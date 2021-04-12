Interparfums : Universal Registration Document 2020

1.1 - Description of the business

The company is specialized in the development of high‑end perfumes lines.

Interparfums directs and manages the entire fragrance product cycle from creation up to its distribution in France and international markets. As such, it coordinates the different phases of this lifecycle from marketing, olfaction, the bottle and packaging to the choice of promotional tools and communication media.

The company creates, manufactures and distributes perfumesbasedontrademarksacquiredonaproprietary basis or license agreements with leading brands in the high‑end ready‑to‑wear, high fashion, jewelry and accessories sectors. This business model based on license agreements consists in obtaining rights granted by a brand name company to Interparfums to use its brand name in exchange for payment of annual royalties indexed to sales (see the list of licenses in note 6.2 and own brands in note 6.3 of the consolidated financial statements of Part 3 of this Universal Registration Document).

In this business model Interparfums outsources the entire production process to manufacturing partners ensuring optimal expertise in their respective areas. These include producers of juice, glass, caps and cardboard boxes and packaging companies.

The company distributes its products worldwide (see note 5.2 of the consolidated financial statements in Part 3 of this Universal Registration Document) through wholly‑owned distribution subsidiaries or joint ventures, independent companies, subsidiaries of major luxury good corporations and duty free operators.

Product promotion and advertising are assured by Interparfums' marketing departments.

In addition, the company also owns the Rochas brand for fashions and accessories. It exploits this brand through license agreements concluded with partners for the creation, manufacture and distribution worldwide of womenswear, shoes and other goods, menswear, watches, jewelry and glasses under the brand. Revenue from licenses based on a percentage of sales registered by its partners is included in Group revenue.

1.2 - Strategy

By creating and developing over the long term fragrance lines for prestigious brands, the Group's strategy is to become a major player in the universe of worldwide Selective Perfumery market.

This strategy is based on a portfolio of luxury brands under exclusive license agreements and own brands in the universe of leather goods, high fashion, jewelry and accessories.

The choice of the brands is based on their notoriety, the global environment as well as their specific and identifiable codes, a rich history and international recognition.