  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Interparfums
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ITP   FR0004024222

INTERPARFUMS

(ITP)
  Summary
Interparfums : Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary Annual General Meeting of April 23, 2021

04/19/2021 | 12:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary Annual General Meeting of April 23, 2021

Shareholders are reminded that the combined Annual General Meeting of April 23, 2021 will be held in closed session at 2:00 p.m. at the Company's registered office, in the absence of their physical presence.

This meeting will be broadcast live online (https://www.interparfums-finance.fr/ assemblee-generale-2021/) and thereafter be available for subsequent viewing at the company's website.

In this context, with the goal of strengthening shareholder dialogue and, in addition to the option available by law for the submission of written questions, shareholders will be able to submit questions by email between Monday, April 19, 2021 and Friday, April 23, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (Paris time) to the following address: assembleegenerale2021@interparfums.fr.

Upcoming events

Q1 2021 sales

April 21, 2021

(before the opening of the Paris - Euronext Stock Exchange)

Closed-session

Annual General Meeting (2:00 p.m., CET)

April 23, 2021

Investor relations and analysts contact

Philippe Santi

Executive Vice President psanti@interparfums.fr

These questions will be answered during the General Meeting on the basis of a representative selection of those topics found to be of special interest to the shareholders.

Finally, in compliance with applicable regulations, shareholders are informed that the Chairman and CEO, acting on behalf of the Board of Directors, has appointed two vote counters, Mr Philippe Santi and Interparfums Holding.

Paris, April 19, 2021

Press contact

Cyril Levy-Pey Communication Director clevypey@interparfums.fr

Shareholder information

+33 1 53 77 00 99

This press release is available in French and English on the company's website www.interparfums-finance.fr

Interparfums

Visit us on

4 rond-point des Champs Elysées

interparfums-finance.fr

75008 Paris - France

Tel +33 1 53 77 00 00

ISIN : FR0004024222-ITP

Reuters : IPAR.PA

Bloomberg : ITP

Euronext Compartment A Eligible for Deferred Settlement Service (SRD)

Disclaimer

Inter Parfums SA published this content on 19 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2021 16:18:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
