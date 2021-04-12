Log in
Interparfums : Universal Registration Document 2020

04/12/2021
Universal

Registration

Document

2020

fums

r

pa

nter

I

2020

Universal Registration Document

Interparfums

  1. Consolidated management report - 2
  2. Corporate social responsibility - 16
  3. Consolidated financial statements - 24
  4. Corporate Governance - 52
  5. Shareholder information - 72
  6. Group organization - 86
  7. History and development of the company - 88
  8. Nominations and
    Corporate Awards - 90
  9. Auditors and responsibility statements - 92

1

2020 Universal Registration Document Interparfums  •

This document is a free translation of selected sections of the original "Document d'Enregistrement Universel" or Universal Registration Document issued in French for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the AMF on March 22, 2021. As such, the English version has not been registered by this Authority. Because the English version of this document has not been audited by our Statutory Auditors, the English translations of their reports are not included herein. In the event of any ambiguity or conflict between corresponding statements or other items contained in these documents and the original French version, the relevant statement or item of the French version shall prevail and only the original version of the document in French is legally binding. As such, this translation may not be relied upon to sustain any legal claim, nor be used as the basis of any legal opinion and InterparfumsSA expressly disclaims all liability for any inaccuracy herein.

The Universal Registration Document may be used for the purposes of an offer to the public of securities or admission of securities to trading on a regulated market if it is supplemented by a securities note and, if applicable, a summary together with any amendments to the Universal Registration Document. It has been approved in its entirety by the AMF in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017-1129.

1 Consolidated management report

1  -

Business and strategy of the company ................................................

3

2

-

Consolidated financial highlights ............................................................

6

3

-

Risk factors .............................................................................................................

7

4

-

Internal control and risk management procedures ...................

10

5

- Risks relating to climate change - measures

taken by the company to reduce these risks by

implementing a low carbon strategy ..................................................

12

6

-

Corporate social responsibility .................................................................

12

7

-

Dividends ..............................................................................................................

13

8

-

Purchases by the company of its own shares ................................

13

9

- Group organization .........................................................................................

14

10 - Market share and competition ................................................................

14

11 -

Postclosing events and significant changes

in the financial position .................................................................................

14

12 - 2021 outlook .........................................................................................................

15

Historical financial information

In accordance with article 19 of European Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, the following information shall be incorporated by reference in this Universal Registration Document :

Copies of this document are available free of charge from the Company's registered office and also in digital format from the websites of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and the company (www.interparfums-finance.fr/rapports-annuels/).

1 - Business and strategy of the company

3

Document Interparfums  •

1.1 - Description of the business

The company is specialized in the development of highend perfumes lines.

Interparfums directs and manages the entire fragrance product cycle from creation up to its distribution in France and international markets. As such, it coordinates the different phases of this lifecycle from marketing, olfaction, the bottle and packaging to the choice of promotional tools and communication media.

The company creates, manufactures and distributes perfumesbasedontrademarksacquiredonaproprietary basis or license agreements with leading brands in the highend readytowear, high fashion, jewelry and accessories sectors. This business model based on license agreements consists in obtaining rights granted by a brand name company to Interparfums to use its brand name in exchange for payment of annual royalties indexed to sales (see the list of licenses in note 6.2 and own brands in note 6.3 of the consolidated financial statements of Part 3 of this Universal Registration Document).

In this business model Interparfums outsources the entire production process to manufacturing partners ensuring optimal expertise in their respective areas. These include producers of juice, glass, caps and cardboard boxes and packaging companies.

The company distributes its products worldwide (see note 5.2 of the consolidated financial statements in Part 3 of this Universal Registration Document) through whollyowned distribution subsidiaries or joint ventures, independent companies, subsidiaries of major luxury good corporations and duty free operators.

Product promotion and advertising are assured by Interparfums' marketing departments.

In addition, the company also owns the Rochas brand for fashions and accessories. It exploits this brand through license agreements concluded with partners for the creation, manufacture and distribution worldwide of womenswear, shoes and other goods, menswear, watches, jewelry and glasses under the brand. Revenue from licenses based on a percentage of sales registered by its partners is included in Group revenue.

1.2 - Strategy

By creating and developing over the long term fragrance lines for prestigious brands, the Group's strategy is to become a major player in the universe of worldwide Selective Perfumery market.

This strategy is based on a portfolio of luxury brands under exclusive license agreements and own brands in the universe of leather goods, high fashion, jewelry and accessories.

The choice of the brands is based on their notoriety, the global environment as well as their specific and identifiable codes, a rich history and international recognition.

Each brand is developed within a selective distribution network, by pursuing year after year medium and longterm growth driven by regular launches in order to build a varied product offering.

1.2.1 - Strategy and development

The ties developed between the company's historic managers and founders with the licensees based on direct personal relationships constitutes a cornerstone of the company's strategy.

Throughthisuniqueandprivilegedrelationshipdeveloped over the years with the brands, combined with a deep understanding of their universe the company stands apart in the industry as a partner.

This strategy intentionally based on a very personal approach allows managers to regularly benefit from new opportunities.

1.2.2 - Marketing strategy

For each of the brands and lines, concepts are adapted to the image and positioning of each Brand in order to "tell a story".

Equipped with a complete range of marketing tools adapted to each line, the company develops advertising tools tailored to each line and country supported by a mix of traditional media plans and social media campaigns.

1.2.3 - Industrial strategy

The product design cycle of between 12 and 18 months is assured by the company's marketing and development teams in partnership with the licensor.

The Group possesses expertise built up over more than thirty years combined with a strategy based on longterm collaboration with all its partners (glassmakers, boxes, fragrances, packaging…) and mastery of processes of creation, production, and logistics.

The relationships of trust, developed over several years with manufacturing partners combined with their high level of expertise make it possible to jointly develop innovative industrial processes and optimize performances.

The manufacturing strategy is also based on the recourse to multiple manufacturing partners to ensure the availability of several production sites for the same product. In this way, the risks of default by subcontractors and the optimization of production planning are very effectively managed.

1.2.4 - The distribution strategy

With a dedicated warehousing facility of 36,000 m² located in France, the company has a highly responsive logistics capability which ensures very short production lead times.

The Group's products are distributed in more than 100 countries and 20,000 points of sale for the main brands through a network of longstanding partners (subsidiaries, agents, distributors) The company is supported by top quality partners distinguished by their strict compliance with the quality specifications

2020 Universal Registration

01

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

