Interparfums : Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary Annual General Meeting of April 23, 2021

Shareholders are reminded that the combined Annual General Meeting of April 23, 2021 will be held in closed session at 2:00 p.m. at the Company's registered office, in the absence of their physical presence.

This meeting will be broadcast live online (https://www.interparfums-finance.fr/ assemblee-generale-2021/) and thereafter be available for subsequent viewing at the company's website.

In this context, with the goal of strengthening shareholder dialogue and, in addition to the option available by law for the submission of written questions, shareholders will be able to submit questions by email between Monday, April 19, 2021 and Friday, April 23, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (Paris time) to the following address: assembleegenerale2021@interparfums.fr.