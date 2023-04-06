Advanced search
Interparfums : Universal Registration Document 2022
PU
03/31Interparfums : The Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of April 21, 2023
PU
03/31Interparfums : The Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of April 21, 2023 and Universal Registration Document 2022
PU
Interparfums : Universal Registration Document 2022

04/06/2023
Certidox

Annual

report

2022

Interparfums

Message of the chief executives - 3 Key figures 2022 - 4

Annual highlights and outlook - 6 Corporate governance - 8 Strategy - 12

Corporate social responsibility - 13 Market - 14

Organization and teams - 16 Know-how - 18

Brand portfolio - 20 Shareholder information - 48 Condensed financial statements - 50 Group organization - 52

Universal Registration Document - 53

1

2022 Annual report Interparfums  •

Annual report 2022

Interparfums

Message of the Chief Executives

Dear friends,

Interparfums achieved record sales in 2022 of over €700 million.

This performance was made possible by very robust markets in many regions, particularly in North and South America, but also in Asia and Western Europe.

But even more importantly, it reflects the considerable desirability of our brands among consumers. Today more than ever, Interparfums has a portfolio of strong brands, now further enhanced by the signature of the agreement with Lacoste.

Still, against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine and a difficult global geopolitical situation, the year has not been easy.

Our teams skillfully navigated the difficult environment of enduring supply chain difficulties expected to continue in 2023.

These different factors which have become an integral part

of our business environment provide us with many reasons for satisfaction. This is because year after year, Interparfums has been successful in surmounting new and varied challenges, while continuing to grow and remain profitable.

But beyond these purely operating factors, we are particularly proud of our ability to keep growing while integrating newer, but essential, priorities.

We are of course here referring to our commitment

to corporate social responsibility. Reflecting its increasing importance for the planet as a whole, the environment has also become a major issue for our company.

By making progress in recycling components, reducing the weight of various materials, and contributing to empowering our teams and industrial partners, Interparfums has developed a path for sustained but responsible growth.

And while the environment has become an issue of day-to-day importance, work-related and social priorities have also undergone far-reaching changes and acquired greater significance.

Indeed, as I'm sure you have all observed, attitudes regarding work-like balance have significantly evolved since the health crisis of 2020. This means that in response to the emergence of new personal lifestyle aspirations, we must understand and integrate this new reality to achieve the right balance in terms of our approach to human resources management.

When Interparfums celebrates its 40th anniversary in 2023, we are confident that the company is better equipped than ever to meet the current and future challenges and solidify its position as a strong challenger in the selective fragrance market. And while some things change and evolve, one thing remains unchanged: our utmost confidence in this company and in the men and women responsible for its success.

Best regards to all

Philippe Benacin

Jean Madar

3

2022 Annual report Interparfums  •

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Inter Parfums SA published this content on 06 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2023 13:33:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
