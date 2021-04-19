Interparfums : Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary Annual General Meeting of April 23, 2021
04/19/2021 | 12:19pm EDT
Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary Annual General Meeting of April 23, 2021
Shareholders are reminded that the combined Annual General Meeting of April 23, 2021 will be held in closed session at 2:00 p.m. at the Company's registered office, in the absence of their physical presence.
In this context, with the goal of strengthening shareholder dialogue and, in addition to the option available by law for the submission of written questions, shareholders will be able to submit questions by email between Monday, April 19, 2021 and Friday, April 23, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (Paris time) to the following address: assembleegenerale2021@interparfums.fr.
Upcoming events
Q1 2021 sales
April 21, 2021
(before the opening of the Paris - Euronext Stock Exchange)
Closed-session
Annual General Meeting (2:00 p.m., CET)
April 23, 2021
Investor relations and analysts contact
Philippe Santi
Executive Vice President psanti@interparfums.fr
These questions will be answered during the General Meeting on the basis of a representative selection of those topics found to be of special interest to the shareholders.
Finally, in compliance with applicable regulations, shareholders are informed that the Chairman and CEO, acting on behalf of the Board of Directors, has appointed two vote counters, Mr Philippe Santi and Interparfums Holding.
Paris, April 19, 2021
Press contact
Cyril Levy-Pey Communication Director clevypey@interparfums.fr
Shareholder information
+33 1 53 77 00 99
This press release is available in French and English on the company's website www.interparfums-finance.fr
Interparfums
Visit us on
4 rond-point des Champs Elysées
interparfums-finance.fr
75008 Paris - France
Tel +33 1 53 77 00 00
ISIN : FR0004024222-ITP
Reuters : IPAR.PA
Bloomberg : ITP
Euronext Compartment A Eligible for Deferred Settlement Service (SRD)