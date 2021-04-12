Interparfums : Universal Registration Document 2020

1.1 - Description of the business
The company is specialized in the development of high‑end perfumes lines.
Interparfums directs and manages the entire fragrance product cycle from creation up to its distribution in France and international markets. As such, it coordinates the different phases of this lifecycle from marketing, olfaction, the bottle and packaging to the choice of promotional tools and communication media.
The company creates, manufactures and distributes perfumesbasedontrademarksacquiredonaproprietary basis or license agreements with leading brands in the high‑end ready‑to‑wear, high fashion, jewelry and accessories sectors. This business model based on license agreements consists in obtaining rights granted by a brand name company to Interparfums to use its brand name in exchange for payment of annual royalties indexed to sales (see the list of licenses in note 6.2 and own brands in note 6.3 of the consolidated financial statements of Part 3 of this Universal Registration Document).
In this business model Interparfums outsources the entire production process to manufacturing partners ensuring optimal expertise in their respective areas. These include producers of juice, glass, caps and cardboard boxes and packaging companies.
The company distributes its products worldwide (see note 5.2 of the consolidated financial statements in Part 3 of this Universal Registration Document) through wholly‑owned distribution subsidiaries or joint ventures, independent companies, subsidiaries of major luxury good corporations and duty free operators.
Product promotion and advertising are assured by Interparfums' marketing departments.
In addition, the company also owns the Rochas brand for fashions and accessories. It exploits this brand through license agreements concluded with partners for the creation, manufacture and distribution worldwide of womenswear, shoes and other goods, menswear, watches, jewelry and glasses under the brand. Revenue from licenses based on a percentage of sales registered by its partners is included in Group revenue.
1.2 - Strategy
By creating and developing over the long term fragrance lines for prestigious brands, the Group's strategy is to become a major player in the universe of worldwide Selective Perfumery market.
This strategy is based on a portfolio of luxury brands under exclusive license agreements and own brands in the universe of leather goods, high fashion, jewelry and accessories.
The choice of the brands is based on their notoriety, the global environment as well as their specific and identifiable codes, a rich history and international recognition.
Each brand is developed within a selective distribution network, by pursuing year after year medium and long‑term growth driven by regular launches in order to build a varied product offering.
1.2.1 - Strategy and development
The ties developed between the company's historic managers and founders with the licensees based on direct personal relationships constitutes a cornerstone of the company's strategy.
Throughthisuniqueandprivilegedrelationshipdeveloped over the years with the brands, combined with a deep understanding of their universe the company stands apart in the industry as a partner.
This strategy intentionally based on a very personal approach allows managers to regularly benefit from new opportunities.
1.2.2 - Marketing strategy
For each of the brands and lines, concepts are adapted to the image and positioning of each Brand in order to "tell a story".
Equipped with a complete range of marketing tools adapted to each line, the company develops advertising tools tailored to each line and country supported by a mix of traditional media plans and social media campaigns.
1.2.3 - Industrial strategy
The product design cycle of between 12 and 18 months is assured by the company's marketing and development teams in partnership with the licensor.
The Group possesses expertise built up over more than thirty years combined with a strategy based on long‑term collaboration with all its partners (glassmakers, boxes, fragrances, packaging…) and mastery of processes of creation, production, and logistics.
The relationships of trust, developed over several years with manufacturing partners combined with their high level of expertise make it possible to jointly develop innovative industrial processes and optimize performances.
The manufacturing strategy is also based on the recourse to multiple manufacturing partners to ensure the availability of several production sites for the same product. In this way, the risks of default by subcontractors and the optimization of production planning are very effectively managed.
1.2.4 - The distribution strategy
With a dedicated warehousing facility of 36,000 m² located in France, the company has a highly responsive logistics capability which ensures very short production lead times.
The Group's products are distributed in more than 100 countries and 20,000 points of sale for the main brands through a network of long‑standing partners (subsidiaries, agents, distributors) The company is supported by top quality partners distinguished by their strict compliance with the quality specifications