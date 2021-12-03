Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Interparfums
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ITP   FR0004024222

INTERPARFUMS

(ITP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Interparfums : Rochas Girl showered in gold, silver and bronze

12/03/2021 | 05:52pm EST
Rochas Girl showered in gold,
silver and bronze

December 3, 2021

Each year, the Oscars from Cosmétiquemag - the benchmark media in the beauty sector - reward the players in the cosmetics and perfumery industry in the categories of skincare, fragrance, make-up, design, packaging and advertising. For this 32nd year, 98 products, innovations or initiatives were distinguished by the jury made up of 21 professionals from the sector.

During the evening, our fragrance Rochas Girl received several medals:

  • gold medal for women's perfume of the year,
  • silver medal for its audiovisual campaign,
  • bronze medal for its eco-friendly packaging,
  • bronze medal for its environmental CSR initiative

Well done to the members of staff and partners who contributed to this great project!

Replay of the ceremony : clickhere

Inter Parfums SA published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2021 22:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
