  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Interparfums
  News
  Summary
    ITP   FR0004024222

INTERPARFUMS

(ITP)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 09/24 09:42:21 am
55.1 EUR   -1.25%
09:32aINTERPARFUMS : Two fragrances are better than one
PU
09/08INTERPARFUMS : First Half Report 2021
PU
09/08INTERPARFUMS : Rapport semestriel 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Interparfums : Two fragrances are better than one

09/24/2021 | 09:32am EDT
Two fragrances are better than one

September 24, 2021

The Les Parfums Matières collection by Karl Lagerfeld welcomes another duo with two new ingredients: tea flower for her and amber wood for him. This fragrance couple, consisting of one Eau de Parfum and one Eau de Toilette, plays on the contrasts between hot and cold.

One presents the striking freshness of citrus notes, joined by the subtle and delicate femininity of green tea with white flowers. The other sees the aromatic woody character of clary sage combined with precious amber and Tonka bean. Both are housed in the same refined minimalist cylindrical bottle as every fragrance in the collection, now recognised as the range's signature showcase. This new feminine-masculine duo completes the three existing couples (Fleur de Pêcher and Bois de Vétiver; Fleur de Murier and Bois de Yuzu; Fleur d'Orchidée and Bois de Cèdre).

At the heart of each creation is the material, which, both in perfumery and in fashion, is the most essential component. From its initial raw state, a simple ingredient - a flower, wood, fruit or spice - is shaped according to the perfumer's will. It is transformed into something unique, a couture item worn on the skin itself.

Designed as two exceptional pieces, the trails of Fleur de Thé and Bois d'Ambre converge in the wake of the legacy left by couturier Karl Lagerfeld.

Disclaimer

Inter Parfums SA published this content on 24 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2021 13:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about INTERPARFUMS
09:32aINTERPARFUMS : Two fragrances are better than one
09/08INTERPARFUMS : First Half Report 2021
09/08INTERPARFUMS : Rapport semestriel 2021
09/08H1 2021 RESULTS. OPERATING MARGIN : 24.7% - Net margin: 17.2%
07/20INTERPARFUMS : H1 2021 sales
07/06INTERPARFUMS : Half-yearly report on the liquidity contract between Interparfums and Oddo ..
06/29INTERPARFUMS : Coach Dreams SunsetAn early summer
06/16INTERPARFUMS : BONUS ISSUE: 1 new share for 10 existing shares
06/04INTERPARFUMS : An Ultra Blue summer for Montblanc
06/04INTERPARFUMS : Bonus share award. 1 new share for every 10 held
Analyst Recommendations on INTERPARFUMS
Financials
Sales 2021 488 M 572 M 572 M
Net income 2021 52,7 M 61,7 M 61,7 M
Net cash 2021 112 M 131 M 131 M
P/E ratio 2021 58,8x
Yield 2021 1,05%
Capitalization 3 181 M 3 733 M 3 725 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,28x
EV / Sales 2022 5,50x
Nbr of Employees 291
Free-Float 26,6%
Chart INTERPARFUMS
Duration : Period :
Interparfums Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERPARFUMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 55,80 €
Average target price 56,73 €
Spread / Average Target 1,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philippe Bénacin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Philippe Santi Chief Financial & Legal Officer
Frédéric Garcia-Pelayo Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Maurice Alhadève Independent Non-Executive Director
Chantal Roos Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERPARFUMS42.91%3 733
L'ORÉAL24.60%253 443
KAO CORPORATION-17.04%28 440
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED7.62%27 847
NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A.-8.00%12 571
AMOREPACIFIC CORPORATION-8.01%10 030