, design, packaging and advertising. For this 32nd year, 98 products, innovations or initiatives were distinguished by the jury made up of 21 professionals from the sector.
During the evening, our fragrance Rochas Girl received several medals:
gold medal for women's perfume of the year,
silver medal for its audiovisual campaign,
bronze medal for its eco-friendly packaging,
bronze medal for its environmental CSR initiative
Well done to the members of staff and partners who contributed to this great project!
